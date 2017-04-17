Week in review — April 10-16

The Florida Panthers reinstated Dale Tallon as general manager and removed Tom Rowe as interim coach.
The team also said Monday that Tallon will remain president of hockey operations. The Panthers finished 14 points out of a playoff spot after winning the Atlantic Division a year ago.
Rowe became general manager last May, part of a front-office reshuffling. He also replaced Gerard Gallant as coach in November after Florida started 11-10-1.
Rowe will remain with the organization as a special adviser to Tallon. Panthers owner Vincent Viola made clear that Tallon will have the final say on major matters.
April 10: Shut down
Michael Pineda retired his first 20 batters before Evan Longoria lined a double down the left-field line, and he wound up pitching two-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings Monday in the New York Yankees' home opener, an 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Alex Cobb (1-1) allowed five runs in 7 1/3 innings.
April 10: Routed
Emergency starter Jerian Grant had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists on Monday night, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Orlando Magic 122-75 to move closer to a postseason berth.
The Bulls led by as many as 47 points in their largest margin of victory this season.
Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic each scored 14 points for the listless Magic, who shot 36 from the field in the first half and 34.5 overall.
April 10: Tyler's got game
Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game's final four from the foul line, and the Miami Heat remained alive in the postseason chase by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night.
Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami, which would have been eliminated with a loss. Josh Richardson scored 19 points, James Johnson had 16 and Goran Dragic added 15.
April 11: Making a trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded fourth-year defensive end Chris Smith to the Cincinnati Bengals for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
A fifth-round selection in 2014, Smith was behind Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler on the depth chart and unlikely to play much in the final year of his contract.
April 11: Name change
The Russell Athletic Bowl will now be known as the Camping World Bowl.
Florida Citrus Sports and Camping World announced the change Tuesday. Camping World, the nation's largest RV retailer, has signed a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor of the postseason bowl game.
The game, which is played at Camping World Stadium, will continue to pit top-tier teams from the ACC and Big 12 in late December. The Miami Hurricanes played in West Virginia in last year's Russell Athletic Bowl.
April 11: Still early
Miami Marlins President David Samson says talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team are in the "fourth inning," leaving lots of uncertainty about the future of the franchise.
Hours before the Marlins' home opener Tuesday, Samson said owner Jeffrey Loria might sell before the end of the season -- or not at all.
April 11: Stealing the show
A gray cat went scrambling for cover in the Marlins Park outfield midway through Tuesday night's game, and no wonder, given the barrage off Marcell Ozuna's bat.
Ozuna homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs to help Miami win its home opener against the Atlanta Braves, 8-4.
Announced attendance was 36,519, and that didn't include a cat that ran onto the field midway through the game. It scurried along the outfield warning track, ran away from right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, crawled up the center field wall and then appeared to get stuck in the animatronic home run sculpture.
April 12: Adding and subtracting
Guard Michael Okauru has signed a national letter of intent with Florida, adding to coach Mike White's second recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4 Okauru signed Wednesday and will be on campus this summer. His letter arrived the same day freshman guard Eric Hester (pictured) decided to transfer, moving on after averaging 2.2 points in 20 games.
April 12: Costly mistakes
Jordan Montgomery showed power and poise in his major league debut after allowing Rickie Weeks' two-run homer in the first inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past the sloppy Tampa Bay 8-4 Wednesday to get back to .500.
New York's Brett Gardner and Weeks both left the game after a collision at first base in the sixth inning. Running hard on a comebacker, Gardner slammed into Weeks, who had not played first in the major leagues before this season and stayed in the baseline as he reached for reliever Xavier Cedeno's poor throw. Both fell to the field as Chase Headley came home with the go-ahead run.
April 12: On the mend
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery in four weeks.
A redshirt freshman from Manvel, Texas, Trask fell behind projected starter Feleipe Franks during spring practice and was outplayed in the annual Orange & Blue game last week. Working mostly with the second-team offense and against the starting defense, Trask completed 6 of 15 passes for 66 yards, with an interception.
April 12: Winning wasn't enough
Goran Dragic scored 28 points, Hassan Whiteside added 24 points and 18 rebounds, and the Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards 110-102 on Wednesday night while being eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
Miami needed a win, and either a loss by Indiana or Chicago, to reach the postseason. But Indiana downed Atlanta to clinch the No. 7 seed, and Chicago topped Brooklyn to grab the No. 8 spot.
Willie Reed scored 16, Josh Richardson had 15 and James Johnson scored 12 for Miami.
April 12: Stanton not enough
Ender Inciarte hit two home runs and Tyler Flowers had a go-ahead single in the ninth inning Wednesday night to help the Atlanta Braves break a five-game losing streak by rallying past the Miami Marlins 5-4.
Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of two-run homers, his first of the year. Freddie Freeman hit his third homer for the Braves.
The Braves went 2-6 on a season-opening trip before heading home to open their new ballpark Friday. They can only hope for the kind of success they've had at Marlins Park, where they're 32-15.
April 12: Ending on a high note
Aaron Gordon had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic overcame a late-run by Detroit to win their season-finale 113-109 Wednesday night.
The Magic, who led by as many as 21 points in the first quarter, allowed the Pistons to surge ahead in the fourth quarter in a game matching two non-playoff teams. But Orlando made enough plays behind Payton and Gordon to avoid yet another disheartening loss as the season closed.
