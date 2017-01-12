‘Penny’ Hardaway set to be inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic will induct Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway into its Hall of Fame on Friday, January 20 at 4 p.m. in Amway Center, near the Nutrilite Magic Fan Experience. Hardaway becomes the fifth inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

In addition to the induction ceremony, Hardaway will be honored that night during the Magic’s contest vs. Milwaukee. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and tickets to the game are available through OrlandoMagic.com or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

Acquired by Orlando in the 1993 NBA Draft (June 30), Hardaway spent six seasons with the Magic from 1993-’99. He appeared in 369 regular season games (365 starts) with Orlando, averaging 19.0 ppg., 6.3 apg., 4.7 rpg. and 1.95 stlpg. in 37.2 minpg. Hardaway was named an NBA All-Star four times as a member of the Magic (1995-’98), named to the All-NBA First Team twice (1994-’95, 1995-’96) and All-NBA Third Team once (1996-’97). He earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 1993-’94 and was named MVP of the Rookie Game at NBA All-Star Weekend in 1994. Hardaway also played and started in 45 playoff outings with the Magic, averaging 21.8 ppg., 6.5 apg., 4.6 rpg. and 1.91 stlpg. in 40.9 minpg. During the 1997 Playoffs, he scored 40+ points in back-to-back contests during the First Round against Miami.

Hardaway ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in several categories, including steals (third, 718), assists (fourth, 2,343), field goals made (sixth, 2,542), points scored (seventh, 7,018) and minutes played (seventh, 13,721). He helped Orlando reach the 1995 NBA Finals. Hardaway was also honored for his efforts off the court with the 1996-97 Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award.

“In continuing our tradition of honoring those who have made the most significant contributions to our history, we are honored to induct Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway into the Magic Hall of Fame,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “With his size, speed, and quickness, Penny electrified us on a nightly basis, while helping lead the Magic to previously unprecedented heights. His compassion in the community was equally impactful, while he also raised the Orlando Magic’s national profile.”

The Magic unveiled its inaugural Hall of Fame class on April 9, 2014 naming the first two inductees, Magic co-founder and Senior Vice President Pat Williams and the team’s first-ever draft pick and current Community Ambassador Nick Anderson. In 2015, Shaquille O’Neal became the third member inducted, while Senior Chairman Rich DeVos joined the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame last season.

The Orlando Magic Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the great players, coaches and executives who have had a major impact during the team’s illustrious 28-year history. The HOF bridges the past with the future of Magic basketball, and the exhibit, located in Amway Center on the terrace level near Nutrilite Magic Fan Experience, provides Magic fans an opportunity to learn some Magic history while in the building. The inductees are selected based on their overall on and off the court contributions to the team and organization, years of service, impact in the community and general character of the individual.