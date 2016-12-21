Week 16 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 16 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 16 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Can’t wait for the rankings? Follow us on Twitter and fire away!

Ryan Fowler @FOXSportsFowler

Adam Meyer @FOXSportsMeyer

John Halpin @jhalpin37

D.J. Foster @FOXSportsFoster

Week 16 Fantasy Football Player Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | DST | K

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. Greg Olsen
(Car – TE)		 Atl 1 1 1 1 1.0
2. Travis Kelce
(KC – TE)		 Den 5 6 2 2 3.8
3. Tyler Eifert
(Cin – TE)		 @Hou 4 2 7 3 4.0
4. Delanie Walker
(Ten – TE)		 @Jac 6 3 3 4 4.0
5. Zach Ertz
(Phi – TE)		 NYG 2 5 4 7 4.5
6. Cameron Brate
(TB – TE)		 @NO 7 4 6 5 5.5
7. Kyle Rudolph
(Min – TE)		 @GB 8 7 5 6 6.5
8. Jimmy Graham
(Sea – TE)		 Ari 9 9 8 8 8.5
9. Jordan Reed
(Was – TE)		 @Chi 3 10 14 11 9.5
10. Antonio Gates
(SD – TE)		 @Cle 12 8 9 10 9.8
11. Martellus Bennett
(NE – TE)		 NYJ 10 12 13 9 11.0
12. Hunter Henry
(SD – TE)		 @Cle 11 13 10 14 12.0
13. Eric Ebron
(Det – TE)		 @Dal 14 11 12 12 12.3
14. Charles Clay
(Buf – TE)		 Mia 13 16 17 16 15.5
15. Ryan Griffin
(Hou – TE)		 Cin 16 18 11 19 16.0
16. Jason Witten
(Dal – TE)		 Det 18 15 16 15 16.0
17. Ladarius Green
(Pit – TE)		 Bal 17 14 28 13 18.0
18. Jared Cook
(GB – TE)		 Min 22 21 21 17 20.3
19. Vernon Davis
(Was – TE)		 @Chi 21 22 15 26 21.0
20. Coby Fleener
(NO – TE)		 TB 28 20 23 18 22.3