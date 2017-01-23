Florida sports week in review — Jan. 16-22

Jan. 18: Three selected for Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez were the 2016 electees to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bagwell was a four-time All-Star who spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, finishing with 401 home runs, 1,401 RBIs and a a .297 batting average.

Raines, who was in his final year of eligibility, was the 1986 NL batting champion and a seven-time All-Star. He spent 13 of his 23 seasons with the Montreal Expos, but he played his final season with the Florida Marlins in 2002.

Pudge Rodriguez was a first-time nominee. Though he played his first 12 seasons with the Texas Rangers, he joined the Florida Marlins for his 13th, playing a pivotal role on the franchise's second World Series championship team in 2003. He was a 14-time All-Star and finished his career with 311 homers, 1,332 RBIs and a .296 batting average.

