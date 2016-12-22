FanDuel NFL: Christmas Lineup is a column highlighting the best player options for your FanDuel NFL lineups focusing on salary and expected points considering opposing matchups each week. The intention of this article is to help you build your FanDuel NFL lineup for the most likely big payday each week.

This article focuses on all 16 NFL games scheduled in week 16. Keep in mind, after the Giants vs. Eagles game on Thursday night, the majority of the NFL games will be played SATURDAY, not Sunday this week. There are two games on Sunday, Ravens vs. Steelers and Broncos vs. Chiefs. And of course, there’s a Monday Night game, the Lions in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Also, along with the recommended lineup option for each position, is a ‘hand-off’ option for when you would prefer to fade the suggested option. The Hand-Off options are listed in order of greatest value.

Now, let’s take a look at the players we’re targeting for quarterback:

FanDuel NFL Week 16 – QB

Matt Ryan ($8,100) is 3rd among all Quarterbacks with 21.8 FanDuel NFL points per game, only behind Aaron Rodgers (22.5) and Drew Brees (22.2). Ryan is a key part, but also the benefactor, of a re-surging Atlanta Falcons offense in 2016. The Falcons have been able to throw the ball easily, with superstar wide receivers like Julio Jones (we’ll get to him later in a STACK) and a pair of tremendous running backs.

However, another reason Ryan’s stats are so impressive, is the lack of defense from the Falcons. Atlanta are holding the top spot in the NFC south, but they’ve struggled to hold leads and are often forced to pass the ball more often than they’d probably like.

That scenario may arrive again this week. The Carolina Panthers, a shell of it’s Super Bowl runner-up self from last season, are finally coming together and are surprisingly still in a NFC playoff race. But, the Panthers are still struggling with their pass defense, and Matt Ryan and the Falcons won’t make it any easier. This is a great matchup for Ryan.

FanDuel NFL Hand-Off QB Options:

Andrew Luck ($8,300 / OAK)

Drew Brees ($8,500 / TB)

FanDuel NFL Week 16 – RB’s

This week, like many weeks, I’m looking for running backs with the best matchups. We already know the San Francisco 49ers are easily the worst rush defense in the NFL. Every time a running back plays the 49ers, you should strongly consider that running back for your DFS lineup.

This week, the lucky running back is Todd Gurley ($7,900). Pro Football Focus has Gurley projected for over 19 FanDuel NFL points this week. That is a significant improvement from Todd’s 10.8 weekly average. A top draft pick for many fantasy football team owners, Gurley has been incredibly disappointing this year. But for daily fantasy sports players, this week he’s a rockstar.

Frank Gore ($6,000) and Andrew Luck would probably look amazing with a better offense line. Luck is still a near top tier quarterback, and Gore is quietly approaching over 1,000 rushing yards once again this season. Frank only has four touchdowns this season. However, the Colts have a great matchup against an Oakland Raiders run defense. The Raiders are not far away from the 49ers near the bottom of the NFL. This is a great matchup for Gore and greater potential for a 5th touchdown exists this week.

FanDuel NFL Hand-Off RB Options:

David Johnson ($8,700 / SEA)

Spencer Ware ($6,500 / DEN)

FanDuel NFL Week 16 – WR’s

While the Carolina Panthers are finally finding their identity and have been winning more games in the 2nd half of the season, their secondary is still struggling to defend wide receivers. This week, the Panthers are playing Matt Ryan and the Falcons impressive passing game. Julio Jones ($8,500) and Taylor Gabriel ($5,900) have attractive matchups this week.

Keep an eye on Julio’s injury status all week. The Falcons have been cautious with Jones, likely to ensure he’s healthy again for the playoffs. However, with the Buccaneers one game behind the Falcons, and the Panthers two games back, the Falcons are likely anxious to get hi on the field this week. If Jones doesn’t go this week, Antonio Brown or T.Y. Hilton are affordable back-up options.

Gabriel is becoming a favorite target of Matt Ryan, with Jones resting on the sidelines. Admittedly, Taylor’s productivity takes a hit with Jones on the field. However, it’s likely either one of these guys is going to have a feast, and the other may get some healthy leftover.

With the New York Jets passing defense shockingly falling off a cliff this season, Julian Edelman ($6,700) and Tom Brady have a fantastic matchup this week. The Brady-Edelman connection struggled to take off earlier in the season, after Brady sat for several suspension-related games. However, Edelman is rapidly building on his ten FanDuel NFL point per game average and should have at least another ten points this week.

FanDuel NFL Hand-Off WR Options:

Antonio Brown ($8,300 / BAL)

Mike Evan ($8,900 / NO)

T.Y. Hilton ($7,600 / OAK)

FanDuel NFL Week 16 – TE/K/DST

Greg Olsen ($6,800) continues to be Cam Newton’s favorite target. We’ve found some value picks in our running back and wide receiver options, providing enough salary to afford a FanDuel NFL top five tight end this season. While I like Atlanta’s passing matchup against the Panthers, I also like the Panther’s passing matchup against a weak Falcons secondary.

FanDuel NFL Hand-Off TE Options:

Tyler Eifert ($6,700 / HOU)

Kicker: Adam Vinatieri ($5,100 / OAK)

We’ve address this with our Frank Gore pick, and we’ll reiterate. The Oakland Raiders have a great offense, but they’re often engaged in shootouts because of their lack of defense. The Raiders are especially bad at stopping the run. Vinatieri should have ample scoring opportunities.

Defense: New England Patriots ($5,100 / NYJ)

The New England Patriots are HEAVY favorites, at home, against a New York Jets team struggling to find an identity. The Patriots should have multiple turnovers, given up minimal points, and even may have some special teams points this week.

This lineup should land us with no salary left, and roughly 135 points. As always, keep an eye on the injury reports, with some injury concerns for our lineup options each week. Good Luck FanDulers & Happy Holidays!

