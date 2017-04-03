Week in review — March 27-April 2

A Tampa police news release says 22-year-old USF football player Hassan Childs was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was arrested at a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
The release says Childs had been tailgating Jovanni Jimenez about a mile from the USF campus on Saturday night. Jimenez, who was with his wife and 3-year-old son, told police he pulled over to let the other car pass, but Childs pulled up beside him and pointed a gun at him. Jimenez said he drew his own gun and fired three times.
He was dismissed from the football team Tuesday.
March 27: New coach
Florida has hired Belmont coach Cameron Newbauer to revitalize its women's basketball program.
The Gators turn to the 38-year-old Newbauer to replace Amanda Butler, who was fired earlier this month following a 10th -- and arguably most disappointing -- season at her alma mater.
Florida hopes Newbauer can turn around the only program on campus without a conference title.
March 27: Going strong
Starter Tom Koehler did not give up an earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two as the Marlins came up short in a 5-0 loss to a Mets split squad.
March 27: Cuts like a knife
Sabres captain Brian Gionta scored while playing his 1,000th career game and Buffalo beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Monday night.
Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots, including punching his glove hand out to get a piece of Smith's backhander on a penalty shot 5:23 into the third period. Buffalo improved to 4-1 in its past five and earned its 76th point to move one back of the 13th-place Panthers in the Eastern Conference standings.
March 27: Call it a comeback
Yanni Gourde had a breakaway goal 4:25 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Monday night.
Victor Hedman set up the winner with his third assist of the game.
Tampa Bay, which trails Boston by a point for the second Eastern Conference wild card, also got two goals from Jonathan Drouin. Ondrej Palat and Anton Stralman also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who got pulled 14 minutes into the first after allowing three goals on eight shots, returned to the start the second and finished with 25 saves.
March 27: Trouble in T-Dot
DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points and Cory Joseph had 15 points and 13 assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 131-112 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.
Elfrid Payton had 22 points and nine assists for Orlando (27-47). Evan Fournier added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 15 assists.
It was the first game between the teams since the Raptors traded Terrence Ross to the Magic for Serge Ibaka in February.
Ross finished with 17 points and two rebounds, while Ibaka had 16 points and seven rebounds.
March 28: Crisp final tune-up
Tampa Bay's Chris Archer threw three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out four in his final appearance of the spring, but the Rays were left with a 1-0 loss to the Twins. Logan Morrison and Daniel Robertson both went 2 for 3 -- the 23-year-old Robertson has a six-game hit streak and is batting .550 during that span.
March 28: Take your split
Opening Day starter Edison Volquez allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings in his final spring outing, and Giancarlo Stanton hit his second homer of the spring as a Marlins split squad fell 7-3 to the Astros.
In the other Marlins split squad game, A.J. Ellis singled and scored and Miami starter Scott Copeland permitted two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
March 28: Cool hand Hassan
Hassan Whiteside tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift the Miami Heat over the Detroit Pistons 97-96 on Tuesday night.
Miami is a game up on Chicago for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit.
Whiteside jumped over Andre Drummond to tip in Goran Dragic's missed jumper. The final play was reviewed and confirmed.
Dragic scored 28 points and Whiteside finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Heat (36-38).
March 28: Adding injury
Auston Matthews broke Wendel Clark's 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
James Reimer allowed two goals on 14 shots for Florida before he was knocked from the game with an injury and replaced by Reto Berra, who made 10 saves. Reilly Smith and Jaromir Jagr scored for the Panthers.
March 28: End of the line
Kenrich Williams scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lift Texas Christian to a 68-53 win over Central Florida in a NIT semifinal game on Tuesday night.
Trailing by two at halftime, the Horned Frogs opened the second half with a 16-5 run to take a 45-36 lead. JD Miller sparked the run with three layups and a free throw.
TCU was helped by Central Florida, which missed five of its first seven shots from the field in the second half.
March 28: Permission denied
The Jacksonville Jaguars will begin offseason workouts April 17, along with other teams with returning head coaches.