April 13: Change of direction
The Orlando Magic have fired general manager Rob Hennigan, saying Thursday it was time to in a different director after missing the postseason for five straight seasons.
Magic assistant general manager Matt Lloyd was named the interim GM while the team searches for Hennigan's replacement. Orlando also fired assistant GM Scott Perry on Thursday.
April 13: Making it official
Josh Scobee signed a one-day, ceremonial contract with the Jaguars on Thursday and formally retired with the team that drafted him in 2004. Scobee called it quits after a dozen NFL seasons, including the first 11 in Jacksonville, and walked away as the franchise's all-time leading scorer.
April 13: Putting up a statue
The Miami Marlins are planning a bronze statue of Jose Fernandez that will stand at least nine feet high on their ballpark plaza.
The statue will be sculpted by William Behrends, who was responsible for Willie McCovey and Willie Mays statues in San Francisco, and won't be finished for at least six months, Marlins president David Samson said Thursday.
April 13: Swept in the Bronx
Aaron Hicks homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Thursday night to move above .500 for the first time this season.
Luis Severino (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings, including four of his last five batters. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep and won their fourth in a row following a 1-4 start.
Hicks homered in the first off Matt Andriese batting left-handed and connected right-handed against Xavier Cedeno to erase a 2-1 deficit.
April 13: Unsweet 16
Travis d'Arnaud led off the 16th inning with a home run, giving him a career-high four hits, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 Thursday night for their fifth straight win.
The game was the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park, took more than 5 1/2 hours and ended well past midnight.
D'Arnaud's homer came on the 475th pitch of the night, and the first from Adam Conley (1-1). Marlins relievers retired 13 consecutive batters before the homer.
Miami's Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first inning, increasing his RBI total to 16, most in the majors.
April 14: Leaving early
Florida forward Devin Robinson has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.
Robinson announced his decision Friday on social media in a letter to fans. The Gators confirmed his announcement.
Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior, helping lead the Gators to the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-8 Virginia native never missed a game in three seasons, and his length and shooting ability could be attractive to NBA teams.
April 14: Going deep
Logan Morrison hit a grand slam and Shane Peterson homered in his first big league at-bat since 2015, two of the career-high four homers allowed by Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello in the Tampa Bay Rays' 10-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Chris Archer (2-0) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings, ending his 11-game losing streak against the Red Sox.
Brad Miller and Steven Souza Jr. also homered for the Rays, who were coming off losing three straight at Yankee Stadium. Peterson added an RBI single.
April 14: Walk it off
J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending RBI double with two out in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins snapped the New York Mets' five-game win streak with a 3-2 victory on Friday night.
The Marlins avoided extra innings after a 16-inning loss to the Mets on Thursday.
Miguel Rojas had three hits for Miami and walked to lead off the ninth against Josh Edgin (0-1). Realmuto hit a 3-2 pitch into the right-center field gap, and Rojas scored without a play.
April 15: Won't stop
Cyle Larin scored in stoppage time, Will Johnson had a goal and an assist and Orlando City beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday to remain unbeaten at home this season.
Larin scored on a sliding volley off Johnson's corner kick in the 91st minute for his fourth goal of the season.
Johnson opened the scoring in the ninth minute, chest-trapping -- off one bounce -- a long, arcing pass from Scott Sutter near the top-left corner of the box before blasting a right-footer into the far corner of the net.
Joe Bendik had five saves for Orlando City (4-1-0), which allowed an MLS-high 60 goals in 2016 but has just four goals against this season.
April 15: That stings
Chris Sale was dominant with 12 strikeouts over seven innings for his first victory with Boston, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Saturday.
Sale (1-1) allowed one run on three hits with three walks, striking out seven of the last nine batters he faced.
Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi left his start after throwing one pitch in the second inning with left hamstring tightness.
April 15: Going back to back
Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back homers to cap a three-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the New York Mets 5-4 Saturday night.
Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna hit consecutive homers for Miami in the second inning.
Miami trailed 4-2 when Miguel Rojas walked with two out in the eighth against Fernando Salas (0-1). Yelich followed with his second homer of the year on a 3-1 pitch, and Stanton's homer into the center field hedge came on a 3-2 delivery.
April 16: Another wild one
Rookie J.T. Riddle launched a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins, after coming close to holding the New York Mets without a hit, bounced back for a 4-2 win Sunday.
The Marlins won the final three of a four-game series.
Marcell Ozuna led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Addison Reed (0-1). Miguel Rojas doubled with one out, and a perfect relay from left fielder Yoenis Cespedes to Cabrera to the plate nailed Ozuna.
Riddle, whose only previous hit in the majors with a little infielder dribbler on Wednesday, sent a drive over the wall in right-center.
April 16: Can't hold the lead
Mitch Moreland hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox rally to a 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Pablo Sandoval had a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who won their second straight after losing five of eight. Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez each had three hits.
Boston trailed 5-4 before loading the bases against Danny Farquhar (0-1), and Moreland singled off left-hander Xavier Cedeno, who already has blown three leads this season. Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez advanced from first to second on Moreland's hit and limped off with what Boston called a left hamstring cramp.
