EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

McDavid, who also had two assists in the game, got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left. Florida’s James Reimer made the glove save, but the puck was ruled to be across the line via video review.

Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers, who have their longest winning streak since December 2015.

Vincent Trocheck, Michael Sgarbossa and Greg McKegg had goals for the Panthers, who have lost two straight.

Edmonton started the scoring six minutes in off a steal as McDavid fed Kassian on a 2-on-1, and he beat Reimer. It was McDavid’s 100th career point, coming in his 92nd NHL game.

McDavid got his 101st point with seven minutes to play in the opening frame, making a perfect feed on the power play to bank the puck in off the skate of Letestu.

Florida got one back with three minutes to play in the first as Trocheck picked the top corner on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot for his team-leading 17th goal.

Sgarbossa swatted in a rebound for the Panthers in front of Edmonton’s net for his first NHL goal to make it 2-2 with 1:25 remaining in the second period.

Florida took the lead with five minutes remaining as a giveaway allowed Jaromir Jagr to gain the zone and his shot was tipped in by McKegg.

Eberle snapped an 18-game scoring drought, beating Reimer with a shot to the glove side on a 2-on-1 opportunity to make it 3-3.

NOTES: It was the first of two meetings between the Oilers and Panthers this season, with the next coming on Feb. 22 in Florida. … Edmonton came in with wins in 11 of its last 14 games against the Panthers. … McDavid is tops in the NHL with 17 multi-point games this season. … Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie played in his 500th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Panthers: at Vancouver on Friday night.

Oilers: close out a six-game homestand against Nashville.