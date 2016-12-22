Fantasy Football: Week 16 DraftKings and FanDuel advice

We’re here to give you the best matchups and players as you set your Fantasy Football DFS lineups for Week 16.

Each position will be broken into three separate categories:

1. High-tier – These are your “heavy hitters.” If you play season-long fantasy football, they more than likely are the players who went in the first few rounds. They will cost you a pretty penny, but in the end, it’ll be worth it.

2. Mid-tier – This is where a majority of the players will be located. The key is finding the players with the most favorable matchups, and in turn, exceeding the dollar amount placed upon them.

3. Low-tier (value) – These are your bottom-of-the-barrel players in terms of pricing, but not necessarily in ability or situation. Not only should these players outperform their salary, they should crush it.

At the end, I’ll provide you with two lineups (one for FanDuel and one for Draft Kings). These lineups should be used for you to use as a base while you plug in some different players you may prefer.

Quarterbacks

High-tier

Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (FD $9,000/DK $7,700): It looks like the Jets can’t wait for the season to be over, because they appear to be a team that’s packed it in. Last week they gave up four touchdown passes to Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Matt Moore. Two weeks before that, they gave up four touchdown passes to Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FD $8,500/DK $7,400): Brees bounced back last week after two poor outings. He finished Sunday’s game with 389 passing yards and four touchdowns. With the Saints playing at home this week, look for another strong performance.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders (FD $8,300/DK $7,000): After last week, he now has three straight games with 250+ yards and two+ touchdown passes. Oakland’s defense is improving, but if Luck can torch the Vikings on the road, he can easily do the same to the Raiders.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers (FD $8,100/DK $7,200): The last time Ryan played the Panthers, he threw for 503 yards and four touchdowns. I wouldn’t expect those type of numbers to happen again, but 275 yards and two touchdowns is easily attainable.

Mid-tier

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (FD $8,000/DK $6,500): More often than not, opposing quarterbacks playing against Drew Brees have to throw a lot in order to keep up with their offense. Winston should find himself in that position this week, and multiple touchdown passes is more than probable.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (FD $7,900/DK $6,700): Anytime Big Ben is playing at home, there’s a good chance he has a strong game. If the Ravens are without their No.1 cornerback, Jimmy Smith, he could be in for a huge day.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (FD $7,900/DK $6,600): There have been six different times this season an opposing quarterback has thrown three or more touchdowns against the Falcons. Newton and the Panthers should be playing from behind, and Newton will have ample opportunities to rack up some yards either through the air or on the ground.

Low-tier (Value)

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (FD $6,200/DK $5,000): I’ll give you a minute to excuse yourself and throw up real quick. I know Bortles has been bad, brutal and just God awful this season, but keep in mind he is dirt cheap. On DraftKings, he has a lower salary than Cowboys backup quarterback Tony Romo. The last time he played the Titans he threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns so there’s some hope here.

Running Backs

High-tier

Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (FD $9,500/DK $9,300): The last time Bell played against the Ravens, he finished with 70 yards and no touchdowns. It’s not to say Bell couldn’t score his usual 20+ fantasy points, but if there’s a week to fade him, this might be it. With that said, with Bell’s abilities, he’s capable of winning you a week at anytime he steps on the field.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (FD $8,700/DK $9,200): He has 100+ total yards in every game this season and has 17 total touchdowns. Seattle looks like a tough matchup, but he finished with 171 total yards the last time he played them.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Detriot Lions (FD $8,900/DK $7,900): Going into Week 16, Elliott leads the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He’s also running behind the best offensive line in the NFL. Don’t overthink it.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (FD $9,100/DK $9,000): McCoy continues to get overshadowed by the running backs listed above him, but over the last four weeks, he’s been just as good as any of them. This week he gets another solid matchup against the Dolphins. New York Jets backup running back Bilal Powell finished with 162 total yards against them last week.

Mid-tier

Todd Gurely, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (FD $7,900/DK $6,500): This one is all about the matchup, because it’s certainly not about Gurley’s production. The last three running backs playing against the 49ers have finished with 100+ yards and two+ touchdowns.

Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins (FD $7,200/DK $6,300): Over the last five games, the rookie has averaged 21+ touches and 113 total yards. He gets a good matchup against the Redskins, who just allowed Jonathan Stewart to set a season-high in rushing yards with 132.

Bilal Powell, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (FD $6,500/DK $6,000): In the last two games he’s averaged 31 touches and 171 yards. He also has averaged eight receptions per game over the last two weeks. With this type of work in the receiving game, he gets a boost in DraftKings.

Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (FD $6,300/DK $5,900): After last weeks explosion of 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns, it’s hard to imagine he won’t get 16-20 touches this week.

Low-tier (value)

Kenneth Farrow, San Diego Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns (FD $6,100/DK $5,000): Despite doing next to nothing in last week’s game, he still should see 15+ touches in a favorable matchup.

Rob Kelley, Washington Redskins vs. Chicago Bears (FD $5,800/DK $5,200): Kelley is a high-volume running back just about every week. Even when he wasn’t last week, he still managed to find the end zone.

Charles Sims, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (FD $4,800/DK $3,800): The Buccaneers might be forced to play from behind. If they are, the Buccaneers’ receiving running back could see some extra snaps, targets and receptions.

Wide Receivers

High-tier

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (FD $8,900/DK $8,500): He really hans’t done anything in three straight games. Still, he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and gets a ton of targets. It’s only a matter of time before he breaks out of this slump.

Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants vs. Philadelpha Eagles (FD $8,800/DK $8,600): After last week, he now has a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four straight games. He’s simply one of the best receivers in the NFL, one who faces a defense with one of the worst group of cornerbacks in the NFL.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers (FD $8,500/DK $8,100): The Falcons coaching staff has been overly cautious with the star wideout. If he’s active, it’s because he’s back to 100% healthy or real close to it. Do I need to remind you what Julio did the last time he played against the Panthers secondary?

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (FD $8,300/DK $8,200): It’s not often multiple wide receivers have a higher salary than Brown, but that’s the case this week. If the Ravens No.1 cornerback Jimmy Smith can’t go, I’m not sure how they are going to contain Brown.

Mid-tier

Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions (FD $7,600/DK $6,500): After getting negative fantasy points in Week 14, Bryant bounced back last week with eight receptions for 82 yards. If the Lions No.1 cornerback Darius Slay can’t go, Bryant could have a monster game.

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders (FD $7,600/DK $7,800): Andrew Luck’s No.1 target has been a top-five fantasy producer all season long. This game between the Raiders and Colts should be high scoring. Hilton is a good bet to be the highest fantasy producer of any position player from both teams.

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (FD $7,400/DK $7,200): The Bengals have no shot at the playoffs and Green is coming off a serious injury. If he’s playing, it’s because he’s capable of handling a full workload and not because he’ll be used as a decoy in a meaningless game. It’s not often you can Green at this type of a discount.

Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FD $7,100/DK $6,800): Cooks won a lot of people some money last week, and with his speed, he’s capable of that every week. This week he returns home to the dome, where his speed has produced big plays plenty of times. Don’t be shocked if he repeats last week’s big performance.

Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins (FD $7,000/DK $6,300): In his first game back from his four-game suspension, Jeffery had his best fantasy game of the season. Josh Norman doesn’t typically shadow opposing wide receivers, and as a whole, the Redskins aren’t good at stopping the pass.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FD $6,900/DK $6,000): Cooks stole the show last week, but Thomas still managed 52 yards and a touchdown.

Low-tier (value)

Golden Tate, Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (FD $6,000/DK $6,6000): He’s had eight receptions and 100+ yards in two out his last three games. He’s the clear-cut No.1 target on the Lions. Note: Tate is low-tier in FanDuel but mid-tier in DraftKings

Cameron Meredith, Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins (FD $5,500/DK $4,700): He has 15 receptions and 176 yards over the last two weeks. Matt Barkley seems to like him, so don’t fight it.

Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. New England Patriots (FD $5,500/DK $4,800): He has two touchdowns over the last three games. Bryce Petty loves him, so you should too at his cheap price.

Tight Ends

High-tier

Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (FD $6,800/DK $5,200): Olsen now has back-to-back games with 85+ receiving yards. The last time he faced Atlanta he finished with 76 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans (FD $6,700/DK $4,800): With A.J. Green coming back, it should open up the middle of the field for Eifert. He’s Dalton’s preferred target in the red zone. Note: Eifert is mid-tier in DraftKings

Travis Kelce, Kanas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (FD $6,500/DK 5,000): Alex Smith‘s favorite target finished with 101 yards the last time he faced the Broncos.

Mid-tier

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (FD $6,000/DK $4,900): He now has a touchdown or six+ receptions in four straight games. He’s a high floor player who won’t put up a ton of yards but will get plenty of targets.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (FD $5,800/DK $5,300): He has 25 receptions over the last three games and arguably has a higher floor than any tight end in the NFL right now. Note: Ertz is high-tier in DraftKings

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (FD $5,600/DK $3,900): He has a touchdown in two out of the last three games. He’s produced more fantasy points than teammate Mike Evans over the last three games.

Low-tier (value)

Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (FD $4,500/DK $3,200): He now has a touchdown in two straight games. He’s unreliable, but then again, so are most of the tight ends in fantasy this season.

D/ST

High-tier

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (FD $5,000/DK $3,600): The Jets are just an awful team, while the Patriots are making another Super Bowl run. Last week the Miami Dolphins were the top-scoring D/ST, and they did it while facing the Jets.

San Diego Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns (FD $4,900/DK $3,400): You want to start 90% of the defenses in the NFL if they are playing the Browns. San Diego falls under that category.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FD $4,800/DK $3,300): The Giants are playing like one of the best defenses in the NFL, and Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz has turned the ball over in seven straight games.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (FD $4,700/DK $3,500): Tyreek Hill is always a threat for a touchdown on returns, and the Broncos offense is one-dimensional.

Mid-tier

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (FD $4,600/DK $3,300): The Packers defense has forced 10 turnovers in their last two games. The Vikings don’t have a lot of firepower on the offensive side of the ball. You do the math.

Low-tier (value)

Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Chargers (FD $4,000/DK $2,200): The Chargers have to travel on a short week for a 1:00 p.m. EST game. Philip Rivers is a turnover machine and the offense will more than likely be without Melvin Gordon.

Lineups

FanDuel

QB – Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

RB – Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

RB – Bilal Powell, New York Jets

WR – A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

WR – Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR – T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

TE – Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

K – Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans

D/ST – Green Bay Packers

Remaining Salary – $200

DraftKings

QB – Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

RB – Bilal Powell, New York Jets

RB – Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers

WR – T.Y Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

WR – Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints

WR – Golden Tate, Detroit Lions

TE – Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FLEX – Cameron Meredith, Chicago Bears

D/ST – Green Bay Packers

Remaining Salary – $0

Stacks

Pittsburgh Steelers

Atalanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

This article originally appeared on