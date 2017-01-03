Way-too-early 2017 fantasy football rankings
With all due respect to playoff fantasy football and the DFS game, the 2016 fantasy football season has come to an end. Time for fantasy owners to get away from the waiver wire and start/sit decisions for a few short months before coming back refreshed and ready to get after another fantasy season.
Of course, we can’t in good conscience send you off into the abyss without some sort of guiding light. After all, the fantasy off-season seems to get shorter every year. The NFL draft is four months away, and as we start assessing which fantasy-relevant rookies found the best landing spots, teams will start mini-camps and OTAs. Shortly thereafter, spring gives way to summer, and training camps, the unofficial starting gun for many fantasy owners, begin. You don’t want to start your draft prep from scratch at that time. You need a jumping-off point months in advance. Let our first set of rankings be the start of your road map to a championship next season.
We’d like to thank you for joining us all season long here on SI.com. We can’t wait to get back with you next year. And to hold you over until then, allow us to present our way-too-early top 100 for 2017.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|TEAM
|1
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|David Johnson
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|New York Giants
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|Julio Jones
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|9
|A.J. Green
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|San Diego Chargers
|11
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|12
|Jordy Nelson
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|13
|Dez Bryant
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|14
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|15
|DeMarco Murray
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|16
|Devonta Freeman
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Jay Ajayi
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|18
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|Buffalo Bills
|19
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Houston Texans
|20
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|21
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|22
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|New Orleans Saints
|23
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|24
|Lamar Miller
|RB
|Houston Texans
|25
|Todd Gurley
|RB
|Los Angeles Rams
|26
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|San Francisco 49ers
|27
|Doug Baldwin
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|28
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|New England Patriots
|29
|Mark Ingram
|RB
|New Orleans Saints
|30
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Oakland Raiders
|31
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Baltimore Ravens
|32
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|33
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|San Diego Chargers
|34
|Adrian Peterson
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|35
|LeGarrette Blount
|RB
|New England Patriots
|36
|Terrelle Pryor
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|37
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Oakland Raiders
|38
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|39
|Michael Crabtree
|WR
|Oakland Raiders
|40
|Spencer Ware
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|41
|Eric Decker
|WR
|New York Jets
|42
|C.J. Anderson
|RB
|Denver Broncos
|43
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|44
|Jordan Reed
|TE
|Washington Redskins
|45
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Atlanta Falcons
|46
|Robert Kelley
|RB
|Redskins
|47
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Green Bay Packers
|48
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Green Bay Packers
|49
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|Denver Broncos
|50
|Eddie Lacy
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|51
|Drew Brees
|QB
|New Orleans Saints
|52
|Rishard Matthews
|WR
|Tennessee Titans
|53
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|Washington Redskins
|54
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|New England Patriots
|55
|Dion Lewis
|RB
|New England Patriots
|56
|Jonathan Stewart
|RB
|Carolina Panthers
|57
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|58
|Andrew Luck
|QB
|Indianapolis Colts
|59
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Seattle Seahawks
|60
|Donte Moncrief
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|61
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Tennessee Titans
|62
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|63
|Tom Brady
|QB
|New England Patriots
|64
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|65
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|66
|Paul Perkins
|RB
|New York Giants
|67
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|Atlanta Falcons
|68
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Washington Redskins
|69
|Jamaal Charles
|RB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|70
|Jeremy Hill
|RB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|71
|Thomas Rawls
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|72
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|Carolina Panthers
|73
|Cam Newton
|QB
|Carolina Panthers
|74
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Oakland Raiders
|75
|C.J. Prosise
|RB
|Seattle Seahawks
|76
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|77
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Seattle Seahawks
|78
|Golden Tate
|WR
|Detroit Lions
|79
|Brandon Marshall
|WR
|New York Jets
|80
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|81
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Dallas Cowboys
|82
|Matt Forte
|RB
|New York Jets
|83
|Corey Coleman
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|84
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|New York Giants
|85
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|86
|Tyler Eifert
|TE
|Cincinnati Bengals
|87
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|San Diego Chargers
|88
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Indianapolis Colts
|89
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|Tennessee Titans
|90
|Malcolm Mitchell
|WR
|New England Patriots
|91
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|92
|Bilal Powell
|RB
|New York Jets
|93
|Kenny Britt
|WR
|Los Angeles Rams
|94
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|Washington Redskins
|95
|Isaiah Crowell
|RB
|Cleveland Browns
|96
|Jordan Matthews
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|97
|Ryan Mathews
|RB
|Philadelphia Eagles
|98
|Kelvin Benjamin
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|99
|Theo Riddick
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|100
|Danny Woodhead
|RB
|San Diego Chargers
