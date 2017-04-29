Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL draft selections

Dede Westbrook -- WR, Oklahoma (4th round, 110th overall)

Measurements: 6-foot, 178 pounds

Stats: Won the 2016 Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver and finished fourth in Heisman Award voting. A top-tier talent who fell in part because of revelations from a Tulsa World investigation that showed he had been arrested twice on family violence complaints. He was not convicted and charges were dropped both times.