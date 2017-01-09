Week in review — Jan. 2-8

Jan. 3: Getting burned

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg's three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.



The Jets, coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP