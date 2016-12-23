7 Unlikely Fantasy Football Heroes for Week 16

Matt Barkley, QB, CHI

You probably don't want to be in the position where you need to stream your Week 16 QB with a league championship on the line, but Matt Barkley is a fine choice if you're in need. Barkley has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his four starts this year and is coming off his best effort of the year with Alshon Jeffery back in the lineup.

Washington allows the 24th most passing yards to quarterbacks and the 23rd worst QB rating, so the matchup is right. If Chicago is forced to play catch up, Barkley could eclipse 300 yards fairly easily once again. He's one of the few streaming QB's with a plus matchup this week.

