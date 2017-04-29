Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 NFL draft selections FOX Sports Florida staff Apr 29, 2017 at 7:48p ET O.J. Howard -- TE, Alabama (1st round, 19th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-6, 251 pounds Stats: Played four years, amassing 114 career catches for 1,726 yards and 7 TDs, highlighted by a 208-yard, 2-TD performance in the title game victory over Clemson on Jan. 11, 2016. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu AP Justin Evans -- DB, Texas A&M (2nd round, 50th overall) Measurements: 6-foot, 199 pounds Stats: Led the 2016 Aggies with 58 solo tackles and 4 interceptions, and also chipped in on special teams, racking up 428 kickoff return yards at a 28.5-yard average. USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron Chris Godwin -- WR, Penn State (3rd round, 84th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-1, 209 pounds Stats: Caught 59 passes for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Nittany Lions in 2016. Is fourth on Penn State's all-time receiving list with 2,404 career yards. USA TODAY Sports Rich Barnes Kendell Beckwith -- LB, LSU (3rd round, 107th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-2, 243 pounds Stats: A three-year starter at middle linebacker, Beckwith was second in the SEC with 9.1 tackles per game as a senior. Missed final two games of the season with a knee injury. USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch Jeremy McNichols -- RB, Boise State (5th round, 162nd overall) Measurements: 5-foot-9, 214 poundsStats: Finished third in the country with 23 rushing touchdowns last season (also had four touchdown receptions). Rushed for 1,709 yards in 2016, including three 200-yard games. USA TODAY Sports Brian Losness Stevie Tu'ikolovatu -- DT, USC (7th round, 223rd overall) Measurements: 6-foot-1, 331 pounds Stats: Played in 13 games (12 starts) in his lone season with the Trojans after transferring from Utah. 53 total tackles and two for a loss in 2016. USA TODAY Sports Jayne Kamin-Oncea Next Gallery 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL draft selections Start Gallery »