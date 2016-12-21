Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 16 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 16 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Player Rankings

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. Antonio Brown
(Pit – WR)		 Bal 1 2 1 1 1.3
2. Odell Beckham Jr.
(NYG – WR)		 @Phi 4 1 2 2 2.3
3. Mike Evans
(TB – WR)		 @NO 3 4 4 3 3.5
4. Julio Jones
(Atl – WR)		 @Car 2 3 5 7 4.3
5. T.Y. Hilton
(Ind – WR)		 @Oak 6 5 3 4 4.5
6. Jordy Nelson
(GB – WR)		 Min 5 6 7 5 5.8
7. Dez Bryant
(Dal – WR)		 Det 10 8 9 6 8.3
8. Julian Edelman
(NE – WR)		 NYJ 14 7 8 10 9.8
9. Demaryius Thomas
(Den – WR)		 @KC 8 9 10 13 10.0
10. Ty Montgomery
(GB – WR)		 Min 11 12 6 16 11.3
11. Brandin Cooks
(NO – WR)		 TB 12 13 11 11 11.8
12. Michael Crabtree
(Oak – WR)		 Ind 17 18 12 9 14.0
13. Emmanuel Sanders
(Den – WR)		 @KC 9 16 15 17 14.3
14. Michael Thomas
(NO – WR)		 TB 15 14 14 14 14.3
15. A.J. Green
(Cin – WR)		 @Hou 7 20 23 8 14.5
16. Amari Cooper
(Oak – WR)		 Ind 20 11 16 12 14.8
17. Doug Baldwin
(Sea – WR)		 Ari 21 10 21 15 16.8
18. Golden Tate
(Det – WR)		 @Dal 24 15 13 19 17.8
19. Alshon Jeffery
(Chi – WR)		 Was 16 21 19 21 19.3
20. Davante Adams
(GB – WR)		 Min 13 30 20 20 20.8
21. Jarvis Landry
(Mia – WR)		 @Buf 18 25 18 23 21.0
22. Larry Fitzgerald
(Ari – WR)		 @Sea 29 19 17 22 21.8
23. DeAndre Hopkins
(Hou – WR)		 Cin 19 22 24 26 22.8
24. DeSean Jackson
(Was – WR)		 @Chi 22 23 30 24 24.8
25. Tyrell Williams
(SD – WR)		 @Cle 37 17 27 18 24.8
26. Dontrelle Inman
(SD – WR)		 @Cle 36 28 22 25 27.8
27. Sammy Watkins
(Buf – WR)		 Mia 30 26 33 27 29.0
28. Rishard Matthews
(Ten – WR)		 @Jac 28 27 35 28 29.5
29. Malcolm Mitchell
(NE – WR)		 NYJ 41 33 25 30 32.3
30. Robby Anderson
(NYJ – WR)		 @NE 25 42 26 37 32.5
31. Jamison Crowder
(Was – WR)		 @Chi 33 36 31 33 33.3
32. Tyreek Hill
(KC – WR)		 Den 35 35 36 31 34.3
33. Taylor Gabriel
(Atl – WR)		 @Car 26 37 43 34 35.0
34. Willie Snead
(NO – WR)		 TB 31 38 38 36 35.8
35. Jordan Matthews
(Phi – WR)		 NYG 44 32 29 40 36.3
36. Kenny Britt
(LA – WR)		 SF 34 34 39 42 37.3
37. Steve Smith Sr.
(Bal – WR)		 @Pit 42 31 41 35 37.3
38. Stefon Diggs
(Min – WR)		 @GB 64 24 32 29 37.3
39. Cameron Meredith
(Chi – WR)		 Was 39 39 37 38 38.3
40. Allen Robinson
(Jac – WR)		 Ten 43 49 28 46 41.5
41. Mike Wallace
(Bal – WR)		 @Pit 27 53 46 44 42.5
42. Pierre Garcon
(Was – WR)		 @Chi 32 46 34 61 43.3
43. Adam Thielen
(Min – WR)		 @GB 38 41 48 52 44.8
44. Kelvin Benjamin
(Car – WR)		 Atl 51 44 55 32 45.5
45. Donte Moncrief
(Ind – WR)		 @Oak 23 29 59 74 46.3
46. Sterling Shepard
(NYG – WR)		 @Phi 48 43 42 53 46.5
47. Terrelle Pryor Sr.
(Cle – WR)		 SD 50 40 57 39 46.5
48. Brandon Marshall
(NYJ – WR)		 @NE 53 48 44 43 47.0
49. J.J. Nelson
(Ari – WR)		 @Sea 49 58 50 41 49.5
50. Tyler Lockett
(Sea – WR)		 Ari 46 47 47 59 49.8
51. Ted Ginn Jr.
(Car – WR)		 Atl 40 51 45 64 50.0
52. Marqise Lee
(Jac – WR)		 Ten 63 45 40 54 50.5
53. Jeremy Maclin
(KC – WR)		 Den 55 56 49 45 51.3
54. Randall Cobb
(GB – WR)		 Min 47 59 54 50 52.5
55. Marvin Jones Jr.
(Det – WR)		 @Dal 60 52 63 49 56.0