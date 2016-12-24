Panthers to honor Jaromir Jagr on Jan. 6 vs Predators

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced Friday that the organization will host Jaromir Jagr Night on Friday, Jan. 6 vs. Nashville Predators honoring Jagr’s milestone of second all-time in NHL points.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Jaromir Jagr t-shirt. The game will have Jagr-themed game presentation elements as fans can share their experience via snapchat with a special filter for the evening.

“The Florida Panthers are extremely proud of Jaromir for reaching the second all-time points milestone,” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon. “His level of professionalism, work ethic and passion for the game are unparalleled.”

“It will be an exciting evening for our fans at the BB&T Center as we all come together to celebrate Jaromir and his contributions to the sport of hockey,” said Panthers Executive Chairman Peter Luukko.

Ticket offers for the evening are themed around Jagr’s 1,888th point and jersey number. Offers include an $18.88 upper goal zone offer and a $68.00 sideline and sideline premier offer that includes a $15 food and beverage credit. The Jagr ticket offers can be purchased by clicking here.

The Florida Panthers continue their five-game holiday home stand tonight against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday (7:30 P.M.). Full and partial ticket packages are available that include flexible payment plans, including the Florida Panthers Holiday Plan. In addition, single game suites and group pricing are available for the 2016-17 season. Please call (954) 835- PUCK (7825) or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral to purchase your ticket plan.