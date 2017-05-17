Fantasy Football rankings podcast: How high is too high for Andrew Luck?



Despite a shoulder injury that led to offseason surgery, Andrew Luck finished as the fourth-best fantasy football quarterback in FOXSports.com scoring last season. Analysts John Halpin and Will Singer disagree on where to rank Luck this season, and discussed the details on the latest FOX Fantasy Podcast.

Other players & topics included:

Philip Rivers’ outlook with rookie WR Mike Williams

RBs Leonard Fournette, Spencer Ware and Adrian Peterson

WRs A.J. Green, Davante Adams and Sammy Watkins

TE Tyler Eifert

A look at how the Panthers’ fantasy fortunes will be impacted by the arrival of rookies Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel

