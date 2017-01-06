Considering most fantasy football owners can’t remember what they ate for dinner last night, I have to imagine recalling 16 weeks of 2016 fantasy football production will be a challenge come July and August. So, to help strengthen owners’ muscle memory as they prep for 2017 fantasy football drafts six months from now, here is the first half of my 2016 fantasy football Cliffs’ Notes diary.

2016 Fantasy Football Diary: Weeks 1-8

All fantasy points mentioned are PPR

Do You Remember In Week 1 …

Alex Smith scored 35.6 fantasy points against the Chargers as the Chiefs rallied to upset San Diego? Smith’s 363 passing yards marked the only time in 2016 he passed for 300-or-more yards.

Keenan Allen is lost for the season with a torn ACL?

Jay Ajayi did not travel with the Dolphins to Seattle? Arian Foster scored 13 fantasy points as the lead back.

Danny Woodhead and Melvin Gordon combined for 40.7 fantasy points?

Willie Snead racked up a career-high 172 receiving yards? He caught all nine targets and scored. Little did he know rookie Michael Thomas was about to cut into his workload.

Cameron Brate scored six fantasy points (TE-23 in Week 1)? He would finish the season ranked TE-7.

Do You Remember In Week 2 …

Adrian Peterson, Doug Martin, Ameer Abdullah, Danny Woodhead, Donte Moncrief, Arian Foster, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jay Cutler were among fantasy-relevant injuries? The heavy injury toll led to a thinner-than-usual waiver wire the rest of the season as desperate owners reloaded.

Drew Brees posted 19.2 fantasy points a week after dropping 43.7?

Matt Forte carried the ball 30 times? He averaged 25.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues through the first two weeks.

Corey Grant scored on a 15-yard touchdown reception? Fifteen weeks later, the Jaguars running back would score 21.7 fantasy points against the Colts.

Stefon Diggs scored 33.2 fantasy points via nine receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown? Diggs averaged 25.2 fantasy points per game through the first two weeks before averaging 5.4 the next four games.

Greg Salas scored 18.9 fantasy points?

If you scored 10.6 fantasy points, you ranked WR-49?

A.J. Green ranked WR-76?

Jimmy Graham averaged 4.7 fantasy points per game through the first two weeks? Patience is a virture.

Do You Remember In Week 3 …

Trevor Siemian threw four touchdown passes and scored 40+ fantasy points against the Bengals.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed 30 times for 140 yards, while Devonta Freeman rushed 14 times for 152 yards?

With no Tom Brady, LeGarrette Blount averaged 25 carries per game through the first three weeks and scored four touchdowns.

Marvin Jones dropped 38.5 fantasy points against the Packers? Jones averaged 136 receiving yards through the first three games. He would not post more than 94 receiving yards in any one game the rest of the season.

Julio Jones held to 2.6 fantasy points … by the Saints’ secondary?

Former quarterback Terrelle Pryor caught eight passes for 144 yards, rushed for 21 yards with a touchdown and completed 3-5 passes for 35 yards?

Cameron Brate scores season-high 21.6 fantasy points (5-46-2) against the Rams?

Eric Decker leaves game and is done for the season (shoulder)?

Do You Remember In Week 4 …

Matt Ryan passes for 503 yards against the Panthers?

Matthew Stafford posts worst fantasy stats of 2016 against … the Bears? The Lions quarterback finished with 213 passing yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns for 10.4 fantasy points.

Isaiah Crowell averaged 17.2 fantasy points per game in September?

Mark Ingram averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game in Weeks 3-4 compared to 9.7 FPPG Weeks 1-2?

Will Fuller scored 27.1 fantasy points against the Titans? After averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game in September, Fuller failed to score more than 10.9 fantasy points in any one game the rest of the season.

Jimmy Graham finished with six receptions for 113 yards against the Jets – his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game? It also marked the first back-to-back 100-yard stretch for Graham since October 2013! I was surprised to learn he only has three stretches during his career when he’s recorded 100-or-more receiving yards in 2-or-more consecutive games.

Do You Remember In Week 5 …

Brian Hoyer capped off a three-game hot streak with 31.6 fantasy points against the Colts? From Week 4-6, Hoyer averaged 28.6 fantasy points, 339 passing yards with six touchdowns.

Jacquizz Rodgers, filling in for Doug Martin, rushed a career-high 30 times for 101 yards against the Panthers?

Theo Riddick scored 26.2 fantasy points against the Eagles? Through the first five weeks, Riddick averaged 17.2 fantasy points per game.

Sammie Coates caught six passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns – 31.91 fantasy points? He was thee most added waiver wire claim the following week. Coates scored 4.3 fantasy points the rest of the season as he dealt with a variety of injuries including broken fingers.

Ty Montgomery has scored 0 (zero) fantasy points to-date?

Oct 16, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Do You Remember In Week 6 …

Colin Kaepernick makes his first start of 2016 and nearly scores 22 fantasy points?

Bilal Powell & Matt Forte combine for 44 total yards against the Cardinals? Forte averaged 6.5 fantasy points per game Weeks 3-6. Ouch. Powell headed into Week 6 averaging 12 FPPG in his previous three games before the clunker against the Cardinals.

Matt Jones, Christine Michael (SEA), James White, and Terrance West all ranked inside the Top 12 scoring running backs?

Melvin Gordon, Mark Ingram, Carlos Hyde, and Devonta Freeman ranked outside the Top 25 running backs?

Kenny Britt scored 32.6 fantasy points? Britt finished the 2016 season with nine games where he scored 12-or-more fantasy football points.

Hunter Henry scored a season/career-high 20.6 fantasy points against the Broncos? The Chargers’ rookie tight end averaged 15.6 FPPG Weeks 3-6.

Do You Remember In Week 7 …

Davante Adams hauled in 13 of 16 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns? Adams averaged nearly eight targets per game the rest of the season.

Jay Ajayi records his second-straight game with 200+ rushing yards? He averaged 7.9 yards per rush during the two-game stretch.

Carson Wentz can only squeeze out 9.5 fantasy points against the Vikings? After averaging 23.5 fantasy points per game through his first four games, Wentz scores less than 10 fantasy points in back-to-back games. So, the statue was placed on hold.

Ty Montgomery scored 22.6 fantasy points as a RB/WR hybrid for the Packers. He rushed nine times for 60 yards and fantasy owners around the globe called for his position eligibility to be updated immediately. Monty would average fewer than four rush attempts over his next four games.

The legend of Jack Doyle grew as the Colts’ tight end caught nine of 10 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown? He wouldn’t score again until Week 17.

Tavon Austin caught 10 of 15 targets for 57 yards? Mmmmhmmmm.

Do You Remember in Week 8 …