Value Picks (Drivers under $9,000)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($8,600) is the best value pick in the game this week. Stenhouse would be one of the highest priced drivers if you covered his name and simply looked at the stats. Stenhouse has a series-best average finishing position at Bristol. He has finished four of the last six races at the track in the top six. Stenhouse was one of the highest scoring drivers in the Fox Sports Fantasy Auto Racing game in the August race at Bristol. He started 25th and finished second. Stenhouse should be on all teams this week.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ($6,600) started to turn his season around with a fifth-place finish at Texas. Now the No. 88 team will have to carry that momentum into the race Sunday. Earnhardt Jr. has not been great at Bristol but he usually finishes in the top 10. His price is so cheap this week that a top 10 finish is all fantasy teams need out of the No. 88 car. Junior is a great pick to allow you to spend up for the higher priced drivers Sunday.

Matt Dibenedetto ($5,600) is not a name that frequents my value picks list. Dibenedetto is one of the hidden gems in the game this week. He had an average finishing position of 11.5 in his two races at the track last season. It will take a lot of guts to pull the trigger and use Dibenedetto in your lineup but it could be a gamble that could pay off Sunday.

Erik Jones ($5,000) has never competed in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol but he has four races at the track on his Xfinity Series resume. Jones qualified on the pole in three of the four races. He won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol last year and should be able to finish in the top 15 in the Cup Series Sunday. This team has been exceeding their value all season long. Fantasy teams need to take advantage of Jones’ cheap price.