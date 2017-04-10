Week in review — April 3-9

The Orlando Magic signed guard-forward Patricio Garino and guard-forward Marcus Georges-Hunt, general manager Rob Hennigan announced Monday. Garino and Georges-Hunt become the 45th and 46th call-ups from the NBA Development League this season. In addition, the Magic have waived guard C.J. Wilcox.
April 3: Opening Day
Adam Lind's first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Bryce Harper went deep on opening day for the fifth time in his young career, leading Washington past the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday.
Catcher Matt Wieters singled off a soft liner ahead of Lind's drive into the first row in right-center off reliever David Phelps (0-1) that made it 3-2.
The Nationals trailed 2-0 before Harper put them on the board in the sixth with a no-doubt solo shot off a 95 mph pitch from Phelps, who came in after Miami starter Edinson Volquez went five scoreless innings.
April 4: Still falling
Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in the third period and had an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens clinch the Atlantic Division title with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.
Andrew Shaw and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots in his second NHL start.
Jonathan Marchessault scored for Florida and Reto Berra finished with 27 saves.
April 4: Seeing what's out there
Florida coach Mike White says injured center John Egbunu plans to "test the waters" of the NBA draft.
Egbunu missed the final 10 games of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in mid-February. White also says he would be "somewhat surprised" if forward Devin Robinson returns for his senior season.
The 6-foot-8 Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds this season. The 6-11 Egbunu averaged 7.8 points and a team-leading 6.6 rebounds. Even without Egbunu, the Gators advanced to a regional final in the NCAA Tournament before losing to fellow Southeastern Conference team South Carolina.
April 4: Can't keep up with the King
LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double, Kevin Love scored 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers warmed up for a big game in Boston by dropping 18 3-pointers in a 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
Kyrie Irving added 24 points and J.R. Smith 19 for the Cavs, who made nine 3s and scored 43 in the third quarter to turn a tight game into a blowout and beat Orlando for the 17th straight time.
Evan Fournier scored 21 for Orlando, which has lost five in a row and six of seven.
April 4: Slipping away
David Pastrnak scored twice, Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Drew Stafford and Zdeno Chara also scored for the Bruins, who extended their season-high winning streak to six games. More importantly, by winning in regulation, Boston guaranteed a return to the postseason after missing out the last two years.
Andrei Vasilevskiy kept Tampa Bay close with 34 saves.
April 4: The first loss
CC Sabathia was sharp in his first start, Ronald Torreyes and Chase Headley homered and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Tuesday night for their first victory this season.
Five relievers finished the five-hitter. Dellin Betances retired Logan Morrison on a bases-loaded grounder that ended the eighth inning and Aroldis Chapman, back with the Yankees after agreeing to an $86 million, five-year contract, threw a perfect ninth.
Headley went deep against Odorizzi in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth, making him 5 for 8 in two games.
April 5: Testing the waters
Central Florida center Tacko Fall is declaring for the NBA draft, though will not yet hire an agent.
The 7-foot-6 Fall averaged 10.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season on 71 percent shooting, and blocked a school-record 94 shots.
Fall has until May 24 to remove his name from draft consideration and retain his NCAA eligibility. Fall just completed his sophomore season with the Knights.
Only four players listed at 7-foot-6 or taller have appeared in an NBA game, those being Gheorghe Muresan, Manute Bol, Yao Ming and Shawn Bradley.
April 5: Open competition
Quarterback David Fales is back with coach Adam Gase after signing with the Miami Dolphins.
Fales was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2014 and spent three seasons with them. Gase was their offensive coordinator in 2015.
Fales has played in only one game in his career. The Dolphins announced the signing Wednesday, and he'll compete for a roster spot in Miami behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.
April 5: Record-setting night
Goran Dragic scored 33 points, and the Miami Heat made a franchise record 21 3-pointers to beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-99 on Wednesday night and pull back into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
James Johnson shot 6 of 7 from 3-point range and had 26 points, while Hassan Whiteside had a strong second half and finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds as the Heat dealt a near-fatal blow to Charlotte's playoff hopes. The loss drops the 10th place Hornets 2 games behind the Heat and Indiana Pacers with three games remaining.
