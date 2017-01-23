Florida sports week in review — Jan. 16-22
Jan. 16: Down with the Kings
Ben Bishop bounced back to make 31 saves after allowing an early goal and Brian Boyle scored the game-winner late in the second period as the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.Jayne Kamin-Oncea Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Spor
Jan. 16: Gold rush
Orlando's Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and dished out 12 assists, but the Denver Nuggets used a 16-2 run in the third quarter to pull away for an eventual 125-112 victory over the Magic.Chris Humphreys Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 16: 10-day deal
Granted a hardship waiver by the NBA due to numerous injures, the Miami Heat signed Okaro White to a 10-day contract. White was playing for the Heat's NBA Development League affiliate in Sioux Falls, averaging 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 23 games.Sam Sharpe Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 17: Flame out
The Florida Panthers allowed two goals by Mikael Backlund within a 13-second span in the second period and lost to the Calgary Flames 5-2. Vincent Trocheck scored both goals for the Panthers in the loss.USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 17: Rockets grounded
James Harden had a triple-double for the Houston Rockets, scoring 40 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists, but the Miami Heat walked away with a 109-103 victory. Hassan Whiteside had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Goran Dragic led the Heat with 21 points and eight assists.USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 17: Mighty Ducks
Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal 54 seconds into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Valtteri Filppula scored for the Lightning. who had beaten the Ducks that last four times they played.USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 18: Tigers take Mahtook
The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Mikie Mahtook to the Detroit Tigers for a player to be named or cash considerations. Mahtook, who was a first-round pick in 2011, hit .195 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 65 games for the Rays in 2016.Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Dan Hamilton
Jan. 18: Three selected for Baseball Hall of Fame
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez were the 2016 electees to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Bagwell was a four-time All-Star who spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, finishing with 401 home runs, 1,401 RBIs and a a .297 batting average.
Raines, who was in his final year of eligibility, was the 1986 NL batting champion and a seven-time All-Star. He spent 13 of his 23 seasons with the Montreal Expos, but he played his final season with the Florida Marlins in 2002.
Pudge Rodriguez was a first-time nominee. Though he played his first 12 seasons with the Texas Rangers, he joined the Florida Marlins for his 13th, playing a pivotal role on the franchise's second World Series championship team in 2003. He was a 14-time All-Star and finished his career with 311 homers, 1,332 RBIs and a .296 batting average.
Jan. 18: Ice-cold Gators
The Florida Gators went 0 for 17 from downtown, ending a streak of 850 games with at least one 3-pointer, as they lost to the South Carolina Gamecock 57-53. The 53 points were Gators' fewest this season and 26 below their season average.Jim Dedmon Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 18: All eyes on Isaac
Florida State freshman Jonathan Isaac scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to rally the 10th-ranked Seminoles to an 83-80 victory over the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The win marked the Seminoles' 17 straight at home.Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 18: Hurricanes blown out
Wake Forest's John Collins scored a career-high 27 points as the Miami Hurricanes allowed a season-high 96 points in a 96 -79 loss to the Demon Deacons. The 'Canes hadn't allowed more than 73 points in game all season.
Jan. 18: End of the road
The Orlando Magic concluded a 1-5 road trip with a 118-98 loss to the New Orleands Pelicans. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton each had 14 points to lead the Magic.Chuck Cook Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 18: Last-second heartbreaker
Connor McDavid scored the winning goal with just 2.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. For the Panthers, Michael Sgarbossa scored his first career NHL goal, while Vincent Trocheck and Greg McKegg had Florida's other two goals.Perry Nelson Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 19: Fishing for a starter
The Miami Marlins made a move in an effort to strengthen thier starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league pitchers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice and outfielder Isaiah White. Straily was 14-8 in 2016 with a 3.76 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 23 games.AP Gary Landers
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat
Goran Dragic scored 32 points -- going 11 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from 3-point range -- as the Miami Heat edged the Dallas Mavericks 99-95 for their second straight victory. Tyler Johnson scored 23 points, 10 in the fourth quarter.Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 19: Sharks bite
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their third straight 2-1 game, but came out on the losing end for the second straight as Logan Couture scored the game-winning goal for the San Jose Sharks 22 seconds into the third period. Jonathan Drouin had the lone goal for the Lightning.AP
Jan. 20: London dates are set
The NFL announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24, while the Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints the following weekend on Oct. 1. Game times were not announced.AP Nicky Hayes
Jan. 20: Penny for your thoughts
Penny Hardaway became the fifth member of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame -- joining Nick Anderson, Shaquille O'Neal, Pat Williams and Rich DeVos -- and was honored during the team's gave vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 20: Bucking the trend
The Orlando Magic snapped their three-game losing streak, clamping down defensively for a 112-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 20 points, while Jeff Green pitched in with 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 20: Sedin's milestone
Henrik Sedin scored a goal off former Canucks teammate Roberto Luongo for his 1,000th career point and Luca Sbisa scored in the third to lift Vancouver to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers. Jaromir Jagr scored Florida's goal, his ninth of the season.Anne-Marie Sorvin Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Spor
Jan. 21: Vanderbilt tough
Florida's KeVaughn Allen scored a season-high 29 points, but he missed a 3-pointer as time expired and the Gators lost their second straight, 68-66 against the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores, who had lost four in a row heading into the game.Reinhold Matay Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 21: Proof positive
The Florida State Seminoles held off the visiting Louisville Cardinals 73-68, completing a stretch of six straight games against Top 25 opponents with a 5-1 record.Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 21: Three cheers
Dion Waiters tied a career-high with 33 points as the Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 109-97 to run their winning streak to a season-high three games. Goran Dragic added 25 points, while Hassan Whiteside had 15 points -- on 7 of 8 shooting -- and 15 rebounds.Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 21: Making them count
The Tampa Bay Lightning outshot the Arizona Coyotes 48-23, but Ben Bishop made just 12 saves, allowing five goals in the Bolts' 5-3 loss. Christian Fischer scored on his first NHL shot for the Coyotes.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Jan. 21: Hurricanes bedeviled
The Duke Blue Devils used a 22-1 second-half run to rally past the Miami Hurricanes 70-58. Davon Reed had 19 points for Miami, which lost for the fourth time in five games.Mark Dolejs Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports
Jan. 22: Gold rush
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each hit seven 3-pointers as Golden State pulled away in the second half for a 118-98 victory over the Orlando Magic. Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 23 points.USA TODAY Sports