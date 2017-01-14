NFL DFS: Divisional Weekend Breakdown

NFL DFS – Divisional Playoff Preview

Week 2 of the NFL DFS playoffs are already here. We are down to the last few weeks of NFL DFS for the 2016 NFL Season. I hope you all had a successful Wildcard weekend. I had a great weekend as my Rodgers led team put up over 165 points and got me a 1st and 4th place finish in a couple different single entry tournaments. I am looking to take the same approach this week. I will have my favorite RB plays and then I will pair up my QB with some pass catching options from his team. I think that is the only way to go on such small slates. Most of my actions will be in GPP’s because of the slate being only 4 games.

Like last week I will preview all 4 games and give you my favorite plays from each one. I think half the battle in having a successful run in DFS during the playoffs is to get the high scoring teams correct. Last weekend the Packers stack wasn’t as popular as it should have been because they were facing the New York Giants and their D that had been playing so well. The popular team to stack was the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was right, but you really did well when you combined the two teams. When you can do that, you are well on your way to a big weekend. Let’s see what Vegas thinks about the games this weekend and how we can use that to come up with the winning lineup.

NFL DFS – Saturday Game Previews

Seattle at Atlanta -5 Total 52

Unlike last week, the first game this week is supposed to be one of the higher scoring games of the weekend, and there is good reason why. This game features an outstanding Atlanta Falcons offense going up against a Seattle defense that just isn’t the same since Earl Thomas went down. I think Atlanta will move the ball on Seattle much like they did in the previous meeting. On the flip side we are getting a Seattle offense that has been playing pretty well lately against an Atlanta defense that has given up points all year. This game has a lot of fantasy appeal.

When we look at the Atlanta Falcons it’s easy to like their big 3 of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Devonta Freeman. I like all 3 in this matchup, but if I had to pick 2, I would go with Ryan and Julio. Freeman will still find his way on a few of my teams. If you go cheap at WR in this game on the Atlanta side, you can use Taylor Gabriel, or the less popular option of Mohamed Sanu. Both guys could easily crush value if they score a TD in this one. I could also see Tevin Coleman vulture a TD in this one so I may have him on at least 1 lineup.

On the Seattle side of the ball you have to consider Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin. Thomas Rawls had a good game against Detroit, but I think the game flow in this one will force Seattle to throw it which will take away from Rawls. There is also some speculation that C.J. Prosise could play which would take away even more from Rawls should he be a go. The rest of the passing attack for Seattle is also in play, with Jimmy Graham, Jermaine Kearse, and Paul Richardson. I think Richardson will be on quite a few teams after his performance last week, but I will likely look elsewhere and mainly have Wilson with Baldwin and Graham. I don’t like either defense on this slate but I do think both kickers are in play in this one.

Houston at New England -15 Total 44.5

The late game on Saturday is supposed to be a lopsided blowout. New England is favored by 15 over the offensively challenged Houston Texans. The Texans do have a solid defense, but this is Tom Brady at home in the playoffs, and the spread gives New England an implied team total of 29.5 points. They should put up some points in this one considering the last time these two teams faced each other New England won 27-0, and by the way, Jacoby Brissett was the QB because Tom Brady was suspended for that one. I like New England here, but like every week with them you never know who they will run their offense through.

Tom Brady will definitely be on a few of my teams. He has a ton of weapons so it makes it extremely tough to know who to pair him with, especially since he will be without Gronk. LeGarrette Blount is a great play in this spot. He is the center piece of their running game, and had a nice stat line the last time these two teams faced each other. Julian Edelman will be a popular pairing with Brady and he will likely put up double-digit fantasy points. I do also like the idea of using one of the pass catching backs for New England, either Dion Lewis or James White. I can’t help but think about how Oakland exposed the Texan D by using their running backs in the passing game. I could see New England take this approach to make this a quick game and move on to the AFC Championship game.

On the Houston side of the ball, I will likely have zero exposure. I just don’t see who to use in this one. The Patriots defense will be ready to play and the Houston offense hasn’t shown anything all year to make me believe they can be relevant in this one. The Patriots defense will be a popular play for that exact reason and will likely be on a roster or two of mine.

