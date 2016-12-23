DFS Fantasy Football Picks: Week 16 DFS Bargain Bin

DFS Fantasy Football Bargain Bin:

Similarly to baseball, finding cheaper value players are ever so critical to the success of your DFS Fantasy Football Picks. In order to unlock the studs of the slate, you’ll need to find the bargain players that provide important salary relief. Here are my top bargain plays for week sixteen on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Cameron Brate – TB (TE) – DK $3900 FD $5600

Tampa Bay will hit the road this week, to visit a well-known divisional opponent, the New Orleans Saints. The total for this game currently sits at 52, one of the highest of any match up this week. Cameron Brate is one of the best tight end plays either site this week. While there is always merit to varying off of the easy decision at tight end, Brate makes a compelling case of why not to. Let’s start with his price, only rising a mere $100, this salary move is clearly under valuing the match up vs. the Saints. New Orleans has improved on defense of late, but with a total of this magnitude, it’s safe to assume that we can rely on more offense than less offense. Brate is one of the unique tight end options that has a high volume target floor, while also providing tremendous touchdown upside. Brate has carved out a clear role as the number two receiving option on the Buc’s, and if you believe that the Saints may pay Mike Evans extra attention, Brate would be a beneficiary.

Michael Crabtree – OAK (WR) – DK $6100 FD $6200

While Crabtree was obviously in play with Amari Cooper drawing shadow coverage from Casey Hayward last week, it’s not that easy this week. Once top corner, Vonte Davis, has fallen off substantially this year, so even if the Colt’s employ shadow coverage on Cooper, it shouldn’t necessarily upgrade Crabtree’s individual match up. All that being said, fantasy production should be easy to come by when facing a torn and tattered Colt’s defense. While Indy benefited from Minnesota ineptness on offense last week, they still currently rank as the 5th worst pass DVOA defense. It should be noted that this game currently has the highest projected total at 53 points and has a decent chance of shooting out.

DraftKings Specific:

C.J. Fiedorowicz – HOU (TE) – $3700

CJF is expected to return this week after missing last week’s contest with a concussion. He’ll be returning to one of the best matchups a tight end can have. Cinncinati has been bleeding points to opposing tight ends all season, and CJF is a talented player that can take advantage of that. With Savage starting under center, his usage is somewhat unknown, but at the price, it’s worth a shot. You’ll also be able to get CJF at lower ownership due to the recency bias of him missing last week.

FanDuel Specific:

Julian Edelman – NE (WR) – $6700

While we generally want to target receivers with touchdown upside on FanDuel, Edelman has one of the most secure fantasy floors. Edelman has recorded 10 or more FanDuel points in each of his last 8 games, which is incredibly hard to come by. The Patriots are projected to bully the Jets and have an insane team projection of 30 points. While the Jet’s run defense hasn’t lived up to its name of late, they are still a funnel defense, where pass catchers can take advantage.

Tyler Lockett – SEA (WR) – $4700

Is Tyler Lockett finally fully healthy? You may have found yourself muttering this question a lot lately. The answer…maybe? Lockett had a break out game last Thursday, registering a season high in target (8), receiving yards (130), and receiving touchdowns (1). Lockett was starting over teammate Jermaine Kearse in two wide receiver sets, and its seems as if Seattle understands that they need to get the ball in his hands more often. We’ll have to monitor how Arizona plans to use Patrick Peterson (and his health), but this Cardinals’ defense has proven to be susceptible, giving up 30.7 points in their last 7 games.

Other Bargain and Non-Bargain Values: Andrew Luck, Drew Brees, Matt Barkley, Blake Bortles, LeSean McCoy, David Johnson, Ty Montgomery, Jordan Howard, Bilal Powell, Michael Thomas, T.Y. Hilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Cameron Meredith, Greg Olsen, Delanie Walker, C.J. Fiedorowicz

Best of luck this week in your DFS Fantasy Football contests – stay tuned to Fantasy CPR each day for all the best DFS FanDuel and DraftKings content!

