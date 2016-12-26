Week in review — Dec. 19-25
Dec. 19: New gig?
Billionaire Florida hockey team owner Vincent Viola is known more for his business success and sports deals than his military acumen. But the 1977 West Point graduate, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary, has maintained his service ties since leaving active duty.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Dec. 19: Taking over
The Jacksonville Jaguars have named Doug Marrone interim coach for the final two games of the season.
General manager Dave Caldwell made the announcement Monday, a day after owner Shad Khan fired coach Gus Bradley.
Dec. 19: Another one
Terrence Mann scored 19 points and Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 15 Monday, leading No. 21 Florida State past Samford 76-68.
The Seminoles have won eight straight and are 12-1 for only the third time -- matching the 1988-89 and 2008-09 squads.
Dec. 19: Sticking around
Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher has signed a two-year contract extension, which will carry him through the 2024 season.
Fisher is in his seventh season at Florida State and has a 77-17 record, including leading the school to the 2013 BCS national championship. The 10th-ranked Seminoles are in a New Year's Six bowl for the fifth straight season and will take on No. 6 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Dec. 20: Top of the class
Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake of the Miami Dolphins, and Mike Evans and Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were selected to the Pro Bowl.USA TODAY Sports
Dec. 20: Costly victory
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in relief of Ben Bishop as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Tuesday night in a game where both starting goalies left due to injuries.
Bishop was hurt 12 minutes into the first period, going down after kicking out his right leg to make a pad save on Nick Jensen's shot. The Lightning said Bishop, who skated gingerly to the bench, has a lower-body injury.
Dec. 20: Three's company
Jaromir Jagr had three assists to pull into a tie for second place on the NHL's career points list, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Jagr pulled even with Mark Messier with 1,887 points.
Dec. 20: Withstanding the Heat
Nik Vucevic had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 26 and hit the 3-pointer that put Orlando up for good, and the Magic topped the Miami Heat 136-130 in double overtime Tuesday night.
Elfrid Payton scored 22 points and Serge Ibaka added 20 for the Magic, who beat Miami for the third time in the last 19 meetings.
Dec. 21: Welcome home
Orlando City with christen its new stadium when New York City FC pays a visit on March 3 for MLS' opening weekend.
Dec. 21: Breaking it in
Devin Robinson scored 21 points, KeVaughn Allen added 19 and Florida opened its revamped arena with a resounding, 94-71 victory against Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday night.
The Gators (9-3) hit 21 of their first 28 shots in Exactech Arena, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and built a 29-point lead that turned the grand opening into an early exit for Florida's starters and many of the 10,000-plus on hand.
Dec. 22: Leading the way
Davon Reed scored 17 points to lead Miami to a 72-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night.
The Hurricanes (9-2) secured the victory with eight free throws in the final 41 seconds. Reed's two free throws with 5.9 seconds left gave Miami its final margin.
Dec. 22: Honoring Big Diesel
Thursday was a night to celebrate Shaquille O'Neal at the arena he called home for parts of four seasons. The Heat raised O'Neal's No. 32 to the rafters, a distinction the team has only previously awarded to Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Dec. 22: Sole possession
Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr has moved into outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list.
Jagr got career point No. 1,888 on Thursday night, breaking a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point was an assist with 6:40 left in the third period of Florida's game against the Boston Bruins.
Dec. 22: Beaten by former players
Derrick Rose scored 19 points, Kyle O'Quinn had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-95 on Thursday night.
Carmelo Anthony and Willy Hernangomez each had 15 points for New York, which has won two in a row since a three-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 points and reserve Brandon Jennings had 12 assists in 22 minutes.
Dec. 22: Striking often
Alex Killorn scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Drouin added two late goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night.
Killorn put Tampa Bay up 3-2 from the high slot 5:25 into the third period to help the Lightning go 2-0 starting a stretch of seven of eight games at home. Drouin made it 4-2 with 1:40 remaining, a play that Blues goalie Jake Allen was hurt on trying to make a save, before adding an empty-netter.
Dec. 22: History comes in a loss
Jaromir Jagr moved into the outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list Thursday night, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers' 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left. "I appreciate everything ... over my hockey career, and I thank the fans," Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.
Dec. 22: Battling back
Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat rallied from 19 points down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-107 on Thursday night.
Winslow set a career high for points and tied a career best in rebounds for the Heat, who raised Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 jersey to the rafters in a halftime ceremony.
Dec. 23: Making it official
Right-hander Brad Ziegler's $16 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins has been finalized after he passed a physical.
Ziegler reached an agreement last week on the deal, the latest involving the Marlins' bid to upgrade their bullpen. They also gave right-hander Junichi Tazawa a $12 million, two-year contract.
Dec. 23: Block party
Elfrid Payton had 25 points and nine assists and the Orlando Magic blocked nine shots in the first quarter in a 109-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
The Lakers finished a seven-game trip with their 12th loss in 13 games.
Serge Ibaka added 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Orlando.
Dec. 23: Shut out
John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin added another and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Friday night.
Carlson's two goals came in the first period -- his second two-goal game -- and second two-goal period. The first one beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy 55 seconds into the game. His second, and third of the season, came at 15:42.
Dec. 23: Stumbling late
Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 91-87 on Friday night.
Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds after halftime to lead the comeback effort. Jrue Holiday added 22 points for the Pelicans, who shot only 37 percent, but scored their last 37 points inside the final 16 minutes.
Dec. 23: A frustrating one
Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night.
Florida lost for the fourth time in six games. Reilly Smith, Jason Demers and Derek MacKenzie scored for the Panthers (15-14-6), and Roberto Luongo made 36 saves.
Dec. 24: Snapping out of it
Blake Bortles' best game of the season helped the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 38-17 on Saturday and end a nine-game losing streak.
Bortles threw for 325 yards and a touchdown, and was on the receiving end of a 20-yard trick play that sealed the win with 5:25 remaining. Rookie Jalen Ramsey returned an interception 30 yards on the ensuring play to set off a raucous -- and long-awaited -- celebration in Jacksonville.
Dec. 24: A wild one
Jay Ajayi ran for 206 yards and broke loose for a 57-yarder in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal with 47 seconds left to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
In winning for the ninth time in 10 games, the Dolphins (10-5) inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2008.
Dec. 24: A big hit
Mark Ingram rushed for two-touchdowns and a game-sealing first down in the final minutes, and the New Orleans Saints put a considerable damper on Tampa Bay's playoff aspirations with a 31-24 victory Saturday.
The Buccaneers (8-7) needed a win to keep pace with Green Bay (9-6) for the final NFC wild-card spot, but couldn't keep up with the Saints' explosive offense.