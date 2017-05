John Morton - Jets

Imagine you’re a mechanic. You’ve just been hired and are excited to start a new job. The shop where you’ll be working is kind of shabby, but you took the job anyway. You walk in and see that their selection of tools are junk compared to the competition. The manager walks up to you with a huge grin on his face and says, “Hey, new guy, come check out the new pens we got! Man, we’ve really needed some new pens.” Your eyes dart between the rusted, old tools and shiny new pens and ask, “Are you sure that’s ALL we needed?”

This is what I imagine Jets offensive coordinator John Morton - formerly of the Saints - must’ve felt like on draft day. The Jets, who ranked 26th in total offense in 2016 and with needs all over the offensive side of the ball, spent their first two picks on safeties. They lost Brandon Marshall to the Giants and Eric Decker spent most of last season on injured reserve. The void at quarterback is perhaps most concerning. Morton will be hamstrung when the Jets take the field with Josh McCown or Christian Hackenberg under center.

One encouraging tidbit was the work the Saints were able to do on the ground with both Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower. Morton will have Bilal Powell and Matt Forte at his disposal in New York. Even though he was the wide receivers coach in New Orleans, Morton must’ve gleaned how to manage two quality backs in the same backfield. Ingram and Hightower combined for 1,591 rushing yards and 10 touches, strikingly close to the 1,535 yards and 10 touchdowns produced by Forte and Powell.

And who knows, maybe Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa continue to develop into consistent fantasy options.