NFL DFS – Sunday Game Previews

Green Bay at Dallas -4.5 Total 52.5

Thanks to the projected ice storm in Kansas City this weekend the first game of Sunday will be the Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys. This game will be one of the more popular games to stack this weekend as Aaron Rodgers comes into this one on absolute fire. He gets a team that beat him back in week 6. Dallas won that matchup in Green Bay by the score of 30-16. Dallas actually had success through the air in that one as Dak Prescott threw for 247 with 3 TD’s. This game is likely headed for a different outcome as Green Bay has figured things out on offense and look to be very competitive in this one. I think Dallas tries to keep Rodgers off the field by running the ball behind the best offensive line in football.

On the Green Bay side Rodgers is absolutely in play. He is the Green Bay offense, they have no other weapon right now because of their inability to run the ball. He needs to find his way into your lineups. I think Cobb will be extremely popular because of his 3 TD’s last week and makes a nice pairing with Rodgers. I also like Devante Adams quite a bit. Ty Montgomery could be used in more of the passing game in this one because of the injury to Jordy Nelson. With Christine Michael doing a nice job running the ball last weekend I could see Green Bay using both of them on the field at the same time. Jared Cook stays involved in the passing game and could also see a slight bump with Nelson out. He will also be one of the more popular tight ends because of his involvement and his price.

On the Dallas side of the ball you obviously have the fantastic rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Both are in play here depending on the game flow. If Dallas is able to run the ball and keep it away from Rodgers, Zeke will be the beneficiary, if they are not able to do that and Rodgers lights them up, then the Dallas passing game comes into play. Dez Bryant is the obvious choice to pair Prescott up with, but I like some of the cheaper options in this one, Jason Witten and Cole Beasley come to mind if I am fading Bryant. I like both kickers in this one and will not have either defense.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City -1.5 Total 44.5

The final game of the weekend was originally the first game on Sunday but was moved back because of the ice storm expected to hit Kansas City this weekend. This is supposed to be the closest game of the weekend and has a nice mid range total to it. The weather is definitely a concern here but there are a few options that will be good to have no matter how the weather is.

On the Pittsburgh side Le’Veon Bell is an elite play at running back, like you didn’t know! He is expensive, but I think he pays off yet again in this one. He could dominate the touches if Kansas City is able to shut down Antonio Brown. The Kansas City defense can be run on, and they also have trouble covering backs out of the backfield. I will have plenty of Le’Veon Bell this weekend, especially if the weather is bad. I really don’t like any other Steelers in this one, and I won’t be using their defense.

On the Kansas City side of the ball options pop up all over the place. I could easily make a case for Alex Smith, Travis Kelce, Spencer Ware, Tyreke Hill, and Jeremy Maclin. Oh, I forgot their Defense too. All of these players are in a great spot this weekend. I understand Pittsburgh dominated Miami’s offense last week, but Miami did turn the ball over a few times in Pittsburgh territory, which needs to be considered in this one. I don’t think Kansas City makes those mistakes this weekend and will put up their share of points. The weather is also going to scare a few people off, but the Kansas City running game could be the ticket to a winning GPP. Tyreke Hill fits into both the running game, and their D/ST, and he’s used great in both of them. He makes for a nice cheap WR who pairs well with the defense. When you factor in how bad Big Ben is historically on the road and the KC defense looks even more appealing.

I know I named a ton of guys and am all over the board, but much like last week the key is going to be finding the two highest scoring teams and using complimentary players that make sense. I will start almost all of my lineups with Le’Veon Bell, LeGarette Blount, Spencer Ware or Ezekiel Elliott and go from there. Rodgers is my top QB followed closely by Tom Brady and Matt Ryan. At wide receiver I like Baldwin the most and at TE Jimmy Graham and Jared Cook will find their way on a lot of my rosters, with a little Jason Witten as well. Kansas City and New England are likely the only defenses I will use, and any kicker playing in a dome is in play this weekend. Good luck to everyone this weekend, I hope you all score big!

