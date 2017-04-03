Week in review — March 27-April 2

March 27: Charged and cut

A Tampa police news release says 22-year-old USF football player Hassan Childs was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was arrested at a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The release says Childs had been tailgating Jovanni Jimenez about a mile from the USF campus on Saturday night. Jimenez, who was with his wife and 3-year-old son, told police he pulled over to let the other car pass, but Childs pulled up beside him and pointed a gun at him. Jimenez said he drew his own gun and fired three times.

He was dismissed from the football team Tuesday.