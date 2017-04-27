Five-year review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round picks 2012-2016

2012 -- RB Doug Martin (31st overall out of Boise State; draft-day trade with Denver)

Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts. 1,454 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 4.6 yards per carry. 49 receptions for 472 yards and a touchdown. Pro Bowl selection.



Career-to-date stats: 57 games, 57 starts. 4,227 rushing yards, 23 TDs, 4.2 yards per carry. 121 receptions for 1,007 yards and 2 TDs. Two-time Pro Bowler, one All-Pro selection.



The verdict: Martin's career has been one of peaks and valleys through five seasons: Pro Bowler his rookie year, injuries cutting short his 2013 (6 games) and 2014 (11 games) seasons, a return to Pro Bowl status in 2015.



Martin missed six games early in 2016 with a hamstring injury, and then he was handed a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy. Martin entered a rehab facility after he was suspended, and he will be eligible to return to the team after sitting out the first three weeks of 2017.



The Buccaneers signed Martin to a five-year, $35.75 million ($15 guaranteed) in March 2016, and have a backfield comprising Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers.