Week in review — April 24-30

Jake Long, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft and a four-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the Miami Dolphins, has decided to retire after a torn Achilles tendon ended his ninth NFL season early with the Minnesota Vikings.
Long announced Monday on his Twitter account that a lack of progress on his latest rehabilitation has outweighed his desire to continue playing. He appeared in four games with the Vikings last year before getting hurt.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
April 24: Done in by the long ball
Adam Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Hyun Soo Kim and Jonathan Schoop also went deep, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on a cold, damp Monday night at Camden Yards.
All three home runs were off Chris Archer (2-1), who gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn't allow a long ball in his previous four starts this season.
Baltimore trailed 3-1 before Kim and Schoop connected on successive pitches in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Archer hit Seth Smith with a pitch, and Jones followed with a drive deep into the left-field seats.
USA TODAY SportsEvan Habeeb
April 25: The last ride
Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of this season.
Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500.
Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR's second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.
Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says multiple groups have submitted bids to buy the Miami Marlins, and none has yet been accepted.
Manfred's comments came after Bloomberg reported a group led by former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush won an auction for the team with a $1.3 billion bid.
Completion of any sale by Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria could take months and would require approval by at least 75 percent of major league teams. More than half of the winning bid could involve cash because of MLB's debt service rule, meaning the Bush/Jeter group would need to raise a lot of money.
APAP
April 25: Rain, rain
The Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night was postponed due to rain.
A makeup date was not immediately announced.
USA TODAY SportsBill Streicher
April 25: Relievers get it done
Substitute starter Austin Pruitt combined with four other Tampa Bay relievers on a two-hitter, and the Rays capitalized on Wade Miley's wildness in a 2-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
On another damp and chilly night at Camden Yards, Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez was a late scratch due to "uncertain weather conditions," according to the team.
Pruitt, a rookie right-hander making his first major league start, allowed one hit in three innings. Danny Farquhar followed by getting two outs; Jumbo Diaz went 1 1/3 innings; Chase Whitley (1-0) contributed three perfect innings and Alex Colome worked the ninth for his fifth save.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
April 26: Hurt by homers
Maikel Franco hit his second grand slam of the month, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.
Franco connected off Wei-Yen Chen (2-1) in the third inning with a shot to left-center for a 4-2 lead. With two runners on, Odubel Herrera singled to load the bases. Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez held at third instead of trying to score.
USA TODAY SportsEric Hartline
April 26: Walk away
Seth Smith drew a bases-loaded walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night.
After the Rays scored a run in the top of the 11th, the Orioles answered against closer Alex Colome (0-1). Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Jonathan Schoop, who hit a sacrifice fly. Ryan Flaherty walked to reload the bases, and Farquhar entered and issued a four-pitch walk to end the 4-hour, 8-minute contest.
USA TODAY SportsEvan Habeeb
April 27: Bids under consideration
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says two groups are still bidding to buy the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.
One of the groups includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
Speaking Thursday at the groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Manfred said: "There is no agreement in place. We're working with more than one group."
Asked for additional details, Manfred said: "we still have two groups involved in the process" and "there is not a signed document on any topic." Regarding a timeline, he said, "the timeline is relatively short; it would be measured in days, not months."
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
April 27: Home preseason slate
The Miami Heat announced their 2017-18 preseason home schedule Thursday. The Heat will first play at the AmericanAirlines Arena against the Atlanta Hawks on October 1 at 6:00 p.m. They will then face off the following week against the Charlotte Hornets in Miami on October 9 at 7:30 p.m. and conclude the home preseason schedule vs. the Washington Wizards on October 11 at 7:30 p.m.
USA TODAY SportsSteve Mitchell
April 27: Where's the love
Jeremy Hellickson allowed one run over six innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their sixth straight win, 3-2 over the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
Hellickson (4-0) pitched like the ace the Phillies needed -- not just to keep them respectable, but possibly to dangle as attractive trade bait at the July 31 deadline to secure a prospect or two toward their rebuild.
Edinson Volquez (0-3) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and walked four.
Tom Mihalek//All Rights ReservedAP
April 27: Jaguars draft Fournette
The Jaguars selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, giving Coughlin the bruising back he craves in his return to the floundering franchise.
Fournette is expected to provide an immediate boost to one of the league's worst offenses and take some pressure off struggling quarterback Blake Bortles.
USA TODAY SportsBill Streicher
April 27: Buccaneers select TE Howard
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Alabama tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick in the NFL draft, providing young quarterback Jameis Winston with another playmaker for an improved offense.
Winston threw for more than 4,000 yards each of the past two seasons, however the Bucs have struggled to score points.
USA TODAY SportsSteve Mitchell
April 27: Dolphins go defense in first round
The Miami Dolphins addressed one of their many defensive needs Thursday night by selecting Missouri end Charles Harris with the 22nd pick in the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Harris is considered better as a pass rusher than against the run. He had seven sacks as a sophomore in 2015 and nine last year.
