Week 17 fantasy football quarterback rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. Aaron Rodgers
(GB – QB)		 @Det 1 1 2 1 1.3
2. Matt Ryan
(Atl – QB)		 NO 2 2 1 2 1.8
3. Drew Brees
(NO – QB)		 @Atl 3 5 4 4 4.0
4. Tom Brady
(NE – QB)		 @Mia 7 3 6 3 4.8
5. Andrew Luck
(Ind – QB)		 Jac 6 4 5 5 5.0
6. Russell Wilson
(Sea – QB)		 @SF 4 6 7 6 5.8
7. Kirk Cousins
(Was – QB)		 NYG 5 8 3 7 5.8
8. Matthew Stafford
(Det – QB)		 GB 10 7 8 8 8.3
9. Jameis Winston
(TB – QB)		 Car 11 9 9 9 9.5
10. Cam Newton
(Car – QB)		 @TB 9 10 12 11 10.5
11. Philip Rivers
(SD – QB)		 KC 8 11 11 13 10.8
12. Blake Bortles
(Jac – QB)		 @Ind 13 13 10 16 13.0
13. Carson Palmer
(Ari – QB)		 @LA 15 12 17 10 13.5
14. Joe Flacco
(Bal – QB)		 @Cin 14 16 15 15 15.0
15. Colin Kaepernick
(SF – QB)		 Sea 12 17 13 27 17.3
16. Sam Bradford
(Min – QB)		 Chi 19 15 18 19 17.8
17. Alex Smith
(KC – QB)		 @SD 17 25 16 18 19.0
18. Andy Dalton
(Cin – QB)		 Bal 20 20 19 20 19.8
19. Carson Wentz
(Phi – QB)		 Dal 18 26 14 26 21.0
20. Matt Barkley
(Chi – QB)		 @Min 16 22 24 23 21.3
21. Matt Moore
(Mia – QB)		 NE 21 19 21 28 22.3
22. Dak Prescott
(Dal – QB)		 @Phi 26 14 33 17 22.5
23. Tom Savage
(Hou – QB)		 @Ten 23 23 23 22 22.8
24. Eli Manning
(NYG – QB)		 @Was 32 18 34 14 24.5
25. EJ Manuel
(Buf – QB)		 @NYJ 27 30 20 31 27.0
26. Ben Roethlisberger
(Pit – QB)		 Cle 39 21 36 12 27.0
27. Matt Cassel
(Ten – QB)		 Hou 22 29 29 29 27.3
28. Ryan Fitzpatrick
(NYJ – QB)		 Buf 24 28 22 37 27.8
29. Trevor Siemian
(Den – QB)		 Oak 31 24 35 21 27.8
30. Matt McGloin
(Oak – QB)		 @Den 29 27 28 32 29.0
31. Landry Jones
(Pit – QB)		 Cle 25 45 26 25 30.3
32. Jared Goff
(LA – QB)		 Ari 30 32 30 30 30.5

 