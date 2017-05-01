Week in review — April 24-30

April 24: Hanging them up

Jake Long, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft and a four-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the Miami Dolphins, has decided to retire after a torn Achilles tendon ended his ninth NFL season early with the Minnesota Vikings.

Long announced Monday on his Twitter account that a lack of progress on his latest rehabilitation has outweighed his desire to continue playing. He appeared in four games with the Vikings last year before getting hurt.