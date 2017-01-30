Week in review — Jan. 23-29
Jan. 23: A big move
The Tampa Bay Rays have traded a key component of their offense for a young pitcher the budget-minded franchise believes can help it re-emerge as a playoff contender.
Second baseman Logan Forsythe was dealt Monday to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Jose De Leon, a 24-year-old right-hander who’s viewed as one of the top starting pitching prospects in baseball.
Jan. 23: Coming through in the clutch
Dion Waiters' 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.
The Heat wasted a 10-point lead in the final 4 minutes, and Kevin Durant tied the game on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up the court and drilled what became the game-winner over Klay Thompson.
Jan. 23: Falling down
Tobias Rieder scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the slumping Florida Panthers on Monday night.
Rieder scored off a pass from Alexander Burmistrov, who has five assists in his first five games with Arizona.
Jan. 24: Adding to the pen
Right-hander Severino Gonzalez has been acquired by the Miami Marlins from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named or cash.
Gonzalez went 1-2 last year with a 5.60 ERA in 35 1-3 innings, all in relief for the Phillies. He made seven starts as a rookie in 2015 and went 3-3 with a 7.92 ERA in 30 2-3 innings.
Jan. 24: Out indefinitely
Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks underwent surgery to repair his right thumb on Tuesday, General Manager Rob Hennigan announced. He will be out indefinitely and his return to action will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation.USA TODAY Sports Reinhold Matay
Jan. 24: Short-handed loss
Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Jimmy Butler added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 100-92 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory.
Facing an Orlando team that was missing three of its four top guards, Wade and Butler took full advantage with drives to the basket and pull-up jumpers as the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Jan. 24: Johnson does it
Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, rallying the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night to end a three-game slide.
Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who broke loose for three goals in a 3:57 span of the third to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Jan. 25: Weighing in
The NFL says its concussion protocol wasn't strictly followed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was treated for a hit to the chin and mouth in a first-round playoff game.
Because Moore was bleeding from the mouth, he was allowed to return to the game too quickly at Pittsburgh, the league said in a statement Wednesday. The determination was made after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reviewed the case.
No disciplinary action against the Dolphins will be taken, but their staff must undergo a full review of the protocol, and future deviation may lead to fines against the team, the NFL said.
Jan. 25: Wake-up call
Josh Okogie scored 35 points, Ben Lammers added 18 and Georgia Tech pulled its second home upset of a Top 10 opponent with a 78-56 victory over No. 6 Florida State on Wednesday night.
Georgia Tech (12-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 41-15 at halftime and 70-47 with 6:52 remaining on Lammers' dunk. Florida State never got closer than 18 points in the second half.
Jan. 25: Rallying back
Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday night.
Wayne Ellington had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 17 for the streaking Heat, who have won a season-best five straight games.
Jan. 25: Weathering the storm
Junior Ja'Quan Newton scored a career-high 23 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds Wednesday night, and the Miami Hurricanes beat Boston College for the 12th time in a row since 2010, 78-77.
The Eagles trailed by 17 points with nine minutes left before rallying. Boston College's Ky Bowman made one of two free throws with six seconds left to make it 76-74, but Miami's Bruce Brown sank two free throws with five seconds to go, sealing the victory.
Jan. 25: Make it rain
Devin Robinson scored a career-high 24 points and No. 25 Florida made a school-record 19 3-pointers in a 106-71 victory over LSU on Wednesday night.
The Gators (15-5, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had little problem in handing the Tigers their worst home defeat in 54 seasons. Florida took the lead for good at 11-8 on a 3-pointer by KeVaughn Allen less than 5 minutes into the game. The Gators had a double-digit lead before 9 minutes elapsed.
Jan. 26: Welcome aboard
The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Mark Collins as linebackers coach.
Collins, entering his 18th year as a coach and eighth in the NFL, joins the Jaguars after a two-year stint as the outside linebackers coach with the New York Jets.
Jan. 26: Making a deal
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Thursday defenseman Jonathan Racine, along with a sixth-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Nikita Nesterov, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel
Jan. 26: Sunshine showdown
Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Marchessault took a pass from Keith Yandle along the goal line to the left of the net and fired the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:49 of the extra period.
Jan. 27: Sticking around
The Miami Heat have signed Okaro White to a second 10-day contract, the team announced Friday. The team signed White to his first 10-day contract on Jan. 17.USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove
Jan. 27: New job
Scott Milanovich stepped down as head coach of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts on Friday to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach.
The move came three days after Jim Barker was fired as Toronto's general manager.
Barker hired Milanovich in December 2011, giving him his first CFL head coaching job. He led the Argos to a Grey Cup victory in 2012, but the club finished last in the East Division in 2016 with a 5-13 record and missed the playoffs.
Jan. 27: Blown out
Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and eight assists in just three quarters, extending his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 30 straight games as Boston set a season high in scoring while beating the Orlando Magic 128-98 on Friday night.
Rookie Jaylen Brown added a career-high 20 points, Jae Crowder scored 19 and Kelly Olynyk made all seven shots he attempted, finishing with 16 points.
Jan. 27: Can't stop, won't stop
Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead the Miami Heat to their sixth straight win Friday night, a 100-88 victory over the bickering Chicago Bulls.
Dwyane Wade had 15 points to lead the Bulls, who began the day with a team meeting and ended it with a second straight frustrating loss.
Jan. 28: Slipping up again
Andrew White scored 24 points, John Gillon had 21 points and matched his career high with 11 assists, and Syracuse upset No. 6 Florida State 82-72 Saturday.
Syracuse (13-9, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its second straight close game and gained its first victory over a ranked team.
Jan. 28: What can Brown do you U?
Freshman Bruce Brown needed only 11 shots to score a career-high 30 points, and the Miami Hurricanes deployed a swarming zone defense Saturday to upset the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 77-62, ending their seven-game winning streak.
The Tar Heels' point total was a season low and 27 below their average, and they shot only 35 percent. The Hurricanes repeatedly got their hands on the ball against the taller Tar Heels, especially in the lane.
Miami also had a 41-36 edge in rebounding against the Tar Heels, who lead the nation in that category.
Jan. 28: Full throttle
Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 25 Florida beat Oklahoma 84-52 on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the Gators (16-5), who have won two in a row since dropping consecutive games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Jan. 28: 7th heaven
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.
James Johnson scored 18 and Dion Waiters added 17 for the Heat, who tied a season high with 14 3-pointers. Ellington made three in a span of less than two minutes of the fourth quarter as Miami pulled away.
Jan. 29: Snapping out of it
Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 114-113 on Sunday night.
Vucevic, who also had five assists, keyed a late-second quarter surge that saw the Magic (19-30) close the first half on a 21-2 run to take the lead for good in snapping a three-game losing streak.