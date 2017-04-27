Five-year review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round picks 2012-2016

The verdict: The Buccaneers drafted Barron with the expectation the Alabama standout would be a hard-hitting anchor in the secondary, but Tampa Bay soured on the safety and shipped him to the Rams for two picks at the trade deadline in 2014. Barron has since shifted to linebacker and signed a 5-year, $45 million contract ($20 million guaranteed) in the 2016 offseason.
2012 -- RB Doug Martin (31st overall out of Boise State; draft-day trade with Denver)
Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts. 1,454 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 4.6 yards per carry. 49 receptions for 472 yards and a touchdown. Pro Bowl selection.
Career-to-date stats: 57 games, 57 starts. 4,227 rushing yards, 23 TDs, 4.2 yards per carry. 121 receptions for 1,007 yards and 2 TDs. Two-time Pro Bowler, one All-Pro selection.
The verdict: Martin's career has been one of peaks and valleys through five seasons: Pro Bowler his rookie year, injuries cutting short his 2013 (6 games) and 2014 (11 games) seasons, a return to Pro Bowl status in 2015.
Martin missed six games early in 2016 with a hamstring injury, and then he was handed a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy. Martin entered a rehab facility after he was suspended, and he will be eligible to return to the team after sitting out the first three weeks of 2017.
The Buccaneers signed Martin to a five-year, $35.75 million ($15 guaranteed) in March 2016, and have a backfield comprising Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers.
2013* -- CB Johnthan Banks (43rd overall out of Mississippi State)
The verdict: No first-round pick for the Buccaneers this season, as they turned the 13th overall selection and a 2014 4th-rounder into one subpar season of Darrelle Revis (he was released in March 2014).
Banks was their highest selection in 2013, a tall defensive back touted for his ball skills and instincts. But he turned in uneven seasons in 2013 and 2014 and was switched to a nickel/situational role in 2015. At the trade deadline in 2016, Tampa Bay sent him to Detroit for a conditional 7th-round pick in 2018. The Bears claimed him off waivers from the Lions about a month later.
2014 -- WR Mike Evans (7th overall out of Texas A&M)
Rookie year: 15 games, 15 starts. 68 catches for 1,051 yards and 12 TDs.
Career-to-date stats: 46 games, 45 starts. 238 catches for 3,578 yards and 27 TDs.
The verdict: Evans has given the Buccaneers all they could have asked for and more after coming out of Texas A&M: a big, dynamic threat capable of catches over the middle while also possessing the size and speed to be a valuable deep threat.
Evans has more than 1,000 receiving yards every season to start his career, and he upped his catches from 68 his rookie year to 96 last season, when he was a Pro Bowl selection.
2015 -- QB Jameis Winston (1st overall out of Florida State)
Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts. Completed 58.3 percent of passes for 4,042 with 22 TDs and 15 INTs. Pro Bowl selection.
Career-to-date stats: 32 games, 32 starts. Completed 59.6 percent of passes for 8,132 yards with 50 TDs and 33 INTs. One Pro Bowl selection.
The verdict: Though not without his share of controversy, Winston has emerged as the type of franchise cornerstone at quarterback the Buccaneers have been in search of for the better part of the past 20 years. With an offensive arsenal including WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson for 2017 and coming off Tampa Bay's first winning season since 2010, Winston appears to have the Buccaneers on the cusp of ending their nine-year playoff drought.
2016 -- CB Vernon Hargreaves III (11th overall out of Florida; draft-day trade with Chicago)
Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts. 68 tackles, 10 passes defended, 1 INT and 1 forced fumble.
The verdict: After three seasons at Florida, Hargreaves was considered one of the top available defensive backs in the draft. He was a starter from Day One, played in almost 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps and contributed on specials teams now and again. Hargreaves, along with Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander, anchor a Tampa Bay defense that is looking to improve upon its middle-of-the-pack finish in 2016.