April 5: Straily struggles
Bryce Harper had two RBIs and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading the Washington Nationals past the Miami Marlins 6-4 Wednesday night.
Roark (1-0) allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.
The reliever who replaced him to begin the seventh, Enny Romero, plunked Derek Dietrich, which led to some jawing between the two and the ejection of Marlins manager Don Mattingly. Dietrich also was hit by Roark.
April 5: Series win
Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
Alex Cobb (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the past two seasons. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The Rays took two of three games from their AL East rivals to open a season with a series victory for the first time since 2012.
April 6: Lead the way
Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 on Thursday night.
Aaron Gordon added 21 points, Jodie Meeks had 20, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Magic had lost five straight.
April 6: Grand slammed
Kendrys Morales hit his fourth career grand slam, Marcus Stroman pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday night.
Morales homered off Blake Snell (0-1) in the third. Stroman (1-0), the MVP of last month's World Baseball Classic, allowed one run and six hits in his 2017 debut.
Snell gave up five runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. The lefty struck out five and walked five.
April 6: Waiting a while
Justin Bour doubled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning after the Marlins erased two leads against a shaky Nationals bullpen, and Miami earned its first win of the season by beating Washington 4-3 Thursday night.
In a game delayed by rain for more than an hour both at the start and in the middle of the sixth, Bour sent a shot off Joe Blanton (0-1) down the left field line. That brought home J.T. Realmuto, whose single in the 10th was his third hit of the game, including a two-run homer in the eighth that made it 2-all.
April 6: Back-and-forth battle
Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the surging St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Vincent Trochek, Michael Matheson and Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight. James Reimer stopped 32 shots.
The teams combined for six goals in a wild third period.
April 6: Making a Point
Brayden Point scored two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday night.
Nikita Kucherov and Michael Bournival also scored for the Lightning, who prevented the Maple Leafs from clinching their first postseason berth in four years. There is only one spot remaining in the Eastern Conference after Ottawa clinched a berth with a 2-1 shootout win at Boston.
April 7: Hitless no more
Miami Marlins pitcher Wei-Yin Chen got his first major league hit after an 0-for-51 start at the plate.
Chen hit a slow, four-hopper that Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera picked up without a throw in the fourth inning Friday night.
The ball came off the bat at 65 mph, according to Major League Baseball's Statcast. The hit came against Zack Wheeler.
Chen had the longest hitless streak at the start of a big league career since Jon Lester's 0-for-66 slide. Chen not reached base in all 57 of his previous big league plate appearances.
April 7: Not making up ground
DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 96-94 on Friday night in their final home game of the regular season.
DeRozan broke Vince Carter's franchise record with his 31st 30-point game of the season, shooting 14 of 32 from the floor. Carter set the mark in 2000-01.
James Johnson had 22 points for Miami against his former team. Goran Dragic added 18 for the Heat. They remained ninth in the Eastern Conference with three games to play.
April 7: Bats come out to play
Zack Wheeler lasted just four innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, giving up Derek Dietrich's go-ahead, two-run triple and Christian Yelich's two-run homer in the New York Mets' 7-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
April 7: Still alive
Rookie Yanni Gourde scored twice, Nikita Kucherov got his 40th of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.
Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. They need to win their final regular-season game Sunday against Buffalo and have Toronto and the New York Islanders lose to take the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
April 7: Outlasting the Blue Jays
Evan Longoria homered during a five-run first inning against wild Francisco Liriano and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to outscore the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Friday night.
Liriano faced only eight batters, walking four and giving up three hits before getting pulled. The Blue Jays rallied for a 7-6 lead, but Tampa Bay overtook them by scoring three times in the sixth inning, two on a double by Steven Souza Jr.
Brad Miller and Derek Norris also drove in two runs each for the Rays.
April 8: By George
Paul George scored 37 points and Myles Turner added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Indiana Pacers move a step closer to a playoff berth with a 127-112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Terrence Ross had 29 points for the Magic, while Evan Fournier had 23 and Aaron Gordon added 17. Orlando has lost six of its last seven.
Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 10 assists, but Orlando's perimeter game was no match for the Pacers' strength around the basket.
April 8: Holding on
Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and James Johnson hit a layup with 11 seconds left to give the Miami Heat a 106-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Johnson beat Markieff Morris to the basket for the go-ahead basket, Kelly Oubre Jr. threw away the inbounds pass and Josh Richardson made two free throws to seal it as the Heat moved into a tie for eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets earlier, own the tiebreaker.
The Wizards had no answer inside for Whiteside, who was 12 of 19 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds. His 30 points were two short of a career high.
April 8: Home finale
Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and James Reimer made saves to help Florida beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night in the Panthers' home finale.
Nick Bjugstad also scored, and Jaromir Jagr had two assists,
The shutout was the second this season for Reimer, who also blanked the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7-0 home victory two weeks ago.
April 8: Walk-off walk
Toronto reliever Casey Lawrence made his major league debut and wound up walking home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays over the Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday night.
Mallex Smith got on base five straight times and scored on Brad Miller's walk to end it.
Smith led off the Tampa Bay 11th with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. After a pair of intentional walks loaded the bases, Lawrence (0-1) struck out Evan Longoria but then walked Miller.
Marcell Ozuna hit a mammoth home run and Adam Conley allowed one hit through five innings to lead the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 8-1 on Saturday night.
Christian Yelich crashed into the outfield fence for a fantastic catch that robbed Yoenis Cespedes of extra bases in the eighth. Otherwise, the Marlins breezed to their third consecutive win on another windy night at Citi Field.
Giancarlo Stanton and leadoff batter J.T. Realmuto each got three hits for Miami. Realmuto and Ozuna had two RBIs apiece, and Miguel Rojas also drove in a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly and a safety squeeze.
April 9: Finishing strong
Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during the Tampa Bay Rays' 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
Corey Dickerson and Jesus Sucre also homered, and Jake Odorizzi (1-1) went six effective innings for the Rays, who took three of four from Toronto at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has won 23 of its last 30 home series against the Blue Jays, going 61-33 during that stretch.
Both benches briefly emptied in the second when Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki took issue with Souza's slide into second base on Logan Morrison's double-play grounder. No punches were thrown.
April 9: All you need is one
Servando Carrasco scored on a header in the 34th minute to help Orlando City outlast the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday.
The win is Orlando City's first against the Red Bulls since Sept. 2015. Orlando City (3-1-0) has won all three of its home games with its only defeat coming on the road last week against Columbus.
Orlando had several first half scoring opportunities before Carrasco finally broke through. In the 21st minute, Carrasco found Scott Sutter alone on the left wing barely outside the box, but the defenseman's shot sailed just over the goal.
April 9: Ending on a positive note
Brayden Point scored a pair of goals, including the winner with 1:24 left, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 in the season finale for both teams Sunday.
Braydon Coburn scored a short-handed goal and Victor Hedman added an empty-netter for the Lightning, who finished 42-30-10 for 94 points, but were considered a preseason favorite to win the Eastern Conference and were less than two years removed from playing in the Stanley Cup Final.
Tampa Bay won four of its last five, but had its playoff hopes end Saturday night when Toronto defeated Pittsburgh.
April 9: On the mend
Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique muscle.
Shortstop J.T. Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans before Sunday night's series finale against the New York Mets.
Hechavarria felt the injury before batting practice Saturday but thought he could play through it and went 2 for 5 in the Marlins' 8-1 win.
April 9: Blank slate
With several regulars resting -- including John Carlson, Matt Niskanen and T.J. Oshie -- the playoff-bound Washington Capitals lost their regular-season finale to the Florida Panthers 2-0 on Sunday night.
Captain Derek MacKenzie and Denis Malgin scored for Florida, which got a 38-save shutout from James Reimer.
April 9: No sweep
Noah Syndergaard made a blistering return to the mound, overpowering the Miami Marlins for much of the night in the New York Mets' 5-2 win Sunday that finished their opening homestand.
Syndergaard allowed two runs -- one earned -- and five hits in seven innings to improve to 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 27 innings against Miami.
