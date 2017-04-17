Week in review — April 10-16

April 10: Routed

Emergency starter Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists on Monday night, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Orlando Magic 122-75 to move closer to a postseason berth.

The Bulls led by as many as 47 points in their largest margin of victory this season.

Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic each scored 14 points for the listless Magic, who shot 36 from the field in the first half and 34.5 overall.