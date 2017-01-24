Fantasy Football: 2016 Kansas City Chiefs Recap

The 2016 season was full of ups and downs for the Kansas City Chiefs, and that is especially true in terms of Fantasy Football.

There were more than a few surprises for Fantasy Football players this year. If your fantasy roster included any Kansas City Chiefs, that almost goes double for you. It was a rough go for some Chiefs players this year, while others succeeded beyond expectations. Ultimately though, the Fantasy Football results pretty much mirrored the real life team…inconsistent and surprising.

A major reason for the Chiefs up and down year was due to injuries. Jamaal Charles missed virtually the entire season, as did starting guard Parker Ehinger. Top wide receiver Jeremy Maclin also missed a significant amount of time. While this obviously had a negative effect on the Fantasy Football performances of Charles and Maclin, it did allow others to shine.

Players like Tyreek Hill and Spencer Ware got many more opportunities this year because of the losses of key veterans. Of course, the two younger players still had to capitalize on those opportunities, but they still got increased chances. That is one of the most frustrating (and entertaining) aspects of Fantasy Football.

On the whole, there weren’t many Chiefs who excelled in Fantasy Football this year. Here is how the top Chiefs players finished…

Top Ten Scorers

*All statistics come via ESPN default, non-PPR league, results.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #10

Chris Conley – WR

Beyond a pretty weak Fantasy Football season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had a largely unspectacular year in real life as well. The Chiefs second year man out of Georgia posted just 530 yards on the season and failed to find the endzone even once. He tied in the fantasy points department with depth receiver Albert Wilson.

Here is how Chris Conley’s performance stacked up in 2016:

46 points (2.9 per week)

T-90th out of all WRs

Owned by 0.7% of teams

Started by 0.1% of teams

There was really no reason at all to have Chris Conley on your roster this year. The young receiver was simply unable to do anything of note on the season. This has to be considered one of the bigger disappointments on the year for Chiefs players in Fantasy Football.

2017 Draft Position: Undrafted

I cannot, in good conscience, advise you to put Chris Conley on your draft board for next year. He simply has too much to prove before anyone takes a chance like that. You are far better off adding a rookie if you are looking for a depth chart option. Conley had a bad year, and unless the Chiefs do something to significantly change, I don’t see why that would get any better.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #9

Albert Wilson – WR

Truth be told, it really wasn’t a disappointing Fantasy Football season for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson. After the Chiefs brought in Rod Streater this offseason, many felt it was a foregone conclusion that Wilson was gone. Instead, he kept his job and out-performed Streater all year long.

Here is how Albert Wilson’s performance stacked up in 2016:

46 points (2.9 per week)

T-90th out of all WRs

Owned by 0.2% of teams

Started by 0.0% of teams

I gave Albert Wilson the edge over Chris Conley because Wilson actually found the endzone this year, and on much fewer opportunities. Wilson was a classic “do your homework” guy. He only got his opportunities after injury knocked Jeremy Maclin out. So if a fantasy owner was paying attention, they might have gotten Wilson onto the field in a couple of key games.

2017 Draft Position: Undrafted

While I’m all for the Chiefs keeping Albert Wilson as a depth player, I won’t say that for Fantasy Football owners. I expect he will actually slide down the depth chart a little bit more in 2017, meaning even fewer chances. Don’t waste your time on this one.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #8

Charcandrick West – RB

At the beginning of the year, it wasn’t really expected that Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West would have a big Fantasy Football season. However, as the year went on and injuries piled up, West would get some opportunities. Those chances led to very little production though as West put up a pretty poor year.

Here is how Charcandrick West’s performance stacked up in 2016:

55 points

57th out of all RBs

Owned by 23.7% of teams

Started by 9.1% of teams

Charcandrick West was really one of the more disappointing players for me in 2016. Granted, he didn’t get a lot of opportunities, but he didn’t capitalize on the ones he did get either. West really didn’t have a notable game until Week 17 against the Chargers. It was just that kind of year for him.

