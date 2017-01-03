Way-too-early 2017 fantasy football rankings

With all due respect to playoff fantasy football and the DFS game, the 2016 fantasy football season has come to an end. Time for fantasy owners to get away from the waiver wire and start/sit decisions for a few short months before coming back refreshed and ready to get after another fantasy season.

Of course, we can’t in good conscience send you off into the abyss without some sort of guiding light. After all, the fantasy off-season seems to get shorter every year. The NFL draft is four months away, and as we start assessing which fantasy-relevant rookies found the best landing spots, teams will start mini-camps and OTAs. Shortly thereafter, spring gives way to summer, and training camps, the unofficial starting gun for many fantasy owners, begin. You don’t want to start your draft prep from scratch at that time. You need a jumping-off point months in advance. Let our first set of rankings be the start of your road map to a championship next season.

We’d like to thank you for joining us all season long here on SI.com. We can’t wait to get back with you next year. And to hold you over until then, allow us to present our way-too-early top 100 for 2017.

Michael Beller's 2017 Fantasy Football Player Rankings
 
RANK PLAYER POSITION TEAM
1 Le'Veon Bell RB Pittsburgh Steelers
2 David Johnson RB Arizona Cardinals
3 Odell Beckham Jr. WR New York Giants
4 Ezekiel Elliott RB Dallas Cowboys
5 Antonio Brown WR Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 Julio Jones WR Atlanta Falcons
8 Jordan Howard RB Chicago Bears
9 A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals
10 Melvin Gordon RB San Diego Chargers
11 LeSean McCoy RB Buffalo Bills
12 Jordy Nelson WR Green Bay Packers
13 Dez Bryant WR Dallas Cowboys
14 T.Y. Hilton WR Indianapolis Colts
15 DeMarco Murray RB Tennessee Titans
16 Devonta Freeman RB Atlanta Falcons
17 Jay Ajayi RB Miami Dolphins
18 Sammy Watkins WR Buffalo Bills
19 DeAndre Hopkins WR Houston Texans
20 Michael Thomas WR New Orleans Saints
21 Allen Robinson WR Jacksonville Jaguars
22 Brandin Cooks WR New Orleans Saints
23 Alshon Jeffery WR Chicago Bears
24 Lamar Miller RB Houston Texans
25 Todd Gurley RB Los Angeles Rams
26 Carlos Hyde RB San Francisco 49ers
27 Doug Baldwin WR Seattle Seahawks
28 Rob Gronkowski TE New England Patriots
29 Mark Ingram RB New Orleans Saints
30 Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders
31 Kenneth Dixon RB Baltimore Ravens
32 Demaryius Thomas WR Denver Broncos
33 Keenan Allen WR San Diego Chargers
34 Adrian Peterson RB Minnesota Vikings
35 LeGarrette Blount RB New England Patriots
36 Terrelle Pryor WR Cleveland Browns
37 Latavius Murray RB Oakland Raiders
38 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs
39 Michael Crabtree WR Oakland Raiders
40 Spencer Ware RB Kansas City Chiefs
41 Eric Decker WR New York Jets
42 C.J. Anderson RB Denver Broncos
43 Stefon Diggs WR Minnesota Vikings
44 Jordan Reed TE Washington Redskins
45 Tevin Coleman RB Atlanta Falcons
46 Robert Kelley RB Redskins
47 Aaron Rodgers QB Green Bay Packers
48 Davante Adams WR Green Bay Packers
49 Emmanuel Sanders WR Denver Broncos
50 Eddie Lacy RB Green Bay Packers
51 Drew Brees QB New Orleans Saints
52 Rishard Matthews WR Tennessee Titans
53 DeSean Jackson WR Washington Redskins
54 Julian Edelman WR New England Patriots
55 Dion Lewis RB New England Patriots
56 Jonathan Stewart RB Carolina Panthers
57 Larry Fitzgerald WR Arizona Cardinals
58 Andrew Luck QB Indianapolis Colts
59 Russell Wilson QB Seattle Seahawks
60 Donte Moncrief WR Indianapolis Colts
61 Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans
62 Tyreek Hill WR Kansas City Chiefs
63 Tom Brady QB New England Patriots
64 Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh Steelers
65 DeVante Parker WR Miami Dolphins
66 Paul Perkins RB New York Giants
67 Matt Ryan QB Atlanta Falcons
68 Jamison Crowder WR Washington Redskins
69 Jamaal Charles RB Kansas City Chiefs
70 Jeremy Hill RB Cincinnati Bengals
71 Thomas Rawls RB Seattle Seahawks
72 Greg Olsen TE Carolina Panthers
73 Cam Newton QB Carolina Panthers
74 Derek Carr QB Oakland Raiders
75 C.J. Prosise RB Seattle Seahawks
76 Ameer Abdullah RB Detroit Lions
77 Jimmy Graham TE Seattle Seahawks
78 Golden Tate WR Detroit Lions
79 Brandon Marshall WR New York Jets
80 Jarvis Landry WR Miami Dolphins
81 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys
82 Matt Forte RB New York Jets
83 Corey Coleman WR Cleveland Browns
84 Sterling Shepard WR New York Giants
85 Giovani Bernard RB Cincinnati Bengals
86 Tyler Eifert TE Cincinnati Bengals
87 Tyrell Williams WR San Diego Chargers
88 Frank Gore RB Indianapolis Colts
89 Marcus Mariota QB Tennessee Titans
90 Malcolm Mitchell WR New England Patriots
91 Ty Montgomery RB Green Bay Packers
92 Bilal Powell RB New York Jets
93 Kenny Britt WR Los Angeles Rams
94 Kirk Cousins QB Washington Redskins
95 Isaiah Crowell RB Cleveland Browns
96 Jordan Matthews WR Philadelphia Eagles
97 Ryan Mathews RB Philadelphia Eagles
98 Kelvin Benjamin WR Carolina Panthers
99 Theo Riddick RB Detroit Lions
100 Danny Woodhead RB San Diego Chargers

