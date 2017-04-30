Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL draft selections FOX Sports Florida staff Apr 29, 2017 at 8:17p ET Charles Harris -- DE, Missouri (First round, 22nd overall) Measurements: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds Stats: 136 tackles over three years, 34.5 for a loss, including 18 sacks. Raekwon McMillan -- LB, Ohio State (Second round, 54th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds Stats: Led the Buckeyes in tackles in each of the past two years. A team captain in 2016, he had 102 total tackles last season. USA TODAY Sports Joe Maiorana Cordrea Tankersley -- CB, Clemson (Third round, 97th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-1, 199 pounds Stats: Third team All-America as a senior. Had 65 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended last season. USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas Isaac Asiata -- OL, Utah (Fifth round, 164th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-3, 323 pounds Stats: A four-year starter with the Utes, playing in 45 games. Won the Morris Award in 2016, given to the Pac-12's top offensive and defensive lineman. USA TODAY Sports Russ Isabella Davon Godchaux -- DT, LSU (Fifth round, 178th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds Stats: Three-year starter on the defensive line and was second on LSU with 6.5 sacks last season. USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron Vincent Taylor -- DT, Oklahoma State (Sixth round, 194th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-3, 304 pounds Stats: Turned his best season in 2016 as a junior, registering seven sacks, 13 tackles for a loss an FBS-leading four blocked kicks. USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle Isaiah Ford -- WR, Virginia Tech (7th round, 237th overall) Measurements: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds Stats: Made 14 starts last season, leading the Hokies with 79 catches for 1,094 yards. Tied for the team lead with 11 touchdown receptions. USA TODAY Sports Jeremy Brevard Next Gallery 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 NFL draft selections Start Gallery »