Florida junior forward Devin Robinson leaving early to enter NBA draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Devin Robinson has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Robinson announced his decision Friday on social media in a letter to fans. The Gators confirmed his announcement.

Robinson says it “was one of the hardest decisions I have faced. I will be leaving a place that has become my second home.”

Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior, helping lead the Gators to the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-8 Virginia native never missed a game in three seasons, and his length and shooting ability could be attractive to NBA teams.

Coach Mike White says he is grateful to Robinson for “helping re-establish the culture and success of the Florida basketball program.”