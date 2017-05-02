Syndergaard, King Felix fantasy baseball injury report analysis

Noah Syndergaard

After fighting through a mild case of biceps tendinitis, the Mets ace right-hander has suffered another injury that could force him to the disabled list. Syndergaard left Sunday’s start with what is initially being reported as a “possible lat strain.”

The latissimus dorsi or “lat” is an expansive muscle that runs along the thoracic region of the spine before ultimately anchoring to a small groove on the upper arm bone known as the humerus. This unique positioning allows the lat to play a role in multiple shoulder movements including reaching backward (extension), moving the arm toward the midline of the body (adduction), internal rotation of the shoulder joint, as well as several others. The lat also aids other muscles during side and backward bending of the lower back. Given the influence the lat plays on shoulder movement, it is clear how detrimental a strain to this muscle can be. Sadly, it can be even more problematic for pitchers as the lat can also impact the movement of the shoulder blade (scapula), further disrupting fluid movement and pitching delivery.

Syndergaard is expected to undergo a MRI on Monday to determine the specifics surrounding his injury. If it is indeed the lat, look for him to miss multiple weeks recovering. On the plus side, the time off should also allow Syndergaard to get ahead of the biceps tendinitis issue as well and hopefully allow him to return without any lingering health concerns.

Felix Hernandez

In Seattle, “King Felix” is expected to miss between three and four weeks with right shoulder bursitis. The diagnosis is a frustrating one but better than some of the alternatives. Bursa are fluid-filled sacs located at various point of the body. Bursa act like ball-bearing within joints, reducing friction in the area, particularly between bone and muscle. The shoulder has multiple bursae surrounding the glenohumeral joint with reports suggesting Hernandez’s problem is with his subacromial bursa. The subacromial bursa sits between a bony projection of the shoulder known as the acromion and the tendons of the rotator cuff muscle group. When inflamed, the subacromial bursa can pinch these tendons resulting in pain and weakness in the arm. To avoid this and other complications, the Mariners medical staff will limit Hernandez’s activity over the next few weeks. Once the inflammation has subsided, he will gradually progress through a throwing protocol in anticipation of returning. As a result, it seems likely Hernandez’s return comes on the latter end of the estimated recovery window and it wouldn’t be shocking if it ended up being a little longer.

Check Swings

Adam Eaton: The Nationals outfielder is likely done for the season after suffering a severe knee injury while attempting to beat a throw to first. A MRI revealed a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a meniscus tear, and a high-ankle sprain. Surgery will be needed to repair the damage to the knee and keep him out a minimum of six months. As a result, it seems highly unlikely Eaton will be back this season, even if he were to complete the rehab protocol in the minimal amount of time. While ACL recovery has improved significantly over the past few years, it can take up to a year for the graft to display the same biomechanical properties as the original ligament. He should be fine by the start of Spring Training but fantasy owners in yearly leagues can cut him loose.

Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez: The Tigers could regain two key components of the lineup in the coming days. Cabrera can be activated from the DL Tuesday after spending the last 10 days treating a mild groin strain. The former American League MVP has participated in batting practice and completed other pregame activities without any setbacks and should be back when first eligible.

Martinez, who has yet to play this season due to a midfoot sprain, reported soreness in his foot over the weekend after completing an extended spring training game on Friday. The Tigers opted to give him the weekend off but do not view the soreness has a setback. Instead they plan on letting him play in another game on Monday. If all goes well, Martinez’s next step in the process will be manning the outfield which would then set the stage for a big-league return. He’s likely still a week to 10 days away from returning but at least it appears his extended absence is drawing to a close.

Ian Desmond: The veteran outfielder made his season debut over the weekend, going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Diamondbacks. Desmond missed the start of the year after suffering a fractured metacarpal during spring training. Given the location of the break and the apparent lack of complications, feel free to use Desmond as you would normally.

Tom Murphy and David Dahl: The Rockies’ bone-related problems extend beyond Desmond, as two other Colorado players are working to overcome similar injuries. Murphy underwent a CT scan of his fractured forearm on Friday and hopes to resume baseball activities early this week. He will still need time to return to playing shape but he remains on track for a mid-May return.

Dahl was an active participant in batting practice over the weekend. The promising young outfielder hasn’t played since a stress reaction in his sixth rib was discovered in early March. However, the fact that he is freely swinging a bat is a good indicator that the area has successfully healed and Dahl should see live action within the week. If he smoothly progresses through a rehab assignment, look for Dahl to also return sometime in mid-May.

Aaron Sanchez: Sanchez’s return from the DL was brief as the blister on his middle finger continues to be a problem. The Toronto right-hander had a portion of his neighboring finger nail cut back to alleviate the cause of the blister. However, according to Sanchez the nail split in the opposite direction during Sunday’s contest and began bleeding. He was removed from the game after one inning. We’ve seen blisters become a chronic and reoccurring problem for multiple pitchers and it appears Sanchez will join that list. Look for more information to surface in the next few days but don’t be surprised if he ends up back on the 10-day DL.