The Jaguars had requested to start April 3, the date teams with new coaches can start, since they promoted interim Doug Marrone to replace Gus Bradley in January.
The league initially granted the Jaguars an extra week, saying they could start April 10. But the NFL Players Association challenged the ruling and won. After consulting with the league office, the Jaguars announced Tuesday night they will start April 17.
March 29: Hit parade
Peter Bourjos homered and drove in three runs in his first game with Tampa Bay after he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday as the Rays picked up a 15-6 win over the Orioles. Nick Franklin and Shane Peterson each hit a three-run shot for the Rays.
March 29: Looking sharp
Miami right-hander Dan Straily pitched six effective innings, allowing one run and five hits in the team's 5-5 tie with the Astros. Straily is slated to pitch the second game of the Marlins' season.
March 29: Taking a bite
Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Miami Heat breezed to an easy victory a night after going down to the wire, beating the New York Knicks 105-88 on Wednesday night.
Reserve James Johnson added 18 points for the Heat, who began play eighth in the Eastern Conference and a game behind Indiana for seventh as they continue a second-half surge that could carry them to the postseason.
Josh Richardson finished with 17 points as Miami (37-38) improved to 26-8 since an 11-30 start.
March 29: No match for Russ
Russell Westbrook had 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win on Wednesday night.
Westbrook, a leading MVP candidate, led the Thunder from behind by as many as 21 points in the second half as he recorded his 38th triple-double of the season.
Victor Oladipo had 13 points while returning to Amway Center for the first time since being traded by the Magic last June.
Evan Fournier finished with 24 points and Terrence Ross added 23 for the Magic.
March 30: Eliminated
Paul Byron scored twice, Brendan Gallagher had a goal and three assists, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Thursday night to clinch a playoff spot.
Reilly Smith and Michael Matheson scored for the Panthers (33-33-11), who were offically eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
March 30: Still surging
Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin scored power-play goals 1:51 apart late in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Thursday night.
J.T. Brown, Andrej Sustr and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.
Tampa Bay, which played without 38-goal scorer Nikita Kucherov due to illness, swept the five-game season series with the Red Wings.
March 31: Making some moves
Defensive end Dion Jordan has been released by the Miami Dolphins, solidifying his status as a draft bust.
Jordan started one game and totaled three sacks after being taken with the No. 3 overall draft pick four years ago.
Jordan's departure coincided with the signing of free agent safety T.J. McDonald, who will miss the first half of the season while serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
March 31: Spring finale
Alex Cobb allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay in a 7-7 tie with the Phillies in their spring training finale. Steven Souza Jr. homered and Tim Beckham hit a bases-loaded triple.
March 31: Narrow defeat
Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and the Boston Celtics held off the Orlando Magic 117-116 on Friday night to maintain their slim lead over Cleveland atop the Eastern Conference.
Aaron Gordon scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half and had 16 rebounds, while Evan Fournier scored 20 points for the Magic. Elfrid Payton dished out a career-high 15 assists and flirted with a triple-double, getting 12 points and nine rebounds.
March 31: Cut down
Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and the New York Knicks led nearly the entire way in beating the Miami Heat 98-94 on Friday night.
Goran Dragic scored 22 points and Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Miami, which missed 15 of its final 16 attempts from 3-point range. Tyler Johnson scored 15 for the Heat.
April 1: Slipping up in Boston
David Krejci scored after a poor clearing attempt by Florida goaltender Reto Berra, lifting the Boston Bruins over the Panthers 5-2 Saturday and helping them maintain an edge for a playoff spot heading into the regular season's final week.
Jaromir Jagr recorded his 765th career goal and Thomas Vanek also scored for the Panthers, who lost for the 11th time in 15 games and were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week.
April 1: Making the cut
Reliever Tommy Hunter, outfielder Peter Bourjos and first baseman Rickie Weeks, Jr. will be on Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster after joining the Rays on minor league contracts.
