Week in review — April 3-9

April 3: Opening Day

Adam Lind's first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Bryce Harper went deep on opening day for the fifth time in his young career, leading Washington past the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday.

Catcher Matt Wieters singled off a soft liner ahead of Lind's drive into the first row in right-center off reliever David Phelps (0-1) that made it 3-2.

The Nationals trailed 2-0 before Harper put them on the board in the sixth with a no-doubt solo shot off a 95 mph pitch from Phelps, who came in after Miami starter Edinson Volquez went five scoreless innings.