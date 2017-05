Value Picks (Drivers under $9,000)

Matt Kenseth ($8,900) has had bad luck in his recent races at Talladega but he should still be priced above $9K this week. Kenseth is a two-time Daytona 500 winner and he has three wins on the Superspeedways (including the 2012 trip to Victory Lane at Talladega). Kenseth is good at leading laps at this track but needs to find a way to keep his car in one piece at the end of the race. Sooner or later his luck will turn around. I would not be surprised if it happened Sunday.

Ryan Blaney ($8,400) is not the first driver that comes to mind when people think about restrictor-plate racing. Blaney has five career starts on his Talladega resume and he finished three of them in the top 10. Blaney usually follows his satellite teammates (Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski) around the track. This strategy usually puts Blaney in a position to be up front at the end of the race. He finished second in the Daytona 500 and I would not be surprised if he won his first race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunday.

Austin Dillon ($7,700) is one of the best value picks in the game this week. The story that came out of the Richmond race is that the crew chief for the No. 3 car (Slugger Labbe) stayed in Charlotte to prepare the car for Talladega. We do not know if that is true or if Labbe was being punished for failing inspection five times in a row. What we do know is that Dillon is very good on the Superspeedways. His average finishing position in the last three races at Talladega is 8.6. It never hurts to have the No. 3 car in your lineup on the Superspeedways.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ($5,500) will be the highest owned driver this week. His price is a joke. I know he has struggled this season but the best driver in the sport on restrictor-plate tracks should never be priced this cheap. Earnhardt has a series-high 10 wins, series-best 1,561 laps led and the most top-10 finishes in the races at Daytona and Talladega. It is no secret Earnhardt desperately wants to visit Victory Lane one more time before he hangs up his helmet. The GEICO 500 win be one of his best chances to achieve his goal.