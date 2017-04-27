Five-year review: Jacksonville Jaguars first-round picks 2012-2016

2013 -- OT Luke Joeckel (2nd overall out of Texas A&M)

Rookie year: 5 games, 5 starts. Four starts at right tackle, one at left tackle.



Career-to-date stats: 39 games, 39 starts.



The verdict: Luke Joeckel was injured in the first quarter of his first ever start at left tackle in 2013 and missed the remainder of the season because of a high-ankle sprain. He played 30 games over the next two years but injured his knee in Week 4 in 2016 and never suited up again for the Jaguars.

The team declined his fifth-year option, and he signed a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason.