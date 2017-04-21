Top fantasy baseball waiver wire replacements for Madison Bumgarner

Ken Rosenthal reports the San Francisco Giants expect Madison Bumgarner to miss the next 6-8 weeks after he was injured in a dirt bike accident. The bruised ribs and left shoulder (see: pitching shoulder) sprain creates the second major fantasy baseball chaos of the week. Just a few days ago, fantasy baseball owners were sent scrambling for waiver wire replacements after Starling Marte was suspended 80 games. So, think about that, there are owners who probably lost Mad Bum and Marte in the same week. Ouch.

Source: Expectation is that #SFGiants’ Bumgarner will be out 6 to 8 weeks. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 21, 2017

Here’s the deal, we know there isn’t another Bumgarner on the waiver wire. However, here are the top three widely available replacements – with Bumgarner-esque strikeout rates – on the waiver wire that can ease the burn – a little.

Luis Severino – Yankees (12.15 K/9 rate)

Robert Gsellman – Mets (10.19 K/9 rate)

Trevor Bauer – Indians (10.59 K/9 rate)

Jim Mone-AP Images Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!