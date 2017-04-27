Five-year review: Jacksonville Jaguars first-round picks 2012-2016

2012 -- WR Justin Blackmon (5th overall out of Oklahoma State; draft-day trade with Tampa Bay)
Rookie year: 16 games, 14 starts. 64 catches for 865 yards and 5 TDs.
Career-to-date stats: 20 games, 18 starts. 93 catches for 1,280 yards and 6 TDs.
The verdict: Justin Blackmon was suspended for the first four games of the 2013 season. He played in four games that season before being suspended indefinitely for a second violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Blackmon did not apply for reinstatement and missed the entire 2014 season, and he was denied reinstatement and missed the entire 2015 season. He pleaded guilty to DUI in April 2016 and is unlikely to ever appear in the NFL again.
2013 -- OT Luke Joeckel (2nd overall out of Texas A&M)
Rookie year: 5 games, 5 starts. Four starts at right tackle, one at left tackle.
Career-to-date stats: 39 games, 39 starts.
The verdict: Luke Joeckel was injured in the first quarter of his first ever start at left tackle in 2013 and missed the remainder of the season because of a high-ankle sprain. He played 30 games over the next two years but injured his knee in Week 4 in 2016 and never suited up again for the Jaguars.
The team declined his fifth-year option, and he signed a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason.
2014 -- QB Blake Bortles (3rd overall out of UCF)
Rookie year: 14 games, 13 starts. Completed 58.9 percent of passes for 2,908 and 11 TDs and 17 INTs.
Career-to-date stats: 46 games, 45 starts. Completed 58.8 percent of passes for 11,241 yards and 69 touchdowns to go with 51 interceptions.
The verdict: Blake Bortles took over for Chad Henne at halftime Sept. 21, 2014, against the Colts and has started every game since. He took a major step forward in 2015 with a 88.2 QB rating and more than 4,400 yards, but regressed a bit in 2016.
2015 -- DE Dante Fowler Jr. (3rd overall out of Florida)
Rookie year: Missed entire season after tearing ACL on first day of rookie minicamp.
The verdict: After an unfortunate start to his career, Fowler Jr. stayed on the field in 2016. Despite making just one start, he appeared in nearly 53 precent of defensive snaps over the course the year, playing exclusively at defensive end.
2016 -- CB Jalen Ramsey (5th overall out of Florida State)
Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts. 55 tackles, 14 passes defended, 2 INTs (one returned for a TD).
The verdict: The Jaguars spent nearly all their 2016 draft capital on defense, and the head of the class was Ramsey. The former Seminole emerged as a budding star for Jacksonville, playing in more than 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Ramsey will pair with free agent signee A.J. Bouye to create one of NFL's most dynamic cornerback tandems.