Week 16 fantasy football quarterback rankings

The FOX Sports fantasy football department will publish weekly fantasy football rankings for Week 16 and beyond Wednesday afternoon and Friday night around midnight (EST) during the NFL season. Our weekly rankings are based on that week’s matchup and not a rest-of-the-season ranking. Links for each positional weekly ranking can be found below or you can visit the FOX Sports fantasy homepage for more news and analysis.

Note: In cases of wait-and-see Week 16 injury news, each contributor may have different opinions on whether or not that player will be active, which will be evident in their ranking below.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Player Rankings

Player Opponent Fowler Meyer Halpin DJFoster Avg
1. Drew Brees
(NO – QB)		 TB 1 2 2 2 1.8
2. Tom Brady
(NE – QB)		 NYJ 4 1 1 1 1.8
3. Aaron Rodgers
(GB – QB)		 Min 2 4 4 4 3.5
4. Matt Ryan
(Atl – QB)		 @Car 3 3 6 5 4.3
5. Andrew Luck
(Ind – QB)		 @Oak 11 5 3 3 5.5
6. Kirk Cousins
(Was – QB)		 @Chi 8 11 5 7 7.8
7. Ben Roethlisberger
(Pit – QB)		 Bal 9 6 8 8 7.8
8. Philip Rivers
(SD – QB)		 @Cle 6 8 12 6 8.0
9. Derek Carr
(Oak – QB)		 Ind 5 10 9 9 8.3
10. Cam Newton
(Car – QB)		 Atl 14 7 7 11 9.8
11. Russell Wilson
(Sea – QB)		 Ari 7 9 11 13 10.0
12. Jameis Winston
(TB – QB)		 @NO 12 13 10 10 11.3
13. Eli Manning
(NYG – QB)		 @Phi 10 16 17 17 15.0
14. Dak Prescott
(Dal – QB)		 Det 18 15 13 14 15.0
15. Marcus Mariota
(Ten – QB)		 @Jac 13 18 18 12 15.3
16. Matthew Stafford
(Det – QB)		 @Dal 16 14 19 15 16.0
17. Tyrod Taylor
(Buf – QB)		 Mia 22 12 15 16 16.3
18. Colin Kaepernick
(SF – QB)		 @LA 15 20 14 20 17.3
19. Joe Flacco
(Bal – QB)		 @Pit 21 21 16 19 19.3
20. Matt Barkley
(Chi – QB)		 Was 23 17 21 18 19.8
21. Carson Palmer
(Ari – QB)		 @Sea 19 19 22 22 20.5
22. Trevor Siemian
(Den – QB)		 @KC 20 22 24 25 22.8
23. Andy Dalton
(Cin – QB)		 @Hou 25 24 23 21 23.3
24. Blake Bortles
(Jac – QB)		 Ten 17 30 20 31 24.5
25. Alex Smith
(KC – QB)		 Den 24 23 26 26 24.8
26. Sam Bradford
(Min – QB)		 @GB 26 26 28 23 25.8
27. Robert Griffin III
(Cle – QB)		 SD 30 25 27 27 27.3
28. Matt Moore
(Mia – QB)		 @Buf 27 29 30 24 27.5
29. Tom Savage
(Hou – QB)		 Cin 29 28 25 28 27.5
30. Carson Wentz
(Phi – QB)		 NYG 28 27 29 32 29.0
31. Bryce Petty
(NYJ – QB)		 @NE 31 31 31 30 30.8
32. Jared Goff
(LA – QB)		 SF 32 32 32 29 31.3