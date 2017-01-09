Week in review — Jan. 2-8
Jan. 2: Playing hurt
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles played most of the season with two shoulder separations and wrist tendonitis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
No surgery is planned for the offseason. Bortles says that he suffered a Grade 1 sprain to his AC joint against the Titans on Oct. 27 and then aggravated the injury against the Lions about a month later.
Jan. 2: Moving on
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.
Kaaya made the long-expected announcement Monday night, less than a week after Miami snapped a 10-year bowl drought by beating No. 14 West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
Kaaya leaves Miami as the school's career record-holder in yards, completions and attempts.
Jan. 2: With a bang
Austin Appleby threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, helping No. 20 Florida end a two-game losing streak with a 30-3 rout of No. 21 Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Monday.
Mark Thompson scored on an 85-yard pass play in the first half and Appleby, a graduate transfer who spent the past four seasons at Purdue, tossed a 6-yard TD pass to DeAndre Goolsby to break the game open late in the third quarter. Chauncey Gardner, Jr., returned the first of his two fourth-quarter interceptions 58 yards for a 24-3 lead.
Jan. 2: Inherit the earth
Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23 points, Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon each had 22 and the Orlando Magic rolled to a 115-103 victory Monday night over the New York Knicks, who lost their fifth straight game.
Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds and fellow reserve Elfrid Payton added 13 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who were routed in their previous two games but totally turned things around against a Knicks team that played without Kristaps Porzingis or much defensive intensity.
Jan. 3: End of the road
South Florida has fired coach Orlando Antigua 13 games into his third season at the American Athletic Conference school.
Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the move Tuesday, saying assistant coach Murry Bartow will lead the Bulls (6-7, 0-2) for the remainder of the season.
Antigua leaves with a 17-48 record at USF, which hired the former Kentucky and Memphis State assistant under John Calipari in March 2014.
Jan. 3: Taking their leave
Cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe are the first Florida players to leave school early this season and declare for the NFL draft.
Wilson and Sharpe announced their intentions Tuesday on Twitter, one day after the 20th-ranked Gators beat No. 21 Iowa 30-3 in the Outback Bowl.
Jan. 3: HOF finalists
First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Also making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.
Jan. 3: Holding on
Canyon Barry tied a season high with 20 points, KeVaughn Allen added 14 and No. 24 Florida beat Mississippi 70-63 on Tuesday night.
Overcoming a cold shooting start, the Gators built a 19-point lead that the Rebels only managed to get to single digits twice in the second half.
Jan. 3: Getting burned
Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg's three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.
The Jets, coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.
Jan. 3: Road woes
Devin Booker scored 27 points -- 18 in the second half -- and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as the Phoenix Suns handed the severely short-handed Miami Heat their sixth consecutive loss, 99-90 on Tuesday night.
The Suns snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami. Phoenix hadn't beaten the Heat since Nov. 3, 2009.
Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half for the Heat, who had just eight available players in the opener of a six-game road trip.
Jan. 4: Another one gone
Oft-injured Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone is forgoing his final year of college eligibility and entering the NFL draft.
A fourth-year junior who missed 20 games over the last four years because of injuries, Anzalone announced his decision Wednesday. He joins cornerback Quincy Wilson and offensive tackle David Sharpe in leaving the Gators (9-4) early to turn pro.
Jan. 4: Streak snapped
Andrew White scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, and Tyler Lydon added 20 points to lead Syracuse to a badly needed win, 70-55, over Miami Wednesday.
John Gillon made his first start of the season at point guard and collected a career-tying 11 assists for Syracuse (9-6, 1-1 ACC), which registered its first win over a power conference team this season.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Miami (11-3, 1-1 ACC).
Jan. 4: Not enough
Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Dwight Howard had 13 points and 12 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in a 111-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
Kent Bazemore scored 17 points, and Paul Millsap had a big second half to finish with 16 points. Bazemore and Millsap knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to close the door on Orlando, which pulled within four points of the lead during the final period.
Jan. 4: Jettisoned
Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.
Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Shawn Matthias also scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Bryan Little notched two assists as Winnipeg won its second straight after losing two in a row.
Greg McKegg scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots.
Jan. 4: Snapping out of it
Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 107-102 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Heat squandered a 19-point third-quarter lead and trailed on several occasions in the fourth before Johnson gave them a 105-102 lead on a three-point play with 27 seconds left. The victory was Miami's sixth straight over Sacramento and 16th in 17 meetings.
Jan. 5: A huge blow
Justise Winslow's torn right labrum was successfully repaired Thursday, and the Miami Heat forward will need to be in a sling for the next six weeks before beginning rehabilitation.
The Heat believe Winslow will miss the remainder of the season.
Jan. 5: No surprise
Florida cornerback Jalen Tabor has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
Tabor, a junior from Washington, D.C., made his announcement on The Players' Tribune on Thursday, writing "it's an exciting time for me. I've decided to do what's best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams."
