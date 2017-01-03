Way-too-early 2017 fantasy football rankings

With all due respect to playoff fantasy football and the DFS game, the 2016 fantasy football season has come to an end. Time for fantasy owners to get away from the waiver wire and start/sit decisions for a few short months before coming back refreshed and ready to get after another fantasy season.

Of course, we can’t in good conscience send you off into the abyss without some sort of guiding light. After all, the fantasy off-season seems to get shorter every year. The NFL draft is four months away, and as we start assessing which fantasy-relevant rookies found the best landing spots, teams will start mini-camps and OTAs. Shortly thereafter, spring gives way to summer, and training camps, the unofficial starting gun for many fantasy owners, begin. You don’t want to start your draft prep from scratch at that time. You need a jumping-off point months in advance. Let our first set of rankings be the start of your road map to a championship next season.

We’d like to thank you for joining us all season long here on SI.com. We can’t wait to get back with you next year. And to hold you over until then, allow us to present our way-too-early top 100 for 2017.

Michael Beller's 2017 Fantasy Football Player Rankings RANK PLAYER POSITION TEAM 1 Le'Veon Bell RB Pittsburgh Steelers 2 David Johnson RB Arizona Cardinals 3 Odell Beckham Jr. WR New York Giants 4 Ezekiel Elliott RB Dallas Cowboys 5 Antonio Brown WR Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 Julio Jones WR Atlanta Falcons 8 Jordan Howard RB Chicago Bears 9 A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals 10 Melvin Gordon RB San Diego Chargers 11 LeSean McCoy RB Buffalo Bills 12 Jordy Nelson WR Green Bay Packers 13 Dez Bryant WR Dallas Cowboys 14 T.Y. Hilton WR Indianapolis Colts 15 DeMarco Murray RB Tennessee Titans 16 Devonta Freeman RB Atlanta Falcons 17 Jay Ajayi RB Miami Dolphins 18 Sammy Watkins WR Buffalo Bills 19 DeAndre Hopkins WR Houston Texans 20 Michael Thomas WR New Orleans Saints 21 Allen Robinson WR Jacksonville Jaguars 22 Brandin Cooks WR New Orleans Saints 23 Alshon Jeffery WR Chicago Bears 24 Lamar Miller RB Houston Texans 25 Todd Gurley RB Los Angeles Rams 26 Carlos Hyde RB San Francisco 49ers 27 Doug Baldwin WR Seattle Seahawks 28 Rob Gronkowski TE New England Patriots 29 Mark Ingram RB New Orleans Saints 30 Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders 31 Kenneth Dixon RB Baltimore Ravens 32 Demaryius Thomas WR Denver Broncos 33 Keenan Allen WR San Diego Chargers 34 Adrian Peterson RB Minnesota Vikings 35 LeGarrette Blount RB New England Patriots 36 Terrelle Pryor WR Cleveland Browns 37 Latavius Murray RB Oakland Raiders 38 Travis Kelce TE Kansas City Chiefs 39 Michael Crabtree WR Oakland Raiders 40 Spencer Ware RB Kansas City Chiefs 41 Eric Decker WR New York Jets 42 C.J. Anderson RB Denver Broncos 43 Stefon Diggs WR Minnesota Vikings 44 Jordan Reed TE Washington Redskins 45 Tevin Coleman RB Atlanta Falcons 46 Robert Kelley RB Redskins 47 Aaron Rodgers QB Green Bay Packers 48 Davante Adams WR Green Bay Packers 49 Emmanuel Sanders WR Denver Broncos 50 Eddie Lacy RB Green Bay Packers 51 Drew Brees QB New Orleans Saints 52 Rishard Matthews WR Tennessee Titans 53 DeSean Jackson WR Washington Redskins 54 Julian Edelman WR New England Patriots 55 Dion Lewis RB New England Patriots 56 Jonathan Stewart RB Carolina Panthers 57 Larry Fitzgerald WR Arizona Cardinals 58 Andrew Luck QB Indianapolis Colts 59 Russell Wilson QB Seattle Seahawks 60 Donte Moncrief WR Indianapolis Colts 61 Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans 62 Tyreek Hill WR Kansas City Chiefs 63 Tom Brady QB New England Patriots 64 Ben Roethlisberger QB Pittsburgh Steelers 65 DeVante Parker WR Miami Dolphins 66 Paul Perkins RB New York Giants 67 Matt Ryan QB Atlanta Falcons 68 Jamison Crowder WR Washington Redskins 69 Jamaal Charles RB Kansas City Chiefs 70 Jeremy Hill RB Cincinnati Bengals 71 Thomas Rawls RB Seattle Seahawks 72 Greg Olsen TE Carolina Panthers 73 Cam Newton QB Carolina Panthers 74 Derek Carr QB Oakland Raiders 75 C.J. Prosise RB Seattle Seahawks 76 Ameer Abdullah RB Detroit Lions 77 Jimmy Graham TE Seattle Seahawks 78 Golden Tate WR Detroit Lions 79 Brandon Marshall WR New York Jets 80 Jarvis Landry WR Miami Dolphins 81 Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys 82 Matt Forte RB New York Jets 83 Corey Coleman WR Cleveland Browns 84 Sterling Shepard WR New York Giants 85 Giovani Bernard RB Cincinnati Bengals 86 Tyler Eifert TE Cincinnati Bengals 87 Tyrell Williams WR San Diego Chargers 88 Frank Gore RB Indianapolis Colts 89 Marcus Mariota QB Tennessee Titans 90 Malcolm Mitchell WR New England Patriots 91 Ty Montgomery RB Green Bay Packers 92 Bilal Powell RB New York Jets 93 Kenny Britt WR Los Angeles Rams 94 Kirk Cousins QB Washington Redskins 95 Isaiah Crowell RB Cleveland Browns 96 Jordan Matthews WR Philadelphia Eagles 97 Ryan Mathews RB Philadelphia Eagles 98 Kelvin Benjamin WR Carolina Panthers 99 Theo Riddick RB Detroit Lions 100 Danny Woodhead RB San Diego Chargers

