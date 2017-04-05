Buxton, Blisters & Bullpens: FOX Fantasy 3 Things To Watch
Before the end of the first week, FOX Sports fantasy editor Ryan Fowler highlights Byron Buxton's struggles, Syndergaard and Kluber's blisters and the early-season bullpens to monitor for save opportunities.
More Fantasy Videos
Buxton, Blisters & Bullpens: FOX Fantasy 3 Things To Watch
13 hours ago
FOX Sports Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice and Strategy
14 hours ago
Fantasy Baseball Headlines: Matz likely to DL, J.D. Martinez on DL & more
8 days ago
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Football Impact: AFC North
8 days ago
2017 Final Four Simulation Predictions: WhatIfSports
8 days ago
5 Spring Training Prospects To Know: Fantasy Baseball
13 days ago
More Fantasy Videos
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!