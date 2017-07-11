Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour electrify Derby despite 1-round exits

Second-seeded Aaron Judge is through to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby after holding off Miami’s Justin Bour in a spectacular first-round matchup.

Judge prevailed 23-22, winning with a home run in his 30-second bonus window (and then he hit a second for good measure). He’ll meet the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in the semifinals.

Judge leads MLB with 30 home runs, and had plenty of support in the crowd from Yankees fans wearing the English-style white judge’s wigs. But he needed a monster effort to beat Bour, who delighted his home crowd with quite a show — 22 homers, and one doughnut eaten in a time-out.

Bour, playing big-time to the crowd, called time and got some help from teammate Giancarlo Stanton, the top seed and defending champion who was ousted in his quarterfinal matchup. Stanton handed Bour a drink, then stuffed a doughnut into his teammate’s mouth.

But the biggest show was yet to come, as Judge delivered in his Home Run Derby debut.

Judge had the longest home run of the first round, a 501-footer.