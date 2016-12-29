FOX Fantasy Podcast: will Todd Gurley bounce back in 2017?

After being named a 2016 fantasy football dud, Halpin and Fowler discuss Todd Gurley's 2017 fantasy football value as it stands.

More  Fantasy  Videos

FOX Fantasy Podcast: will Todd Gurley bounce back in 2017?

FOX Fantasy Podcast: will Todd Gurley bounce back in 2017?

2 hours ago

Louisiana Tech vs. Navy Simulation Prediction: Armed Forces Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Navy Simulation Prediction: Armed Forces Bowl

8 days ago

WhatIfSports Week 16 NFL Simulation Predictions

WhatIfSports Week 16 NFL Simulation Predictions

8 days ago

N.C. State vs. Vanderbilt Simulation Prediction: Independence Bowl

N.C. State vs. Vanderbilt Simulation Prediction: Independence Bowl

8 days ago

Boise State vs. Baylor Simulation Prediction: Cactus Bowl

Boise State vs. Baylor Simulation Prediction: Cactus Bowl

8 days ago

FOX Fantasy Podcast: Derrick Henry Week 16 impact

FOX Fantasy Podcast: Derrick Henry Week 16 impact

9 days ago

More Fantasy Videos