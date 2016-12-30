16 Takeaways from the 2016 Fantasy Football Season

Week 13: DJ's quiet dominance

We are a long way removed from the "David Johnson or Todd Gurley?" debate, aren't we? Despite not having any truly incredible single-game performances like the ones we've detailed above, Johnson's consistency was remarkable throughout the year. A big part of that was Johnson's value as a receiver, as he had at least five receptions through seven games at one point. Johnson's all-around versatility is rivaled only by Le'Veon Bell, and given the lack of injury or character issues, there's a strong case to be made for Johnson being the top running back off the board next season. No skill position player outscored him through 16 weeks, after all.