2017 Draft Position: Undrafted

Unless something changes, Jamaal Charles and Spencer Ware are the top two backs for the Chiefs in 2017. Even if something does change, there’s a significant chance that it won’t be to the benefit of Charcandrick West. His value in Fantasy Football just isn’t that great, but keep an eye on him because injuries do happen.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #7

Jeremy Maclin – WR

Kansas City Chiefs fans and Fantasy Football players alike were excited about Jeremy Maclin this year. The Chiefs receiver had one of the best performances in team history his first year with the organization. However, as great as 2015 was, 2016 was about the polar opposite. Lackluster performances, injuries, and even the loss of a close friend. Jeremy Maclin would probably just prefer to never hear about 2016 ever again.

Here is how Jeremy Maclin’s performance stacked up in 2016:

60 points (3.8 per week)

T-75th out of all WRs

Owned by 60.5% of teams

Started by 17.2% of teams

It was definitely a tough season for Jeremy Maclin. However, despite his poor year, Maclin still finished as the Chiefs third leading receiver and did have a few good games. He will remain one of Alex Smith’s favorite targets moving forward. Sometimes, these kinds of seasons just happen.

2017 Draft Position: 10th Round

I find it very hard to believe that Jeremy Maclin will have a repeat performance of 2016. The Chiefs top receiver should be able to bounce back from this year and have a solid 2017. However, I wouldn’t advise making him one of your top receiver picks. Instead, utilize Maclin as one of your top depth chart receivers.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #6

Travis Kelce – TE

It is always impressive when you top out your position in Fantasy Football rankings, and that’s what Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did. Kelce had a strong year for the Chiefs in 2016, but realistically could have had more. The star tight end’s dominance stemmed largely from a late stretch where he posted 100+ yards in five out of six games.

Here is how Travis Kelce’s performance stacked up in 2016:

133 points (8.3 per week)

1st out of all TEs

Owned by 98.8% of teams

Started by 95.7% of teams

That is a strong performance for the Chiefs star tight end, but realistically it could have been even better. There were several occasions where Travis Kelce left points or yards on the field with a poorly timed drop. I expect him to work on that over the offseason.

2016 Draft Position: 5th Round

Depending on how you are building your roster, this might be even higher. However, grabbing a tight end not named Gronkowski should wait until this point in the draft. Someone will take Gronk early, but otherwise Kelce should be the first tight end off the board. If you are picking at the back end of the 5th, I wouldn’t fault you for taking him in the 4th.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #5

Cairo Santos – K

Kickers are an underrated part of any team, and that ‘s true in Fantasy Football as well. Kicker’s routinely score a ton of points every year, but are among the last players selected. That goes for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos as well. Already you can see that Santos outscored the top tight end in Fantasy Football this year.

Here is how Cairo Santos’s performance stacked up in 2016:

135 points (8.4 per week)

T-8th out of all Ks

Owned by 47.8% of teams

Started by 36.7% of teams

The 8th best kicker in the NFL finished ahead of the top tight end, yet universally a kicker will be selected before a tight end in every draft. On top of that, many Fantasy Football players will simply just take the kicker for their favorite team! Of course, if everyone else is going to be foolish about taking a kicker, you might as well play along right?

2017 Draft Position: Last Round

Yes, kickers should be taken before this point…but some of the best will still be available this late. So why would you mess with that? I routinely take a kicker in the last round of my fantasy drafts and have yet to have a problem. On top of that, less than half the owners out there had Santos at all! C’mon man, this is too easy.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #4

Chiefs Defense/Special Teams

You wouldn’t be wrong to say the Kansas City Chiefs defense had some struggles this year, but in Fantasy Football they balled out. There are very few defenses that can claim to have had the big play highlights this group had. Leading the way in forcing turnovers is a good way to be a strong fantasy defense. Scoring on those turnovers, as well as various Special Teams returns, just adds to it.

Here is how the Chiefs Defense/Special Team’s performance stacked up in 2016:

138 points (8.6 per week)

4th out of all D/STs

Owned by 90.9% of teams

Started by 72.9% of teams

Yeah, not a bad year at all. Not only that, but the Chiefs were able to shut down some pretty well-regarded offenses. Most Kansas City fans already knew how important this defense was to the team this year. However, sometimes Fantasy Football can give us just that little bit more of insight.

