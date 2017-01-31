Super Bowl LI Predictions 2017: 5 Super Bowl LI MVP Candidates

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, we’re going to take a look at the top five Super Bowl LI MVP candidates that could rear their heads and make a serious mark on the history of the NFL.

Since 2007, there have been seven out of ten MVPs who were quarterbacks of the winning organization, but recently there has been a shift to the defensive side of the ball.

Who will come out on top of Super Bowl LI and who will become the 51st Super Bowl MVP of the National Football League?

Tom Brady (5/6)

Tom Brady is born to win Super Bowls and as we look back on the 2016 regular season, Atlanta gave up the 5th most passing yards throughout the year. Combine this with the fact that Brady continues to dissect and he could be in for a huge day airing it out.

The Patriots, as a whole, feed off of the energy of Tom, and when he’s on his game, it’s nearly impossible to stop him. We already know he’ll be poised and ready to perform come Sunday which could bring him his fourth Super Bowl MVP.

Not to mention, Brady won his second Super Bowl MVP in Houston’s NRG Stadium way back in 2004 (Super Bowl XXXVIII).

Matt Ryan (9/5)

Flip the QB coin and you have Matt Ryan staring in his first Super Bowl performance, coming off the best season of his career.

Every time I turn on the radio or television I heard something about Ryan being the regular season MVP favorite, but what could get him the Super bowl MVP?

Ryan has the offensive weapons to really take control of this game, and watching him play lately has been incredibly refreshing. Every pass is on time, his poise has been prevalent in comparison to his past playoff appearances, and his wide receivers can make plays happen.

Matt Ryan has the perfect opportunity to stun the New England Patriots and bring Atlanta their very first Super Bowl victory.

Julio Jones (10/1)

Arguably the best wide receiver in football right now, Julio Jones could make a serious mark on the New England defense just as he did against Green Bay in the NFC Championship game.

Julio has been the main beneficiary of Matt Ryan’s outstanding season. Jones averaged 100-plus yards per game in 2016, coming in second behind T.Y. Hilton for total receiving yards while only playing 14 games.

Julio has a nose for the end zone making him a legitimate at any moment and with his 6 foot 3 inch 220 pound frame, he’s a mismatch for every secondary he goes up against.

Bill Belichick is infamous for shutting down the other teams number one guy, but is it possible to shut down a guy with Julio Jones?

Vic Beasley Jr. (35/1)

We’ve seen defense shine in recent years when it comes to the Super Bowl MVP. In fact, two out of the last three MVP’s have been on the defensive side of the ball. This brings us to the 24-year-old stud of a defensive end, Vic Beasley.

As the 2016 regular season sack leader (15.5), we know how often Beasley can pressure the ball and how much of an influence he can make defensively.

Looking back on the two times Tom Brady has lost Super Bowls, the O-line was going up against incredibly strong defensive fronts.

People like Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Jason Pierre-Paul were able to pressure Brady without blitzing and giving up numbers in the secondary. Atlanta’s front has a chance to replicate this with front-runner, and NFL sack leader, Vic Beasley.

Malcolm Mitchell (100/1)

I know what you’re saying, no way it’ll be Malcolm Mitchell having the big game on Sunday, and I see where you’re coming from, but the Patriots aren’t like other teams and we all know that by now.

The rookie out of Georgia made a splash late in the season and Tom Brady gave him high praise saying that he’s, “been impressed with him since the day he came in and his personality is infectious.”

However, this isn’t the only thing Brady had to say about the fourth round draft pick. Earlier this season, Brady was quoted saying Mitchell has “really big hands for a receiver … kind of like Gronk.”

If you’re getting compared to Rob Gronkowski in the eyes of Tom Brady, that has to be a good thing, right?

With Mitchell’s 200 pound frame and 4.4 speed, he could be the one to shock the world at Super Bowl LI and have the game of his career.