Tabor was widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the country this season and likely will be one of the first ones selected in the NFL draft in late April.
Jan. 5: Ruled out
Despite a limited return to practice, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out of the Miami Dolphins wild-card showdown against the Steelers on Sunday, though there is a possibility he could be ready to go if the team advances to face the Patriots.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Jan. 5: Falling prey
Colton Sissons ended a 12-game goal drought with his first career hat trick, Pekka Rinne made 27 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Thursday night.
Tampa Bay pulled its goalie for an extra skater with seven minutes left in the third, and Sissons got his second of the game a minute later before completing the trick from close with three minutes remaining. He entered with two goals this season and seven overall in 78 career games.
Jan. 6: Getting a promotion
No. 20 Florida is sticking with Randy Shannon as its defensive play-caller.
Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator Friday, assuming the role he held for the Gators' 30-3 victory against 21st-ranked Iowa in the Outback Bowl.
Shannon previously coached linebackers the last two seasons in Gainesville. He also served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, although Geoff Collins called plays. Temple hired Collins as its head coach last month.
Jan. 6: Heading to the pros
Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft, joining four teammates in forgoing their final year of college eligibility.
Brantley announced his departure Friday in a lengthy letter posted on SEC Country, saying "like many kids, this was always a dream for me."
A junior from Winter Haven, Florida, Brantley grew up in "poverty-stricken neighborhoods" while his father was in and out of prison and his mother worked "two or three jobs at a time." He moved in with his grandmother and earned a scholarship to Florida.
Jan. 6: Costly celebration
Jarvis Landry's post-touchdown celebration in a game against New England last weekend came with a hefty price tag: The NFL fined the Miami Dolphins wide receiver $48,618.
Half the fine was for grabbing his crotch. The other half was for spiking his helmet after he bounced off a linebacker to score on an 8-yard catch just before halftime of Miami's 35-14 loss to the Patriots.
Jan. 6: Grounded
Ryan Anderson had 19 points, all in the second half, and Eric Gordon scored 17 off the bench as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
In a game that was close throughout, Anderson led five Rockets players in double figures. He hit five 3-pointers on a night when Houston attempted 49 of them and made 15.
Jan. 6: Taking control
Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.
Greg McKegg also scored for the Panthers, and Jaromir Jagr got his 1,137th career assist on Marchessault's 12th goal of the season.
Jan. 6: Feisty affair
Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Goran Dragic scored 16 points for Miami before getting ejected along with Los Angeles' Jordan Clarkson after a third-quarter scuffle in which both players appeared to be narrowly stopped from throwing punches.
Jan. 7: Still sliding
Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Sean Couturier and Radko Gudas scored in the second period to help the Philadelphia Flyers end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Michal Neuvirth made 24 saves in his first game since Nov. 12 after missing 24 because of a left knee injury for Philadelphia, which had lost seven of eight since the end of a 10-game winning streak on Dec. 17.
Jan. 7: Rolling right along
Terance Mann scored 22 points and Dwayne Bacon added 17 as No. 12 Florida State defeated No. 21 Virginia Tech 93-78 on Saturday.
It is the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference that the Seminoles have won their first three league games. FSU, which has won 11 straight, improved to 15-1, which matches it with the 1988-89 team for best start in school history thru 15 games.
Jan. 7: Pulling away
KeVaughn Allen connected on four 3-pointers in the final 7:34 and scored 23 points to send No. 24 Florida to an 83-70 victory over Tennessee on Saturday.
The Gators (12-3, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) pulled away from a 56-all tie with 8:57 left to win their fifth game in a row. Allen made three of his 3s in a span of five possessions to turn a game that had featured six ties and 12 lead changes into a runaway at the end.
Jan. 8: Hitting a wall
Le'Veon Bell ran for a franchise postseason record 167 yards and two scores, Antonio Brown caught five passes for 124 yards and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers overwhelmed the beaten-up and mistake-prone Miami Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday.USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire
Jan. 8: Clip show
J.J. Redick scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 98-86 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.
Chris Paul had 19 points, 18 assists and one turnover, and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds to help keep the Clippers unbeaten in the new year after they closed 2016 on a six-game skid.
Goran Dragic scored 24 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. The Heat shot 37 percent and had three technical fouls.
Jan. 8: Still falling
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots in his fifth straight win, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
Fleury, who has not lost in regulation since allowing six goals to the Minnesota on Nov. 25, is 7-0-1 in his last eight decisions.
Jonathan Drouin and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in his third start in four days.
Jan. 8: Cold front
Julius Randle scored 19 points and rookie Brandon Ingram matched his career high with 17 in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Serge Ibaka, Evan Founier and Nikola Vucevic each scored 19 points to lead Orlando. The Magic dropped their third straight.