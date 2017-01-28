Florida obliterates Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 25 Florida beat Oklahoma 84-52 on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the Gators (16-5), who have won two in a row since dropping consecutive games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Florida scored a season-high 106 points against LSU on Wednesday, and then held Oklahoma to 27.7-percent shooting.

Florida 84, Oklahoma 52 Box score

Rashard Odomes scored 13 points for the Sooners (8-12), and Kameron McGusty had 10.

Jordan Woodard, Oklahoma’s leading scorer for the season with 17 points per game, went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting. The senior guard was benched for most of the second half.

Oklahoma led 20-18 before Florida took control. Barry drained three underhanded free throws with 4 seconds left in the first half to put the Gators up 43-28 at the break.

The Sooners shot 24.2 percent from the field in the first half and missed all six of their 3-point tries. They finished 1 for 16 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

With the recent losses to the Gamecocks and Commodores by a combined six points, Florida couldn’t afford to lose a non-conference game against a team with a losing record.

Oklahoma has dropped three in a row since posting consecutive wins against West Virginia and Texas Tech. It has lost 10 of 12 overall.

STAR POWER

Brent Musburger called play-by-play for the second-to-last time of his career. The 77-year-old TV broadcaster will retire after calling the Georgia at Kentucky game on Jan. 31.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Missouri on Thursday. The Tigers began the day at the bottom of the SEC.

Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State on Monday. The Cowboys lost their first six Big 12 games, but they now have wins over Texas Tech and TCU and are starting to gain confidence.