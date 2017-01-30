Week in review — Jan. 23-29

Jan. 26: Sunshine showdown

Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.



Marchessault took a pass from Keith Yandle along the goal line to the left of the net and fired the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:49 of the extra period.

