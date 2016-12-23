7 Unlikely Fantasy Football Heroes for Week 16
Matt Barkley, QB, CHI
You probably don't want to be in the position where you need to stream your Week 16 QB with a league championship on the line, but Matt Barkley is a fine choice if you're in need. Barkley has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his four starts this year and is coming off his best effort of the year with Alshon Jeffery back in the lineup.
Washington allows the 24th most passing yards to quarterbacks and the 23rd worst QB rating, so the matchup is right. If Chicago is forced to play catch up, Barkley could eclipse 300 yards fairly easily once again. He's one of the few streaming QB's with a plus matchup this week.Getty Images Getty Images
Todd Gurley, RB, LA
He's burned you all year long, but if you somehow managed to make it to your league championship game despite burning a first round pick on Todd Gurley, it's time to use him one more time. Gurley has been dreadful this season, but the 49ers have been historically bad against the run. The 49ers have allowed 176 yards per game to opposing rushers and 22 touchdowns, the worst mark in the league.
Gurley has topped 75 yards just twice all season, but here's guessing this is the game where he finally breaks the 100-yard mark. I understand the desire to plant Gurley on the bench, but you simply can't bench a starting running back with the workload Gurley gets against a defense this bad.
Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
We're hopping on the Bilal Powell train for one more week. There's always a surprise player who carries teams down the stretch of the fantasy postseason, and this year, that guy has been Powell. He has 61 total touches over the last two weeks, and is coming off a game where he recorded 11 catches, despite Matt Forte being active and playing.
This week, however, Forte will sit out. That means all the work will belong to Powell against a Patriots team that will likely get up early and stay up. That's fine for Powell owners, as he often does his best work receiving out of the backfield and racking up the garbage time catches. He's a true RB1 with Forte out, and could be the difference maker in leagues across the nation.
Justin Forsett, RB, DEN
Very queitly, Justin Forsett has taken over as the lead back in Denver after just joining the team two weeks ago. Forsett has out-touched Devontae Booker 23-to-13 over the last two weeks and has seven catches in that timespan. He's more of a Flex option than an RB2, but desperate times can call for desperate measures.
The matchup this week is right, at least. The Chiefs are a lot worse against the run than you might think, as they've allowed the 28th most rushing yards in the league this season. While the Chiefs have done a nice job keeping runners out of the endzone (9 TD allowed), Forsett could rack up some nice yardage and a handful of receptions. There's also the strong chance that after two weeks of getting comfortable in the system, Gary Kubiak will lean on him even more in this critical matchup.Getty Images
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
Again, if you've made it this far after using a first round draft pick on DeAndre Hopkins, kudos to you. While it may be tough to throw him back into your lineup, there's plenty of reason to think he's long overdue for a breakout performance in the most crucial week of the season.
Hopkins is coming off a solid 8 catch, 87-yard performance against the Jags that was heavily aided by the Texans finally sitting Brock Osweiler. With Tom Savage behind center, Hopkins could get back to his high-scoring ways from last year where he torched the league with Brian Hoyer behind center. The Bengals have been pretty solid against the pass this year, but with Lamar Miller banged up and questionable, this could quickly turn into the DeAndre Hopkins show. Count me in.Getty Images Buda Mendes
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
Adam Thielen left during Week 15 with a neck injury, but he's ready to go for a prime matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. Before last week, Thielen was averaging over 75 yards per game in his last four outings, which is a solid number for someone likely available on your waiver wire.
Maybe more importantly, Thielen may be one of the last men standing for Minnesota. Adrian Peterson has already been ruled out, and Stefon Diggs is questionable to play. Even if Diggs is active, which appears likely, he's someone that has struggled when not at full health this season. Thielen is a sneaky Flex play this week against a Packers team that bleeds passing yards.
San Diego Chargers Defense
No matchup column is complete until we pick on the Cleveland Browns. With RGIII behind center and the Browns completely unable to protect him, the Chargers pass rush and Joey Bosa could cause plenty of havoc in this one.
The Chargers have been a fairly productive fantasy unit this year, leading the league in interceptions while allowing just 3.8 yards per carry. It seems pretty unlikely that the Browns will go through a whole game without making some huge mistakes, which makes the Chargers a top-5 fantasy defense and a great addition if they have been left on your waiver wire.Getty Images Getty Images