April 28: Line up
On the second day of the NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars took steps to beef up their interiour, selecting Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson (pictured) in the second round and Illinois defensive end Dawaune Smoot in the third.
USA TODAY SportsJason Getz
April 28: Staying defensive
The Miami Dolphins stuck with defense on the second day of the draft, taking Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan (pictured) in the second round and Clemson DB Cordrea Tankersley in the third.
USA TODAY SportsJoe Maiorana
April 28: Balancing out
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their secondary with their second-round pick, selecting Texas A&M DB Justin Evans (pictured) and with one of their third-rounders, LSU LB Kendell Beckwith. With their other third-rounder, they selected Penn State WR Chris Godwin.
USA TODAY SportsJerome Miron
April 28: Muscle up
Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer, Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson added solo shots and the Tampa Bay Rays connected three times in the eighth inning to beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday night.
Derek Norris added a solo homer in the ninth. He had two hits and two RBIs.
USA TODAY SportsNick Turchiaro
April 28:
Francisco Cervelli drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored eight times in the second inning in a 12-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Adam Conley (1-2) allowed nine runs in 1 2-3 innings for Miami.
USA TODAY SportsSteve Mitchell
April 29: Northern lights
Justin Smoak had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.
Matt Andriese (1-1) gave up four runs in seven innings.
Rays outfielder Steven Souza left the game in the seventh after being hit on the back of the left hand by a pitch from Biagini. X-rays were negative and Souza is day-to-day.
AP
April 29: Clean sheet
Carlos Rivas scored from distance midway through the second half, Joe Bendik only had to make one save to earn his third shutout and Orlando City remained unbeaten at home with a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
Kaka, former World Player of the year who has been out since injuring his hamstring in the season opener, subbed in at the 60-minute mark and provided the clincher for Eastern Conference leading Orlando (6-1-0), which is 5-0 at home, in stoppage time.
USA TODAY SportsKim Klement
April 29: Finishing touches
On the final day of the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars added some players who can help out on special teams (Ohio LB Blair Brown and Minnesota DB Jalen Myrick [pictured]). They also drafted Miami FB Marquez Williams in the seventh round, but the biggest move they made was in the fourth round, when they selected controversial Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook.
USA TODAY SportsOrlando Ramirez
April 29: Full of sound and fury
The NHL draft lottery featured some wild swings and position changes, but nothing benefitted the Sunshine State teams, as the Panthers actually dropped a spot and will pick 10th, and the Lightning didn't move at all and will select 14th.
USA TODAY Sports
April 29: Final four
The Miami Dolphins had four picks on the final day of the draft: Utah OL Isaac Asiata (5th round), LSU DT Davon Godchaux (5th round), Oklahoma State DT Vincent Taylor (6th round) and Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford (7th round).
USA TODAY SportsDerick E. Hingle
April 29: Slow steady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had just two picks on the final day of the draft, and they used them on a short Boise State running back -- sound familiar? -- in fifth-rounder Jeremy McNichols (pictured) and seventh-rounder Stevie Tu'ikolovatu out USC.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Losness
April 29: Arms were dealing
Ivan Nova pitched a three-hitter and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday night.
John Jaso homered and drove in two runs, Jordy Mercer knocked in a run, and Gregory Polanco had two doubles for the Pirates, who have won three straight.
Dan Straily (1-2) nearly matched Nova through five innings allowing only one run before running into trouble in the sixth when he allowed a base hit followed by three consecutive walks including Francisco Cervelli with the bases loaded ending his outing.
USA TODAY SportsSteve Mitchell
April 30: Let's celebrate
The Miami Marlins have paid tribute to Ichiro Suzuki by giving him a collage of photographs showing each of his first 3,000 hits.
Suzuki reached the milestone last season and was honored before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The ceremony included Japanese home run king Sadaharu Oh offering congratulations in a scoreboard video, and Suzuki responded by bowing toward the scoreboard.
Suzuki originally was to have been honored late last season, but the ceremony was postponed following the death of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez.
Marlins president David Samson says the collage is more than 8 feet wide and took months to assemble.
USA TODAY SportsSteve Mitchell
April 30: Lack of runs
Russell Martin hit a go-ahead single during a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Sunday.
The Blue Jays started the day with a 7-17 record, the worst in the majors. A loss would've left them with the poorest winning percentage in March/April in team history.
The Blue Jays chased Chris Archer in the eighth and won it against Alex Colome (0-2).
AP
April 30: No sweep for you
Justin Bour drove in six runs with four hits, both career highs, and the Miami Marlins rallied from a three-run deficit to end a four-game losing streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 Sunday.
Bour improved his batting average from .184 to .222. He had an RBI double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run homer in Miami's six-run seventh.
Bour helped the Marlins avert a series sweep and shake an offensive slump after being outscored 26-8 during the previous four games. They totaled a season-high 15 hits, including three each by Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.