The team said Saturday that Hunter, Bourjos, Weeks and catcher Jesus Sucre will be selected and added to the major league roster before Sunday's season opener against the New York Yankees.
Meanwhile, reliever Brad Boxberger (right flexor strain), infielder Matt Duffy (recovering from Achilles surgery) and OF Colby Rasmus (recovering from hip surgery) will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list DL.
Right-handed pitchers Nathan Eovaldi (Tommy John surgery) and Kevin Gadea (right forearm tendinitis), catcher Wilson Ramos (recovering from knee surgery) and reliever Shawn Tolleson (right flexor strain) will go on the 60-day DL.
April 1: Getting his due
Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame class.
The Hall of Fame announced the 11-person class Saturday on Twitter.
McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star who played 15 years in the league. Self is one of six coaches to lead three different schools to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. Lobo starred for the Huskies when they won a national championship in 1995 following an undefeated season.
April 1: Shut out
Justin Meram scored a goal in each half and the Columbus Crew beat Orlando City SC 2-0 on Saturday.
Meram has three goals and two assists in five games for Columbus (3-1-1).
Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen had his second clean sheet of the season. The best scoring chance for Orlando (2-1-0) came in fourth minute of second-half stoppage time on Will Johnson's shot that went just wide.
April 1: No containment
Brook Lopez scored 30 points, Trevor Booker had a season-high 23 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111 on Saturday.
Elfrid Payton had 20 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which has lost four straight games. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 22 points and 15 boards.
April 1: Getting a point
Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.
Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves.
Gourde got a goal in his third straight game, coming on a redirection of Victor Hedman's shot tying it at 1 at 11:38 of the third. The forward has four goals in 17 career games.
April 2: Minor league deal
Right-handed pitcher Vance Worley agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins, who plan to assign him to Triple-A New Orleans to start the season.
The deal is pending a physical.
Worley, 29, has a 33-30 record and a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons. He went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA last year with the Orioles in 35 games, including four starts.
April 2: Some good news
Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat is out of the walking boot he had been using to protect his sprained left ankle and has resumed conditioning drills.
Waiters got hurt on March 17, and the Heat was 3-4 without him, going into their game against Denver on Sunday night. Miami is 27-19 when Waiters plays this season, 10-20 when he does not.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that there's still no update on a potential return date for Waiters.
April 2: First of the year
Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays hit the first home run of the new Major League Baseball season.
Longoria connected for a two-run drive against New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka in the second inning on Sunday at Tropicana Field.
Corey Dickerson of the Rays got the first hit and also scored the first run. He singled in the first inning and came home on a sacrifice fly by Longoria.
April 2: Starting with a bang
Chris Archer pitched seven solid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays won the first game of the new Major League Baseball season, roughing up Masahiro Tanaka and beating the New York Yankees 7-3 Sunday.
Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison homered and drove in three runs apiece before a sellout crowd of 31,042 at Tropicana Field on opening day. Tanaka, who had baseball's ERA in spring training, was tagged for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Closer Alex Colome replaced rookie Austin Pruitt with the bases loaded in the ninth, yielding a sacrifice fly to pinch hitter Chris Carter before finishing for a save.
April 2: Upended
Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler each added 19, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Miami Heat 116-113 on Sunday night.
Goran Dragic scored 22 points for the Heat (37-40).
Tyler Johnson's 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds left got Miami within 114-113. Denver needed to burn two time-outs on ensuing inbounds attempts, both times with the Heat arguing to referee Ron Garretson that Jokic traveled while trying to make the pass from the sideline.
On the third try, Jokic got the ball into to Jamal Murray, who made both free throws. Richardson missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
April 2: Crossing off the Stars
Adam Erne scored twice and Ondrej Palat added a power-play goal and two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Sunday night.
Brayden Point scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, and Braydon Coburn and Anton Stralman also had goals for Tampa Bay. Backup Peter Budaj made 23 saves to help the Lightning move within three points of the idle Ottawa Senators, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.