DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Dave DeGuglielmo is returning to the Miami Dolphins as senior offensive assistant to help fill the void created by the departure of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, who resigned when a video of him snorting a white powder surfaced.

DeGuglielmo coached the Dolphins’ offensive line in 2009-11, during Tony Sparano’s final three seasons as head coach. DeGuglielmo then spent one year with the New York Jets and two seasons with the New England Patriots. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the San Diego Chargers last year.

He has 25 years of coaching experience — 12 years in the NFL and 13 at the college level. His hiring was announced Wednesday.