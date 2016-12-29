Week 17 fantasy football quarterback rankings
The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 17 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.
Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 17 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
|Player
|Opponent
|Fowler
|Meyer
|Halpin
|DJFoster
|Avg
|1. Aaron Rodgers
(GB – QB)
|@Det
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1.3
|2. Matt Ryan
(Atl – QB)
|NO
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1.8
|3. Drew Brees
(NO – QB)
|@Atl
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4.0
|4. Tom Brady
(NE – QB)
|@Mia
|7
|3
|6
|3
|4.8
|5. Andrew Luck
(Ind – QB)
|Jac
|6
|4
|5
|5
|5.0
|6. Russell Wilson
(Sea – QB)
|@SF
|4
|6
|7
|6
|5.8
|7. Kirk Cousins
(Was – QB)
|NYG
|5
|8
|3
|7
|5.8
|8. Matthew Stafford
(Det – QB)
|GB
|10
|7
|8
|8
|8.3
|9. Jameis Winston
(TB – QB)
|Car
|11
|9
|9
|9
|9.5
|10. Cam Newton
(Car – QB)
|@TB
|9
|10
|12
|11
|10.5
|11. Philip Rivers
(SD – QB)
|KC
|8
|11
|11
|13
|10.8
|12. Blake Bortles
(Jac – QB)
|@Ind
|13
|13
|10
|16
|13.0
|13. Carson Palmer
(Ari – QB)
|@LA
|15
|12
|17
|10
|13.5
|14. Joe Flacco
(Bal – QB)
|@Cin
|14
|16
|15
|15
|15.0
|15. Colin Kaepernick
(SF – QB)
|Sea
|12
|17
|13
|27
|17.3
|16. Sam Bradford
(Min – QB)
|Chi
|19
|15
|18
|19
|17.8
|17. Alex Smith
(KC – QB)
|@SD
|17
|25
|16
|18
|19.0
|18. Andy Dalton
(Cin – QB)
|Bal
|20
|20
|19
|20
|19.8
|19. Carson Wentz
(Phi – QB)
|Dal
|18
|26
|14
|26
|21.0
|20. Matt Barkley
(Chi – QB)
|@Min
|16
|22
|24
|23
|21.3
|21. Matt Moore
(Mia – QB)
|NE
|21
|19
|21
|28
|22.3
|22. Dak Prescott
(Dal – QB)
|@Phi
|26
|14
|33
|17
|22.5
|23. Tom Savage
(Hou – QB)
|@Ten
|23
|23
|23
|22
|22.8
|24. Eli Manning
(NYG – QB)
|@Was
|32
|18
|34
|14
|24.5
|25. EJ Manuel
(Buf – QB)
|@NYJ
|27
|30
|20
|31
|27.0
|26. Ben Roethlisberger
(Pit – QB)
|Cle
|39
|21
|36
|12
|27.0
|27. Matt Cassel
(Ten – QB)
|Hou
|22
|29
|29
|29
|27.3
|28. Ryan Fitzpatrick
(NYJ – QB)
|Buf
|24
|28
|22
|37
|27.8
|29. Trevor Siemian
(Den – QB)
|Oak
|31
|24
|35
|21
|27.8
|30. Matt McGloin
(Oak – QB)
|@Den
|29
|27
|28
|32
|29.0
|31. Landry Jones
(Pit – QB)
|Cle
|25
|45
|26
|25
|30.3
|32. Jared Goff
(LA – QB)
|Ari
|30
|32
|30
|30
|30.5