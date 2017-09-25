Jonathan Huberdeau, James Reimer pave way for Panthers’ preseason win over Lightning
PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 2
In Tampa Bay, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2.
Jamie McGinn, Evgeni Dadonov and Radim Vrbata also scored for the Panthers, and James Reimer stopped 27 shots.
Alexander Volkov scored twice for the Lightning, and Peter Budaj finished with 24 saves.
Dadonov scored the tiebreaking goal off a feed from Huberdeau with just under 5 minutes remaining in the second. Vrbata then pushed the lead to 3-1 at 4:34 of the third.
After Volkov pulled the Lightning within one a little more than 8 minutes later, Huberdeau sealed the win with 1:05 remaining.
