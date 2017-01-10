Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons NFL Playoffs Simulation Prediction: WhatIfSports

Using its NFL simulation engine, WhatIfSports simulates every NFL playoff matchup 501 times to generate predictions, each team's chances of winning, average points per game and more. This video previews and predicts the Seahawks and Falcons divisional round playoff matchup.

More  Fantasy  Videos

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons NFL Playoffs Simulation Prediction: WhatIfSports

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons NFL Playoffs Simulation Prediction: WhatIfSports

1 hr ago

Top 5 Fantasy Football Surprises From 2016

Top 5 Fantasy Football Surprises From 2016

4 days ago

Clemson vs. Alabama - National Championship Simulation Prediction

Clemson vs. Alabama - National Championship Simulation Prediction

5 days ago

WhatIfSports: Giants at Packers Wild Card Simulation Prediction

WhatIfSports: Giants at Packers Wild Card Simulation Prediction

5 days ago

More Fantasy Videos