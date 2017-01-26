Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide: Diamondbacks’ Robbie Ray is a value pick
Why Diamondbacks' starting pitcher Robbie Ray is a fantasy baseball steal in drafts.
More Fantasy Videos
Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide: Troy Tulowitzki's sneaky draft pick value
18 hours ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide: Catcher Blind Resumes
18 hours ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide: Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray is a value pick
18 hours ago
Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide - Get To Know Yoan Moncada
1 day ago
2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide - First Round Average Draft Position
1 day ago