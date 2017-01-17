Welcome to FOX Sports Fantasy Auto 2017!

From Daytona to Bristol to Talladega, FOX Fantasy Auto lets you and your buddies build a dream racing team each and every week during the newly-branded Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

You earn points based on laps led, positions gained and final position at the end of the race. Remember, your top NASCAR squad must remain under the salary cap! You have a racing budget like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing and you’ll miss Carl Edwards as much as Mr. Gibbs this season.

Once you build your NASCAR dream racing team, grab a group of friends or compete against fans of your favorite driver. Custom groups have a private leaderboard and trash talk chat where you can argue whether or not Jimmie Johnson can win an unprecedented eighth NASCAR championship.

Our fantasy NASCAR racing game can be used on any device! So no matter the desktop, smartphone or tablet, you aren’t yanked away from the action.

After each race, check the leaderboards to see where you stand against the entire Fox Fantasy Auto community for chances to win awesome prizes from FOXSports.com.

If you ran a group last year, all it takes is a few clicks to get going and your group will be off to the races again!