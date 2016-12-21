Fantasy Football Week 16 starts and sits suggestions

Welcome to the Week 16 starts and sits list. If you’re reading this, you are likely in your fantasy championship. Congrats!

For the most important Week 16 starts and sits advice, go with your gut. At the end of the day, this is for your team. Don’t put the fate in someone else’s hands. However, if you need some reassurance, I’m glad to provide some guidance.

Now, on to the Week 16 starts and sits list…

Week 16 Fantasy Football Player Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | DST | K

Starts:

QB: Matt Barkley, Bears

Do you like to gamble? Barkley is owned in only 2.5 percent of FOX Sports leagues, so he’s widely available. Washington has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games. Cam Newton, Carson Wentz, and Carson Palmer all have struggled, yet they all hit the 300-yard passing plateau against the Redskins. Barkley threw for 362 yards last week against Green Bay. With Alshon Jeffery back in the mix, Barkley has a talented receiver in the offense, too.

Others to start: Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Tyrod Taylor (Bills), Eli Manning (Giants)

RB: Todd Gurley, Rams

San Francisco continues to struggle against opposing running backs. The 49ers have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in the past three weeks. The Rams are the only team to not have a running back rush for more than 100 yards or score a TD against the 49ers this season. That was back in Week 1. If you have Gurley and somehow made it to the championship, it’s time to deploy your first-round draft pick. He’s ready to redeem himself.

Others to start: Jay Ajayi (Dolphins), Doug Martin (Buccaneers), Latavius Murray (Raiders)

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Bears

I already endorsed Barkley. As for Jeffery, he is in the final year of his contract and is looking for a 2017 contract. He has all the motivation in the world to keep churning out solid performances. In his return from his four-game drug suspension, Jeffery caught six passes on nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, he is smart enough to avoid Josh Norman’s side of the field in Week 16.

Others to start: Rishard Matthews (Titans), Dontrelle Inman (Chargers), Malcolm Mitchell (Patriots)

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

In the past four weeks, Rudolph has notched double-digit targets in three contests. He’s averaging 10 targets per game during that span, second to only Zach Ertz (10.5). In Week 2, Rudolph found the end zone against Green Bay. Plus, I know it’s cheesy, but don’t you want to start the guy named “Rudolph” on Christmas Eve?

Others to start: Cameron Brate (Buccaneers), Hunter Henry (Chargers), Jason Witten (Cowboys)

Sits:

QB: Carson Palmer, Cardinals

Palmer has improved his numbers since the rough start. He’s thrown for at least 280 yards in three of the past four games and at least two TDs in five straight starts. However, Seattle is stingy. In their first meeting of the season, the game ended in a 6-6 tie. It was one of only two games this season in which Palmer didn’t throw a TD pass. As for the Seahawks’ opponents, no one has thrown for more than 250 yards since Week 10 (Tom Brady).

Others to bench: Marcus Mariota (Titans), Matt Moore (Dolphins), Andy Dalton (Bengals)

RB: Bilal Powell, Jets

In the past two games while Matt Forte has been sidelined, Powell has rushed for 229 yards and two TDs. He’s also made 16 receptions during those games. Unfortunately for him, Bill Belichick is a smart coach. He knows to take away the Jets’ running game and force the young QB, Bryce Petty, to pass. With Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm, Forte and Powell combined for 63 yards on 21 carries.

Others to bench: T.J. Yeldon (Jaguars), Theo Riddick (Lions), Devontae Booker (Broncos)

WR: Jarvis Landry, Dolphins

When a receiver tallies more than 100 yards receiving and a TD, it’s usually a good thing. That’s what Landry did last week: 108 yards and a TD. However, if I told you Landry was going to catch only three passes, would you still start him? Probably not. Matt Moore threw only 18 passes in Week 15. Buffalo’s weather is not favorable for quarterbacks. In the past two weeks, Ben Roethlisberger and Robert Griffin III were held to less than 230 passing yards per game. Before that, Blake Bortles compiled only 126 yards through the air at New Era Field.

Others to bench: Brandon Marshall (Jets), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Tyreek Hill (Chiefs)

Jordan Reed is an elite tight end, but health concerns put him on the wrong side of the Week 16 starts and sits list.

TE: Jordan Reed, Redskins

Reed has the potential to be one of the best tight ends every week. However, he’s notched only one target in each of the past two weeks. Reed has been dealing with a shoulder injury that probably would force others to end their season early. While you can’t fault him for his toughness, you don’t get fantasy points for it, either. I bumped him back to TE10 in my rankings this week. In deeper leagues, Reed still might get the nod. In shallower formats, it would be wise to start a more reliable option.

Others to bench: Jimmy Graham (Seahawks), Coby Fleener (Saints), Jack Doyle (Colts)