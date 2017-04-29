Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 NFL draft selections

Stats: Won the 2016 Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver and finished fourth in Heisman Award voting. A top-tier talent who fell in part because of revelations from a Tulsa World investigation that showed he had been arrested twice on family violence complaints. He was not convicted and charges were dropped both times.
USA TODAY SportsDerick E. Hingle
Blair Brown -- LB, Ohio (5th round, 148th overall)
Measurements: 5-foot-11, 238 pounds
Stats: Led Ohio with 128 tackles in 2016, earning him first team All-Mid-American Conference honors.