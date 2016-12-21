Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 16 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.
Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 16 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Player Rankings
|Player
|Opponent
|Fowler
|Meyer
|Halpin
|DJFoster
|Avg
|1. Antonio Brown
(Pit – WR)
|Bal
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1.3
|2. Odell Beckham Jr.
(NYG – WR)
|@Phi
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2.3
|3. Mike Evans
(TB – WR)
|@NO
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3.5
|4. Julio Jones
(Atl – WR)
|@Car
|2
|3
|5
|7
|4.3
|5. T.Y. Hilton
(Ind – WR)
|@Oak
|6
|5
|3
|4
|4.5
|6. Jordy Nelson
(GB – WR)
|Min
|5
|6
|7
|5
|5.8
|7. Dez Bryant
(Dal – WR)
|Det
|10
|8
|9
|6
|8.3
|8. Julian Edelman
(NE – WR)
|NYJ
|14
|7
|8
|10
|9.8
|9. Demaryius Thomas
(Den – WR)
|@KC
|8
|9
|10
|13
|10.0
|10. Ty Montgomery
(GB – WR)
|Min
|11
|12
|6
|16
|11.3
|11. Brandin Cooks
(NO – WR)
|TB
|12
|13
|11
|11
|11.8
|12. Michael Crabtree
(Oak – WR)
|Ind
|17
|18
|12
|9
|14.0
|13. Emmanuel Sanders
(Den – WR)
|@KC
|9
|16
|15
|17
|14.3
|14. Michael Thomas
(NO – WR)
|TB
|15
|14
|14
|14
|14.3
|15. A.J. Green
(Cin – WR)
|@Hou
|7
|20
|23
|8
|14.5
|16. Amari Cooper
(Oak – WR)
|Ind
|20
|11
|16
|12
|14.8
|17. Doug Baldwin
(Sea – WR)
|Ari
|21
|10
|21
|15
|16.8
|18. Golden Tate
(Det – WR)
|@Dal
|24
|15
|13
|19
|17.8
|19. Alshon Jeffery
(Chi – WR)
|Was
|16
|21
|19
|21
|19.3
|20. Davante Adams
(GB – WR)
|Min
|13
|30
|20
|20
|20.8
|21. Jarvis Landry
(Mia – WR)
|@Buf
|18
|25
|18
|23
|21.0
|22. Larry Fitzgerald
(Ari – WR)
|@Sea
|29
|19
|17
|22
|21.8
|23. DeAndre Hopkins
(Hou – WR)
|Cin
|19
|22
|24
|26
|22.8
|24. DeSean Jackson
(Was – WR)
|@Chi
|22
|23
|30
|24
|24.8
|25. Tyrell Williams
(SD – WR)
|@Cle
|37
|17
|27
|18
|24.8
|26. Dontrelle Inman
(SD – WR)
|@Cle
|36
|28
|22
|25
|27.8
|27. Sammy Watkins
(Buf – WR)
|Mia
|30
|26
|33
|27
|29.0
|28. Rishard Matthews
(Ten – WR)
|@Jac
|28
|27
|35
|28
|29.5
|29. Malcolm Mitchell
(NE – WR)
|NYJ
|41
|33
|25
|30
|32.3
|30. Robby Anderson
(NYJ – WR)
|@NE
|25
|42
|26
|37
|32.5
|31. Jamison Crowder
(Was – WR)
|@Chi
|33
|36
|31
|33
|33.3
|32. Tyreek Hill
(KC – WR)
|Den
|35
|35
|36
|31
|34.3
|33. Taylor Gabriel
(Atl – WR)
|@Car
|26
|37
|43
|34
|35.0
|34. Willie Snead
(NO – WR)
|TB
|31
|38
|38
|36
|35.8
|35. Jordan Matthews
(Phi – WR)
|NYG
|44
|32
|29
|40
|36.3
|36. Kenny Britt
(LA – WR)
|SF
|34
|34
|39
|42
|37.3
|37. Steve Smith Sr.
(Bal – WR)
|@Pit
|42
|31
|41
|35
|37.3
|38. Stefon Diggs
(Min – WR)
|@GB
|64
|24
|32
|29
|37.3
|39. Cameron Meredith
(Chi – WR)
|Was
|39
|39
|37
|38
|38.3
|40. Allen Robinson
(Jac – WR)
|Ten
|43
|49
|28
|46
|41.5
|41. Mike Wallace
(Bal – WR)
|@Pit
|27
|53
|46
|44
|42.5
|42. Pierre Garcon
(Was – WR)
|@Chi
|32
|46
|34
|61
|43.3
|43. Adam Thielen
(Min – WR)
|@GB
|38
|41
|48
|52
|44.8
|44. Kelvin Benjamin
(Car – WR)
|Atl
|51
|44
|55
|32
|45.5
|45. Donte Moncrief
(Ind – WR)
|@Oak
|23
|29
|59
|74
|46.3
|46. Sterling Shepard
(NYG – WR)
|@Phi
|48
|43
|42
|53
|46.5
|47. Terrelle Pryor Sr.
(Cle – WR)
|SD
|50
|40
|57
|39
|46.5
|48. Brandon Marshall
(NYJ – WR)
|@NE
|53
|48
|44
|43
|47.0
|49. J.J. Nelson
(Ari – WR)
|@Sea
|49
|58
|50
|41
|49.5
|50. Tyler Lockett
(Sea – WR)
|Ari
|46
|47
|47
|59
|49.8
|51. Ted Ginn Jr.
(Car – WR)
|Atl
|40
|51
|45
|64
|50.0
|52. Marqise Lee
(Jac – WR)
|Ten
|63
|45
|40
|54
|50.5
|53. Jeremy Maclin
(KC – WR)
|Den
|55
|56
|49
|45
|51.3
|54. Randall Cobb
(GB – WR)
|Min
|47
|59
|54
|50
|52.5
|55. Marvin Jones Jr.
(Det – WR)
|@Dal
|60
|52
|63
|49
|56.0