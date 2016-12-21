Week 16 NFL gambling trends and records against the spread

Below are FOX Sports fantasy editor and Team OddsShark Super Contest member, Ryan Fowler, record-to-date in the NFL SuperContest and OddsShark.com Joe Osborne’s Week 16 NFL gambling trends, tips and advice for the weekend. Deadline for entering picks is 10am ET Saturdays.

Ryan Fowler’s 2016 Super Contest Standing: 36.5 points (Overall leader has 49.5)

Week 16 NFL Gambling Trends

THURSDAY

Giants at Eagles

The Giants are 1-4 SU and ATS in their last five games against the Eagles.

The total has gone OVER in three of the Giants’ last four games against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games in Week 16.

The Eagles are 0-4 SU and ATS in their last four games against their division.

The total has gone UNDER in the Giants’ last six games.

SATURDAY

Bengals at Texans

The Bengals are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against the Texans.

The total has gone UNDER in the Bengals’ last three games against the Texans.

The Texans are 2-19-1 ATS in their last 22 games at night.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Bengals’ last six games.

The Bengals are 0-10-1 SU in their last 11 games against teams with winning records.

49ers at Rams

The 49ers are 5-2 SU and ATS in their last seven games against the Rams.

The total has gone UNDER in the 49ers’ last four games against the Rams.

The Rams are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games on Saturday.

The total has gone OVER in six of the 49ers’ last eight games on the road.

The 49ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog of 3.0 or less.

Buccaneers at Saints

The Buccaneers are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games against the Saints.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Saints.

The Saints are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 20 games as favorite.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Saints’ last seven games in the late afternoon.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in their last six games.

Cardinals at Seahawks

The Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 7-0 SU in their last seven games at home.

The Seahawks are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games in Week 16.

The Cardinals are 7-2 SU in their last nine games after losing as a favorite.

The Cardinals are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games after consecutive losses.

Chargers at Browns

The Chargers are 5-1 SU in their last six games against the Browns.

The Chargers are 0-4 ATS in their last four games against the Browns.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Browns’ last six games.

The Browns are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as an underdog of 7.0 or more.

The Chargers are 3-1 ATS in their last four games after consecutive ATS losses.

Colts at Raiders

The Colts are 4-0 SU in their last four games against the Raiders.

The Colts are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Raiders.

The Raiders are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Colts’ last 10 games on the West Coast.

The Colts are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games after winning as an underdog.

Dolphins at Bills

The total has gone OVER in the Dolphins’ last three games against the Bills.

The Dolphins are 2-9 SU and ATS in their last 11 games on the road against the Bills.

The Bills are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four games as a favorite of 3.0 or less.

The total has gone OVER in nine of the Bills’ last 10 games.

The Dolphins are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games in December.

Falcons at Panthers

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Falcons’ last seven games against the Panthers.

The Falcons are 1-3 SU and 0-4 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Panthers.

The Panthers are 17-3 SU in their last 20 games at home.

The Falcons are 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games on the road.

The Falcons are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games in the early afternoon.

Jets at Patriots

The Jets are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games against the Patriots.

The Jets are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Patriots.

The Patriots are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as favorite.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Patriots’ last five games.

The Jets are 1-8 SU and 2-7 ATS in their last nine games as underdog.

Redskins at Bears

The Redskins are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against the Bears.

The total has gone OVER in three of the Redskins’ last four games against the Bears.

The Bears are 1-6 SU in their last seven games against teams with winning records.

The Redskins are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games on the road.

The Redskins are 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS in their last four games in Week 16.

Titans at Jaguars

The Titans are 1-4 SU and 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games against their division.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Titans’ last 11 games.

The Titans are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games as favorite.

The Titans are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games as a favorite of 4.5 or less.

Vikings at Packers

The total has gone UNDER in the Vikings’ last four games against the Packers.

The Vikings are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road against the Packers.

The Packers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games in Week 16.

The Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games on the road.

The Vikings are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games on the road against teams with winning records.

SUNDAY

Ravens at Steelers

The Ravens are 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games against the Steelers.

The Ravens are 9-21 SU in their last 30 games on the road against the Steelers.

The Steelers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Steelers’ last 10 games.

The Ravens are 0-7 SU and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in the late afternoon.

Broncos at Chiefs

The Broncos are 5-0 SU in their last five games on the road against the Chiefs.

The Broncos are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games on the road against the Chiefs.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Chiefs’ last 10 games.

The Chiefs are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games at night.

The Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against their division.

MONDAY

Lions at Cowboys

The total has gone OVER in five of the Lions’ last six games against the Cowboys.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 6-0 SU in their last six games at home.

The Lions are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog of 7.5 or more.

The Lions are 5-2 SU and ATS in their last seven games against teams with winning records.