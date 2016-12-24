NFL Fantasy Football: Week 16 injury report

We are supplying information on the latest and most important injuries across the NFL and letting you know how it could affect your fantasy football team.

On this fantasy football championship weekend, it’s more important than ever to know what players are out or hobbled by injury. If you have a player dealing with an injury, find out here if you should feel confident putting him in your starting lineup.

Quarterbacks

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is listed as out.

The Spin: With Tannehill out Matt Moore will make his second straight start. Although he threw four touchdowns last week he gets a tougher matchup today against the Bills.

Patriots QB Tom Brady is listed as questionable.

The Spin: C’mon man. Brady is playing and we all know this. He’s an elite QB1 against the Jets.

Running Backs

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is listed as out.

The Spin: The Chargers will rely on running backs Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman. Farrow was a popular streaming option last week but fell flat on his face with two fumbles. He gets a better matchup today against the Browns but owners need to proceed with caution.

Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is listed as out.

The Spin: This is probably for the best. Peterson was a disaster last week in his return and the Vikings offensive line didn’t get any better over the last six days.

Packers RB James Starks is listed as out.

The Spin: Owners weren’t playing Starks but this is noteworthy because it improves Ty Montgomery’s chances of seeing 18-20 touches.

Jets RB Matt Forte is listed as doubtful.

The Spin: The old-timer isn’t going to play. Even if he’s somehow active, Bilal Powell is setting up for 20+ touches for the third straight game.

Bengals RB Jeremy Hill is listed as questionable.

The Spin: Hill is fully expected to play despite the questionable tag. He’s a TD dependent RB2 who is in a brutal matchup.

Texans RB Lamar Miller is listed as questionable.

The Spin: It’s looking like Miller is going to miss tonight’s game against the Bengals. Even if he is active, he’s shaping up as a bust for Week 16 as he’ll certainly be limited. Alfred Blue should get the start but isn’t a promising streaming option.

Wide Receivers

Bills WR Sammy Watkins is listed as questionable.

The Spin: The Bills No.1 WR will be playing against the Dolphins who will be without starting CB Byron Maxwell.

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable.

The Spin: Minnesota’s No.1 WR should be good to go for today’s game.

Packers WR Randall Cobb is listed as questionable.

The Spin: There’s little chance Cobb will be inactive for this game but hasn’t been a good fantasy player this season. He should remain on benches.

Jets WR Brandon Marshall is listed as questionable.

The Spin: It appears Marshall will be active but he’s not even on the fantasy radar. Bryce Petty prefers Robby Anderson in the passing game.

Raiders WRs Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree are both listed as questionable.

The Spin: Neither wide receiver is going to miss this game. Both are solid fantasy options as this game against the Colts should be a shootout.

Cardinals WR John Brown is listed as questionable.

The Spin: Brown will be playing but despite the good game last week, he’s hard to trust in fantasy.

Bengals WR A.J. Green is listed as questionable.

The Spin: It appeared all week as if Green was going to play but that doesn’t look like the case now. It doesn’t make sense for the Bengals to push their star wide receiver in a meaningless game so he should be shutdown for the remainder of 2016.

Ravens WR Steve Smith is listed as questionable.

The Spin: Smith is playing and should be viewed as a WR3 in this make-or-break game for the Ravens.

Tight Ends

Bills TE Charles Clay is listed as questionable.

The Spin: I can’t tell you the last time Clay wasn’t questionable for a game. With that said, he’s playing and has a touchdown in back-to-back game. Due to other tight end injuries around the league, he’s a TE1/2.

Redskins TE Jordan Reed is listed as questionable.

The Spin: Reed has been active the last two games but hasn’t done anything other than getting ejected from Monday Night’s contest. Keep him on benches this week.

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett is listed as questionable.

The Spin: Bennett should be playing and should be in starting lineups.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert is listed as out.

The Spin: Eifert couldn’t get ready on a short week and now the Bengals will really be shorthanded.

Steelers TE Ladarius Green is listed as doubtful.

The Spin: The Steelers starting tight end won’t get the green light (See what I did there?) for Sunday’s game. If owners were depending on Green, they need to look for another option.

DFS Nuggets

With the Bengals missing A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert and Giovani Bernard, rookie WR Tyler Boyd should be leaned on heavily in the short to intermediate passing game. He could make for a nice and cheap PPR (DraftKings) option this week.

The Ravens will once again be without their No.1 cornerback, Jimmy Smith. Steelers WR Antonio Brown is more of an elite play than he usually is.

Jaguars will be without their No.2 WR Allen Hurns so Marqise Lee will be in the starting lineup. He has a touchdown or 100+ receiving yards in four out his last five games.