2017 Draft Position: 8th Round

The Chiefs defense won’t be the first one off the board in 2017, but they won’t last much longer after that. Over the past several years, Kansas City has shown a penchant for taking the ball away and finding the endzone in unexpected ways. I fully expect that to continue, so get this unit about halfway through your draft.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #3

Tyreek Hill – WR

Kansas City Chiefs `wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the Fantasy Football world by storm in the second half of the season. The rookie receiver utilized his big play ability to light the NFL on fire, much to the joy of those Fantasy Football owners that had picked him up. It almost begs the question as to why the Chiefs didn’t feature him earlier.

Here is how Tyreek Hill’s performance stacked up in 2016:

144 points (9 per week)

T-11th out of all WRs

Owned by 79.4% of teams

Started by 59.8% of teams

To finish 11th of all wide receivers despite not being heavily featured in the offense until later in the season is just ridiculous. Tyreek Hill put some of his peers to shame. In fact, it’s genuinely difficult to remember the last time someone had that kind of a performance. Especially as a rookie.

2017 Draft Position: 3rd Round

Tyreek Hill is going to be a hot commodity in Fantasy Football leagues next year. As a big play threat from any part of the field, he’s got the ability to score at any time. Hill is an equal threat as a receiver, running back, and return man. On top of that, teams are struggling to find ways to cover him, which means he’s going to get the ball.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #2

Spencer Ware – RB

It may be a bit shocking to hear this, but the Kansas City Chiefs leading rusher wasn’t that great of an option in Fantasy Football. When it was announced that Spencer Ware was going to be filling in for Jamaal Charles to start the year, not too many were worried. After all, Ware had done well in that role in 2015. However, on a full-time basis, it just wasn’t the same.

Here is how Spencer Ware’s performance stacked up in 2016:

147 points (9.2 per week)

18th out of all RBs

Owned by 96% of teams

Started by 24.6% of teams

The big problem for Spencer Ware was that the Chiefs offense wasn’t built for a power runner. Andy Reid designed the Chiefs offense around Jamaal Charles, so adjusting to Ware’s style was not ideal. Fortunately, Ware is a good enough receiver out of the backfield that he was able to salvage some points for his fantasy owners.

2017 Draft Position: 5th Round

As it sits, I would guess that the Chiefs are currently planning on Spencer Ware being the starter for 2017. We shall see what happens with Jamaal Charles. If Charles is back and healthy, obviously the Chiefs will go with him for as long as they can. That would have a significant effect on Ware’s draft stock. For now though, he’s a solid RB2 on your league roster.

Kansas City Chiefs Top Fantasy Football Scorers: #1

Alex Smith – QB

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs top scoring Fantasy Football player for 2016 was quarterback Alex Smith. However, that is hardly surprising as quarterbacks make up the top scoring players every year. In fact, only seven non-quarterbacks scored more points than Smith did this year. Of course, that hardly means he had a strong season.

Here is how Alex Smith’s performance stacked up in 2016:

212 points (13.3 per week)

22nd out of all QBs

Owned by 31.1% of teams

Started by 16.5% of teams

In your standard 12 team leagues, Smith was a decent backup to have. However, relying on him for anything more than that was a pretty big gamble. Alex Smith just isn’t the kind of quarterback who will regularly go out there and throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a game. It’s rare and far between that those kinds of games happen for him.

2017 Draft Position: 12th round

You don’t want to take your backup quarterback too early in Fantasy Football. However, you also don’t want to be stuck taking an actual backup and relying on an injury. Taking another starter is the way to go, and you want to try and get as decent a backup as possible. However, how decent Alex Smith is can certainly be argued.

All in all, it wasn’t an overly impressive year in Fantasy Football for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there were some big scorers for the team. Moving forward, you can expect Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs defense to get plenty of attention. We’ll see what the future has in store for the rest of the team.

