2017-18 First Round Mock Draft

Here's a very early look at a 2017-18 fantasy basketball first round mock draft.

There are two advanced metrics used in this gallery: Player Efficiency Rating or PER which is the "measure of per-minute production standardized such that the league average is 15."

The second is Effective Field Goal Percentage which "adjusts for the fact that a three-point field goal is worth one more point than a two-point field goal."